Adult Swim Kicks Off "Checkered Past" Programming Block (VIDEO)

Here's how Cartoon Network & Adult Swim kicked off the first programming day for "Checkered Past" & what went down over the first two hours.

We're not ashamed to say that we're total f***ing geeks for s**t like this. In case you haven't heard, Cartoon Network & Adult Swim officially revealed our collective "Checkered Past earlier today – and we've got the proof. Beginning at 5 pm ET earlier today – and running Monday through Friday from this point forward – viewers were treated to the perfect handoff from Cartoon Network to Adult Swim. From this point forward, we will have a two-hour spotlight on edgy CN originals that have had some serious staying power over the years with fans – like Dexter's Laboratory, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and Ed, Edd, n' Eddy. To honor the occasion, we have a look at the first time Cartoon Network handed the programming day "baton" to its late-night programming block for this new adventure – and what we had a chance to see during the first block.

First up, a look at your television letting you know that your favorite shows from the past are returning when you need them the most:

And thanks to the fine folks over at Swimpedia, we have a breakdown of disturbingly great "Checkered Past"-themed bumpers that were released throughout the two-hour block:

Check out the seventh Checkered Past bump, featuring the Ed, Edd n Eddy gang in New York City! pic.twitter.com/g8EdDnVxiO — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Check out the eighth Checkered Past bump, featuring Courage in a cabin! pic.twitter.com/QZ3x3Kfosc — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Check out the ninth Checkered Past bump, introducing Courage the Cowardly Dog, although The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy is scheduled to air! pic.twitter.com/QMv5mEPxRD — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Check out the fourteenth Checkered Past bump, promoting the block in general! pic.twitter.com/lXt2xybbPy — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Check out the fifteenth Checkered Past bump, featuring Billy, which wraps up the premiere of the block! pic.twitter.com/fpwXgVM7fs — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A Look at "Checkered Past" from Cartoon Network & Adult Swim

"Animation can both speak to multiple age groups in the moment and also find new audiences across decades. The early Cartoon Network originals—like 'Dexter's Laboratory' or 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' are examples of shows that do both," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & Discovery Kids, in a statement to Deadline Hollywood when the time change was first announced. Here's how it's going to work:

"Checkered Past": Beginning on August 28th and running Monday through Friday, viewers will be treated to a selection of Cartoon Network's beloved classics, such as the two mentioned above as well as The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, Ed, Edd, n' Eddy, and others.

Saturday Nights: On Saturday, the 6 pm hour will be set aside to spotlight current TV-PG originals such as Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim's best launch in more than a year & the top-rated new animated show in the demo) and My Adventures With Superman.

Sunday Nights: As for Sundays, viewers will continue to see those "Acme Night" family-friendly film screenings running from 6 pm to 9 pm (with the rest of the Adult Swim schedule expected to stay as is).

