Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Absolute Batman

Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder "Excited" About, "Grateful" For Series

Scott Snyder posted an early reaction to the news that WB Animation & DC Studios are adapting his and artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman.

Article Summary Scott Snyder says he and Nick Dragotta are thrilled and grateful as Absolute Batman gets an adult animated series.

Snyder will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Nick Dragotta also producing Absolute Batman.

The Absolute Batman animated series adapts DC's working-class Dark Knight, stripped of wealth, privilege, and manor.

James Gunn previously praised Absolute Batman and the Absolute line, with Snyder thanking him for DC leadership.

Considering he's serving as showrunner and executive producer, with artist Nick Dragotta executive-producing, we're going to have a lot of time to hear from writer Scott Snyder during production on the just-announced adult animated series adaptation of his and Dragotta's Absolute Batman. But that doesn't mean Snyder was going to waste a second getting some first thoughts out there now that the rumors and rumblings have been confirmed. "Can't even begin to tell you guys how excited Nick and I are to be working on this – so grateful to Warner Brothers animation and DC Studios!" Snyder posted on social media, along with a look at the key art that was released.

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power, and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute. Here's a look at Snyder's early reaction to the news of the animated series going public at Annecy, followed by a look back at a nice exchange between the DC Comics and DC Studios sides of the DCU from late last year:

Can't even begin to tell you guys how excited Nick and I are to be working on this – so grateful to Warner Brothers animation and DC Studios! https://t.co/UQUbWdxyIC — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 25, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Back in December, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn gave Snyder and Dragotta a lot of love on social media for the success of Absolute Batman #1 and the overall "Absolute" universe, adding, "Comics are killing it lately." Well, the compliment wasn't lost on Snyder, who shared a screencap of Gunn's Threads post offering the praise, adding, "So are ⁦[DC Studios]⁩ movies and TV ⁦[James Gunn]⁩ – thanks for great leadership.

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