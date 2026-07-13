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Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder Shares New Insights Into Animated Series

Scott Snyder offered insights into how the Absolute Batman animated series is approaching adapting his and Nick Dragotta's comic book series.

Article Summary Absolute Batman animated series is officially in development, with Scott Snyder co-showrunning and Nick Dragotta producing.

Snyder says the team is building an Absolute Batman series bible first, mapping episode count, structure, and format.

The Absolute Batman adaptation aims to bring Dragotta’s comic visuals to life as a bigger, bolder animated version.

Snyder says Absolute Batman will expand the comic’s first arc while staying faithful and using animation’s strengths.

If we were ranking huge news drops during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announcing that they were adapting writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman as an animated series would definitely be in the conversation for the top spot. With Snyder on board as a co-showrunner and both Snyder and Dragotta producing, fans are feeling pretty good with how things are starting out. Speaking with the AIPT Comics Podcast, Snyder shared some early insights into how they're looking to translate what fans love about Absolute Batman from the comics page to the small screen.

Noting that he and Dragotta had met recently to start preliminary work on the animated series, Snyder added, "We have started working on it. I've had our initial development conversations." At this early stage, the focus is more on creating a "Bible" for the series before moving on to the season's episodes. "The first steps are just writing a series format, kind of a Bible for the whole series, and showing how many episodes we think it is and the structure of it," Snyder said.

Having Dragotta aboard the project is key to the series, since the focus will be to offer "a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen" that remains true to the comics' stunning visual style. "We want it to be as though the comic is just almost a bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen," Snyder said. "It really looks like the comic book come to life three-dimensionally in the coolest way."

In terms of how the animated series will approach the comic book series, Snyder compared Absolute Batman to the work being done on Prime Video's adaptation of his and Jock's Wytches. "It's a huge expansion of the story of that first arc [of "Wytches"], but it's still true to that first arc. The same approach is what we're going to take to the animated series here." As Snyder sees it, it's important for the animated adaptation of his and Dragotta's work to embrace and make the most of what animation has to offer. "There are things that work really well in comics… and some things for animation through different strengths," Snyder added. "Trying to really be cognizant of those."

Just want to say thanks for all the kind words regarding the animated series announcement – I'm away with the family in England -Ireland tomorrow – but it was amazing to see. Nick and I were really moved. Best fans, always. pic.twitter.com/m2NWDLBWjv — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Back in December, DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn gave Snyder and Dragotta a lot of love on social media for the success of Absolute Batman #1 and the overall "Absolute" universe, adding, "Comics are killing it lately." Well, the compliment wasn't lost on Snyder, who shared a screencap of Gunn's Threads post offering the praise, adding, "So are ⁦[DC Studios]⁩ movies and TV ⁦[James Gunn]⁩ – thanks for great leadership.

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power, and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute.

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