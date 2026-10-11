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Absolute Batman, WWE MITB & Dungeon Crawler Carl: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, WWE Money in the Bank, Blade Runner 2099, Absolute Batman, Dungeon Crawler Carl, Bob's Burgers & more!

Article Summary WWE Money in the Bank 2026 leads the lineup with Penta, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Roman Reigns, and SmackDown fallout.

SNL dominates the comedy beat with Shane Gillis sketches, a buzzy cold open, and a look ahead to SNL UK's return.

NYCC updates fuel the TV buzz with Blade Runner 2099, Starfleet Academy, Absolute Batman, and Dungeon Crawler Carl.

More TV picks include Percy Jackson, Bob's Burgers, Futurama, True Detective, Sex Criminals, Get Jiro, and Svengoolie.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Get Jiro, WWE Money in the Bank, Blade Runner 2099, William Shatner, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Starfleet Academy, Absolute Batman, Dungeon Crawler Carl, Bob's Burgers, True Detective, Sex Criminals, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, October 11th, 2026:

Watch SNL Host Shane Gillis Drop F-Bomb During Dr. Seuss Sketch

SNL Cold Open: Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr. Welcome USS Abraham Lincoln Home

Get Jiro E03: "The Ortolan" Preview: Today's Special: Deadly Assassin

Penta Wins Men's Money in the Bank, The Chadster Reeks of Skunk

SNL 52 Pregame: Can Shane Gillis Be Season 52's Ironic Savior?

Liv Morgan Wins Women's World Title at WWE Money in the Bank 2026

Tiffany Stratton Wins 2026 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Blade Runner 2099: Yeoh & Schafer-Starring Series Gets NYCC Trailer

William Shatner, Ben Stiller Talk Star Trek at NYCC 2026 (IMAGES)

Roman Reigns Retains in Shocking Opener at WWE Money in the Bank

Percy Jackson and the Olympians S03 Episode Titles, Schedule Released

Svengoolie: Go "Berserk" with "Munster, Go Home" Tonight on MeTV!

Starfleet Academy Season 2 Set for March 2027; Nighy, DeWitt Cast

Futurama Season 14 Post-Credits Scene Offers Future Easter Eggs

SNL UK Returns Tonight with Danny Dyer & Sasha Keable: Our Preview

Absolute Batman Animated Series Now 2D; Early Animation Shown: NYCC

Dungeon Crawler Carl Filming in 2027; NYCC Panel Brings New Updates

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 Preview: Complete Guide to Tonight's PLE

Bob's Burgers Holiday Short Arrives Dec. 7th; Sneak Peek Released

WWE SmackDown Review: Bliss and Paxley Seize the Gold

True Detective: Nicolas Cage Set for Season 5? It Sure Sounds Like It

Sex Criminals EP Signals Prime Video Series Adapt Has Wrapped Filming

TWD: Daryl Dixon, Stargate & Lanterns/Morrison: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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