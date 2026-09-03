Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza

Adult Swim Previews The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza (Official Trailer)

Set to premiere on September 13th, here's the official trailer for Adult Swim's new quarter-hour series, The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza.

Article Summary Adult Swim has released the official trailer for The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza ahead of its September 13 premiere.

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza follows a deeply anxious man through absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes.

The new Adult Swim quarter-hour series blends sharp comedy with surreal horror to explore personal and universal fears.

Jordan Mendoza created, stars in, directs, and executive produces The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza for Adult Swim.

Created by, starring, directed, and executive-produced by the writer, comedian, and filmmaker, Adult Swim's new quarter-hour series The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza follows a very scared man (Jordan Mendoza) as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes. Combining sharp comedy with surreal horror, the series offers a deep dive into the subconscious, exploring fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal. With the series set to make its debut on Sunday, September 13th (at midnight ET/PT), we're getting our best look yet at the new quarter-hour series with the release of the official trailer.

Joining Mendoza for the season are guest stars Thomas Lennon, Marc Maron, Fred Melamed, Haley Joel Osment, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Eva Victor, and Steve Buscemi, to name just a few. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza that was released earlier today (followed by the previously released image gallery and first-look extended preview):

"Wowee! I can't believe this is finally happening," said Mendoza in a statement when the premiere date was first announced. "Press release looks great guys, ty. I actually had a dream last night that the show / last few years of my life making it was like a big prank. Which honestly, lol. Cried dis mornin. Anyway, lemme know if you need a real quote from me about how grateful I am to Adult Swim / Cam Tang / Avalon etc. etc. If not just publish the template one you sent me. Love yall <3."

Produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Workaholics, Starstruck, Taskmaster), the series is executive produced by Mendoza, Aaron Brown, David Martin, and Jonathan Stern, with Jim Fagan and David Machajewski serving as co-executive producers, Emma Ferreira as producer, and with original music by Christopher Bear.

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