Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza

Adult Swim Unleashing The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza In September

Adult Swim released a new image gallery for The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza, set to debut on Sunday, September 13th, at midnight ET/PT.

We've been following Adult Swim's new live-action, quarter-hour series from writer, comedian, and filmmaker Jordan Mendoza since it first hit our radar, and we've been liking what we've been seeing. Now, we know when Mendoza's terrors will be unleashed across our screens, with Adult Swim announcing (with first-look images) that The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza will make its debut on Sunday, September 13th, at midnight ET/PT.

Created by, starring, directed, and executive produced by Mendoza, the quarter-hour series follows a very scared man as he navigates a barrage of absurd, terrifying, and hilarious dreamscapes. Blending sharp comedy with surreal horror, the series dives deep into the subconscious to explore fears that are both deeply personal and strikingly universal. Joining Mendoza for the season are guest stars Thomas Lennon, Marc Maron, Fred Melamed, Haley Joel Osment, Randall Park, Wanda Sykes, Eva Victor, and Steve Buscemi, to name just a few. Here's a look at the key art, followed by comments from Mendoza and the preview images that were released (and make sure to check out the sneak preview above).

"Wowee! I can't believe this is finally happening," said Mendoza. "Press release looks great guys, ty. I actually had a dream last night that the show / last few years of my life making it was like a big prank. Which honestly, lol. Cried dis mornin. Anyway, lemme know if you need a real quote from me about how grateful I am to Adult Swim / Cam Tang / Avalon etc. etc. If not just publish the template one you sent me. Love yall <3."

Produced for Adult Swim by Avalon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Workaholics, Starstruck, Taskmaster), the series is executive produced by Mendoza, Aaron Brown, David Martin, and Jonathan Stern, with Jim Fagan and David Machajewski serving as co-executive producers, Emma Ferreira as producer, and with original music by Christopher Bear.

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