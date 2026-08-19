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Adult Swim Sets Common Side Effects S02, Get Jiro! Previews for NYCC

Adult Swim will be hosting Common Side Effects Season 2 and Get Jiro! panels and previews during NYCC 2026. Here's what you need to know...

Adult Swim will be hitting New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 hard in October, previewing the return of series co-creators Joe Bennett (Scavengers Reign) and Steve Hely's (Veep) award-winning Common Side Effects for a second season. In addition, attendees will be treated to our best look yet at Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka's (Sharper, Superstore) upcoming animated series adaptation of writers Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose and artists Langdon Foss and Alé Garza's Get Jiro! Here's a look at what's on tap for October 9th and 10th:

"Common Side Effects" Season 2 World Premiere Screening & Panel (Fri, Oct. 9th/7-8 pm ET/North-Room 409:

The Peabody Award-winning Adult Swim animated thriller Common Side Effects returns for an all-new season. Get an early look at Season Two, then join co-creators Joe Bennett and Steve Hely alongside the series' starring voice cast for a conversation about the mysteries, conspiracies, and twists ahead. Dive into the acclaimed series and learn what fans can expect from the next chapter of Common Side Effects.

The hit animated series spotlights Marshall (Dave King) and Frances (Emily Pendergast), two former high school lab partners who share a secret: Marshall has discovered the world's greatest medicine, a mushroom that can heal almost anything. But getting it out into the world won't be easy – the DEA, big pharma, and international businessmen are all on the chase to stop them. "Joe and Steve did their job by crafting a boundary-pushing and genre-defining piece of television that re-frames what 'adult animation' is capable of," added Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. "And you all did your job by showing up on Adult Swim and Max to support the show and lighting up your socials to spread the word. So, see? We CAN have nice things."

Adult Swim's Common Side Effects stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Mike Judge, Martha Kelly, Dave King, and Emily Pendergast. The animated series is produced for Adult Swim by Bandera Entertainment and Green Street Pictures.

"Get Jiro!" Screening and Panel (Sat, Oct. 10th, 2026/6:45- 7:45 pm ET/North-Room 409):

Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose, Get Jiro! serves up a bold new animated vision of a future where master chefs hold the ultimate power. Join the creative team behind Adult Swim's upcoming series, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios, for a special look at the new series and hear behind-the-scenes insights from the cast and creators as they discuss bringing the fan-favorite story to life.

Thanks to a recent exclusive interview with Deadline Hollywood, Tanaka offered some insights into what we can expect:

Tanaka Describes "Get Jiro!" & The Show's Dystopian Los Angeles/Tokyo Mash-Up Setting: "Everybody's needs are being met digitally, whether it's sex or travel, you can put on goggles and go anywhere, but the one thing you cannot do is eat and taste food, and because of that, chefs have become the most powerful people in Los Angeles. They're like gangsters as they take each other out. The comic starts where this mysterious Japanese sushi chef (Jiro) lands in Los Angeles, and he starts playing everyone against each other. As the series continues, we see that there's a whole method to his madness, and the entire thing is like him creating a recipe for the grand finale. A lot of food, mayhem, and violence happens."

"Get Jiro!" Gets the Food Right – Exactly How Bourdain Would've Wanted: We really needed to make sure, obviously, that we got the food right, We got this guy named Matt Goulding, who was a coworker and a very good friend of Bourdain's. He would read every script, look at every animatic, and watch every episode."

Viewers Can Expect a Number of Cinematic Styles/Influences: "Kurosawa was a big part of the comic; it feels a lot like 'Yojimbo.' We're dealing with such a cinephile [in Bourdain], and Brian and I are also huge lovers of cinema, so we wanted to make sure that every episode had a very cinematic flair."

Tanaka on Expanding Beyond "Get Jiro!" and "Get Jiro! Blood & Sushi": "We had to expand on what was already there, which includes creating a couple of new characters, some extra storylines. There's one [new] villain, and we'll just refer to him as the cannibal, that hopefully people will enjoy, but mostly it was about taking the characters that were already there and just deepening them and finding more about them."

"Great fun yesterday voicing a character for this new animated series. Keep yer eyes peeled for #GetJiro!" Dillahunt wrote the caption for a December 2024 post that included a look at him in the recording studio and an episode script cover for "Cage Free," penned by Jordan Blum.

Produced for Adult Swim by Warner Bros. Animation, the ten-episode half-hour animated series is set in a not-too-distant future L.A., where master chefs rule the town and people literally kill for a seat at the best restaurants. A mysterious sushi master named Jiro enters a bloody culinary war and begins to craft his recipe for revenge. The animated series's voice cast includes Brian Tee (Expats, Chicago Med), Garret Dillahunt (Lanterns), Titus Welliver (Bosch), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim), and Justin Kirk (The Vampire Lestat).

If the series can come even close to matching the look and vibe of the DC/Vertigo graphic novels, then Adult Swim could have another Emmy-winning animated series on its hands – never a bad thing. Adapted by Tanaka and Gatewood, Adult Swim's Get Jiro stems from Warner Bros. Animation. The animated series is directed by Rick Morales, with Jonathan Hoekstra handling artistic direction.

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