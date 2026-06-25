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Absolute Batman: Snyder & Dragotta Series Set for Animated Adaptation

WB Animation and DC Studios announced an adult animated series adaptation of writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman.

Article Summary Absolute Batman is getting an adult animated series from WB Animation and DC Studios, revealed at Annecy 2026.

Scott Snyder will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with Absolute Batman artist Nick Dragotta producing.

The adaptation reimagines Batman as a working-class hero with no manor or money, facing corruption and terrifying foes.

Absolute Batman remains a major DC hit, with over 6 million copies sold and issue #1 reaching an 11th printing.

Between Mister Miracle, Creature Commandos, My Adventures with Superman, Starfire!, and a number of other animated projects, there was already more than enough reason to get excited about Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios' panel session at the Annecy International Animation Festival on Thursday. But things ramped up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 with the news that writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's hit comic book series Absolute Batman would be getting an adult animated series adaptation, with Snyder set as an executive producer/showrunner and Dragotta producing.

According to the logline released, "'Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power, and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute." The comic book series has sold more than 6 million copies, with Absolute Batman #1 reaching an 11th printing, and all "Absolute" titles, including Absolute Batman, rank among the top 10 best-selling comics of 2025. In simpler terms, Snyder and Dragotta have pretty much spearheaded a creative renaissance at DC Comics.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation unveiled the next wave of animated projects joining their rapidly growing slate during a joint presentation, World's Finest Animation: DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Showcase, at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The presentation featured Peter Safran (Co‑Chairman and Co‑CEO, DC Studios) and Sam Register (President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna‑Barbera Studios Europe), alongside Warner Bros. Animation artists who shared first looks and creative insights into the next era of DC animation.

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