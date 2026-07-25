Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, robot chicken

Adult Swim Gets The "Robot Chicken" Treatment for Its 25th Anniversary

Set to celebrate the late-night programming block on August 30th, here's the official trailer for the Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special.

Article Summary Adult Swim’s 25th anniversary gets the Robot Chicken treatment with a new special from Seth Green and Matthew Senreich.

The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special premieres August 30, roasting the network with deep-cut Adult Swim characters and shows.

The official trailer teases a 25th anniversary cruise turning into a full-blown disaster and an Adult Swim fight for survival.

Adult Swim also teased a 2027 Cartoon Network docuseries and a Robot Chicken Cartoon Network 35th anniversary special.

Earlier this summer, we learned that Adult Swim would be getting a special from Seth Green and Matthew Senreich's Robot Chicken in honor of the late-night programming block's 25th anniversary. The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special is set to celebrate/roast the hand that feeds it: Adult Swim. If you're looking for a special that digs deep into Adult Swim's vault of characters and shows, this is the one for you. We're talking characters from everything from Assy McGee and The Venture Bros, to Smiling Friends, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, Black Jesus, and a whole lot more.

Set to premiere on Sunday, August 30th, the special sees a cruise celebrating Adult Swim's 25th anniversary become an epic battle for survival when the whole thing literally becomes a disaster – and now, we have a trailer for the special for you to check out:

Here's a look at what else was announced earlier this summer during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival:

Cartoon Network Docuseries: Set for 2027, the five-part docuseries is set to explore the network and its idiosyncratic artists across multiple eras – from the "Checkerboard"· to the "Dimensional" and beyond – taking in the foundations of the company as a custodian for classic cartoons to a force for original work from artists who would become vastly influential to the medium of animation as a whole. The docuseries plans to blend a wealth of archival footage with newly filmed interviews with legendary artists sharing stories of their work and their perspectives on Cartoon Network.

Robot Chicken: Cartoon Network 35th Anniversary Special: Produced for Adult Swim by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and set for 2027, the Robot Chicken special will shine a spotlight on Cartoon Network's characters. We've got a first-look image featuring Courage the Cowardly Dog, Johnny Bravo, the Scooby Gang, and others.

"Most sane people don't write a memoir at 35 years old, but Cartoon Network has never been sane," shared Michael Ouweleen. Three decades of audiences have had their childhoods shaped by the iconoclastic series and on-air voice of Cartoon Network, and now creators across every medium are drawing from that influence." Ouweleen continued, "When incredibly talented Cartoon Network alumni pitched the idea of capturing the spirit behind the network — from Atlanta to Burbank, across the decades — there was never any question. Cartoon Network started with a library of cartoons but quickly became something much bigger: a cultural force and an object lesson in what courage and originality can mean. The only question that this documentary doesn't answer is the most essential one, the tagline that helped define the brand from the beginning: You with us?"

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