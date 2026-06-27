Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman

Absolute Wonder Woman Writer: Absolute Batman Series Good for AU Line

Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Thompson sees the news of the Absolute Batman animated series as being good news for the entire AU line.

Article Summary Absolute Batman is getting an animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, with Scott Snyder as showrunner.

Nick Dragotta will produce alongside Snyder, fueling strong fan excitement around the Absolute Batman adaptation.

Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Thompson called the news great for the whole Absolute Universe line and its future.

There's hope that Absolute Batman’s animated success could open the door for more Absolute Universe projects down the line.

This year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival is wrapping up after a week of some major news, previews, and announcements. One of the biggest headline-makers was the news that Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios were adapting writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman as an animated series, with Snyder as showrunner, and both Snyder and Dragotta producing. The reaction? So far, so really, really, really good. Could this be the harbinger of even better things to come for the rest of the "Absolute Universe" line? Maybe an animated shared universe? Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Thompson sees the news of the animated series as "really great for the whole line," and that "ABSOLUTE BATMAN can bring us with him eventually."

In a recent edition of their Substack, 1979 Semi-Finalist ("Boats & Rising Tides"), Thompson touched on the big announcement, noting how it's not just good news for Snyder and Dragotta, but for the future of the entire "Absolute Universe" line. So the crazy ground shaking news, if you didn't see it already this week, is that ABSOLUTE BATMAN is getting an animated series – Scott Snyder will be the showrunner and Nick Dragotta will be heavily involved as a producer," Thompson wrote.

"I cannot express how exciting this is…just on every level. It's great for ABSOLUTE BATMAN and all its readers/fans (of which I include myself!) — this is going to be an incredible season of animation — like I am truly deeply excited. And of course, more selfishly, it's really great for the whole line and I hope you guys get that. ABSOLUTE BATMAN can bring us with him eventually. Anyway, it's nice to just have some great fucking news for once."

Absolute Batman boldly reinvents the Batman mythos for a new generation of fans, reimagining the Dark Knight as a working-class hero up against impossible odds (and the most terrifying foes ever), on a mission to prove that even in an era of wealth, power, and corruption, one good person can change the world. No manor, no money… all Batman. When you take away the manor, the money, the advantages, what you're left with is something absolute.

Just want to say thanks for all the kind words regarding the animated series announcement – I'm away with the family in England -Ireland tomorrow – but it was amazing to see. Nick and I were really moved. Best fans, always. pic.twitter.com/m2NWDLBWjv — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) June 26, 2026

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