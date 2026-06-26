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Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder Checks in From Family Trip, Thanks Fans

Scott Snyder took a moment from his family trip to thank everyone for their support over the news of an animated Absolute Batman series.

Article Summary Absolute Batman is getting an animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, with Scott Snyder as showrunner.

Scott Snyder thanked fans from a family trip, saying he and Nick Dragotta were deeply moved by the support.

Absolute Batman reimagines Bruce Wayne as a working-class hero: no manor, no money, all Batman against impossible odds.

James Gunn previously praised Absolute Batman and DC's Absolute line, with Snyder returning the love for Gunn's leadership.

With the Annecy International Animation Film Festival set to wrap up its run this weekend, we can safely say that this was a banner festival for fans of animation around the world. Between updates, announcements, previews, and behind-the-scenes looks, there's a whole lot for fans to be psyched about over the next few years. But if we had to pick a Top 5, the news that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are adapting writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman as an animated series would be near the top of that list – with Snyder as showrunner, and both Snyder and Dragotta producing. Earlier today, in the middle of a family trip, Snyder took to social media to once again thank everyone for the support. "Just want to say thanks for all the kind words regarding the animated series announcement – I'm away with the family in England -Ireland tomorrow – but it was amazing to see," Snyder wrote. "Nick [Dragotta] and I were really moved. Best fans, always."

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power, and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute. Here's a look at Snyder thanking everyone for the love, support, and excitement over the news, followed by a look back at a nice exchange between the DC Comics and DC Studios sides of the DCU from late last year:

Just want to say thanks for all the kind words regarding the animated series announcement – I'm away with the family in England -Ireland tomorrow – but it was amazing to see. Nick and I were really moved. Best fans, always. pic.twitter.com/m2NWDLBWjv — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Back in December, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn gave Snyder and Dragotta a lot of love on social media for the success of Absolute Batman #1 and the overall "Absolute" universe, adding, "Comics are killing it lately." Well, the compliment wasn't lost on Snyder, who shared a screencap of Gunn's Threads post offering the praise, adding, "So are ⁦[DC Studios]⁩ movies and TV ⁦[James Gunn]⁩ – thanks for great leadership.

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