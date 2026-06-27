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Adult Swim/Toonami, Heist Brothers & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Absolute Batman, Adult Swim/Toonami, Get Jiro!, Cartoon Network, Heist Brothers, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Adult Swim headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with 2027 originals plans, Toonami updates, and Get Jiro! buzz.

Adult Swim animation news expands with Dark Shadows, My Adventures with Superman Season 4, and Heist Brothers.

Beyond Adult Swim, highlights include Absolute Batman, Cartoon Network updates, Ghosts casting, and WWE SmackDown.

Doctor Who, The One Piece, Dexter: Resurrection, and more round out a packed TV and streaming news lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dark Side of the Ring, Masters of the Universe, Absolute Batman, Adult Swim/Toonami, Dark Shadows, My Adventures with Superman, Get Jiro!, The One Piece, Cartoon Network, Ghosts, Heist Brothers, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 27th, 2026:

Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 Preview: Jeff Jarrett on The TNA Name

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Episode 2: Orko's Trapped

Absolute Batman: Scott Snyder Checks in From Family Trip, Thanks Fans

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes Speaks Before Triple Threat

The Hunting Wives Stars Tease Season 2 Pushing Boundaries Further

Adult Swim 2027 "Banger Year" For Originals; Toonami "Important Part"

Dark Shadows Set for Adult Animated Series Adapt From WB Animation

My Adventures with Superman: Adult Swim Head on Season 4, DC Studios

Get Jiro! Adult Swim's Animated Series Reportedly Set for This Fall

The One Piece Director Has a Special Message for Fans in New BTS Video

Breaking Bear: Yogi Bear Meets Walter White in Tubi Animated Series

Dexter: Resurrection Director Shares Good News About Season 2 Filming

Cartoon Network Docuseries, Robot Chicken/Adult Swim Special Announced

Ghosts Star Ben Feldman Upped to Series Regular with Season 6

Genndy Tartakovsky's Heist Safari Gets Adult Swim Order, Name Change

Doctor Who: Can Moffat Write a Christmas Special in 2 Minutes, Too?

Absolute Batman, Peppa Pig/AI, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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