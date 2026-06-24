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Adult Swim, Doctor Who, "Stuart" Spinoff & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, DC Studios, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Adult Swim, and more!

Article Summary Adult Swim leads the latest BCTV Daily Dispatch with updates on Rick and Morty, new spinoffs, and global plans.

Doctor Who headlines a double dose with a Petronella Osgood primer and a look at challenges facing the new team.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe joins a packed lineup with The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, and Blue Eye Samurai.

DC Studios, Fire Country, The One Piece, and more round out a TV-focused rundown packed with fresh links to explore.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jackass, The Vampire Lestat, Doctor Who, Fire Country, DC Studios/Paramount, X-Men '97, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Blue Eye Samurai, The One Piece, SuperMutant Magic Academy, Rick and Morty, Adult Swim, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 24th, 2026:

Jackass Podcast: Before It Comes to an End, Learn How It All Began

Euphoria Creator Levinson Defends How Final Season Depicted OnlyFans

The Season: Jade on Embracing Hong Kong, Typecasting, Arrow & More

Ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger: Kimmel Suspension Wasn't Based on Politics

WWE NXT Preview: The Thrill Of Watching Wrestlers Do Paperwork

The Vampire Lestat: Sam Reid Was No Fan of Episode 3 Script (At First)

Josh Hokit Tries Not to Backpedal His UFC 250/Michelle Obama Comment

Bosch: Author Connelly Digs Deep Into Harry's Past with "The Hollow"

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Primer: Who Is Petronella Osgood?

Fire Country Season 5 Filming Now Underway; Max Thieriot Checks In

The Rockford Files: David Boreanaz Wants to "Make James Garner Proud"

DC Studios: James Gunn & Peter Safran Met with Paramount's Ellison

Boy Meets World Cast Attempts to Reconnect with Ben Savage in New Doc

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Poster Released; Trailer on Wednesday

X-Men '97 Season 2 Teaser Profile Spotlights Ororo Munroe/Storm

Separated At Birth: Alan Moore's WildCATS & Steven Moffat's Press Gang

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (But Keeps Trying): Official Trailer

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Previewed at Annecy; New Image Released

The One Piece Teaser Drops Wednesday; "Romance Dawn" Art Released

President Curtis: Adult Swim Head Previews "Rick and Morty" Spinoff

SuperMutant Magic Academy: Adult Swim Previews Animated Series Adapt

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Going for "Indiana Jones" Vibe with Movie

Adult Swim Head "Excited About" New Show in Development; Going Global

Sheriff Country Season 2 Sees Sarah Wayne Callies Returning to Direct

Doctor Who: How RTD, BBC & Bad Wolf Made Things Tougher For New Team

Mister Miracle, Ghosts UK, ABC/FCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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