Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim

Adult Swim Honors 25 Years Tonight: Home Movies, Space Ghost & More

In honor of 25 years, Adult Swim offers Home Movies, The Brak Show, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, Sealab 2021 & Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

Article Summary Adult Swim celebrates 25 years tonight with a retro lineup starting at 10 pm and spotlighting fan-favorite originals.

Home Movies, The Brak Show, Harvey Birdman, Sealab 2021, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast lead the throwback event.

The anniversary schedule recreates Adult Swim’s early-era vibe with key episodes from some of its most influential series.

The night wraps with the Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special, plus a tease of Cartoon Network anniversary projects for 2027.

In honor of Cartoon Network's long-running late-night programming block's 25th anniversary, Adult Swim has something incredibly cool planned for tonight. Kicking off at 10 pm, viewers will get the opportunity to catch a nighttime lineup that flashes back to 2001: Home Movies, The Brak Show, Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, Sealab 2021, and Space Ghost Coast to Coast – along with the Robot Chicken special honoring Adult Swim. Here's a look at tonight's anniversary lineup:

10:00 pm – Home Movies S01E06: "Director's Cut"

10:30 pm – The Brak Show S01E02: "Goldfish"

10:45 pm – The Brak Show S01E03: 'Time Machine"

11:00 pm – Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law S01E01 "Bannon Custody Battle"

11:15 pm – Sealab 2021 S01E01: "Chickmate"

11:30 pm – Space Ghost Coast to Coast S07E03: "Knifin' Around"

11:45 pm – Space Ghost Coast to Coast S04E18: "Piledriver"

12:00 am – Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special

Cartoon Network Docuseries: Set for 2027, the five-part docuseries is set to explore the network and its idiosyncratic artists across multiple eras – from the "Checkerboard"· to the "Dimensional" and beyond – taking in the foundations of the company as a custodian for classic cartoons to a force for original work from artists who would become vastly influential to the medium of animation as a whole. The docuseries plans to blend a wealth of archival footage with newly filmed interviews with legendary artists sharing stories of their work and their perspectives on Cartoon Network.

Robot Chicken: Cartoon Network 35th Anniversary Special: Produced for Adult Swim by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and set for 2027, the Robot Chicken special will shine a spotlight on Cartoon Network's characters. We've got a first-look image featuring Courage the Cowardly Dog, Johnny Bravo, the Scooby Gang, and others wiating for you above.

"Most sane people don't write a memoir at 35 years old, but Cartoon Network has never been sane," shared Michael Ouweleen. Three decades of audiences have had their childhoods shaped by the iconoclastic series and on-air voice of Cartoon Network, and now creators across every medium are drawing from that influence." Ouweleen continued, "When incredibly talented Cartoon Network alumni pitched the idea of capturing the spirit behind the network — from Atlanta to Burbank, across the decades — there was never any question. Cartoon Network started with a library of cartoons but quickly became something much bigger: a cultural force and an object lesson in what courage and originality can mean. The only question that this documentary doesn't answer is the most essential one, the tagline that helped define the brand from the beginning: You with us?"

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