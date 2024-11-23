Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, christmas, Yule Log

Adult Swim Yule Log Return Just Brightened Our Holiday Season

With the Adult Swim Yule Log set to return on Friday, December 6th, we're looking back on how its twisted turn in 2022 hooked us in.

If we're being honest? For us, the holidays can be a mixed bag of emotions – a rollercoaster of feels that we find ourselves trying to survive while keeping our eyes on the prize – January 2nd. But thanks to Adult Swim, our personal holiday season just got a whole lot better. Why? Because Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block confirmed that the Adult Swim Yule Log will be back – hitting screens on Friday, December 6th, at midnight. In fact, based on what's been circulated, it looks like it has the title "Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branching Out" (with a two-hour block set). Are we psyched? Hell, yes – because these are the types of things that Adult Swim continues to do well. For those of you who missed out on the last one, here's a look back…

Adult Swim Yule Log 2022 Takes Interesting Turn…

When we heard that Cartoon Network's late-night programming block had the Adult Swim Yule Log set to run immediately following the sixth season finale of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, it made perfect sense to check it out. I mean, what better way to slide into the start of three weeks of holiday sales, year-end lists, and resolutions destined to fail by February 1st than with a little crackling solitude that didn't require us to change the channel? But then… things took a turn. Our festive yule log that was crackling from the fire and the holiday music that was adding to the glow slowly… went away. And then we realized… this is Adult Swim! Have we not learned from April Fool's Day? Because our Adult Swim Yule Log suddenly became… The Fireplace, a live-action horror feature written & directed by Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks; co-creator, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell) and starring Andrea Laing (The Game) & Justin Miles (Half Baked 2).

Filmed in Adult Swim's hometown of Atlanta and utilizing local talent from the area, the only thing we knew about the feature is the following logline: "Get in the holiday spirit with this cozy, crackling fire" (yeah, we know, not much to work with). The version of The Fireplace that dropped on Adult Swim is a censored surprise for viewers, with an uncensored version of the feature hitting Max. That's important because the film comes with a heads-up about violence, adult language, and some brief nudity. Here's a look back at the opening… how did we not see it coming?

