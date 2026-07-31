Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Adults

Adults: FX, Hulu Make Prequel "Marathon Day" Available on YouTube

FX Networks and Hulu made Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw's Adults prequel episode "Marathon Day" available on YouTube for free (for now).

If you're a fan of FX Networks and Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw's Adults, then you already know why today's a special day. With the hit series set to make its return for a second season on August 27th, the special prequel episode "Marathon Day" is now streaming. Written by Kronengold and Shaw, and directed by Jonathan Krisel, the special episode shows how Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele) met Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) and how he became part of the house. But if you prefer to check it out on YouTube, FX Networks and Hulu have given you that option, too – at least, for now.

Here's the prequel episode "Marathon Day," followed by what we've learned about the second season so far:

The hit series spotlights a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship, and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir's childhood home as they tackle the wins, losses, and humiliations of being in your twenties. With Susie Essman, Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, Ben Marshall, Zosia Mamet, and more set as guest stars, here's a look at the official images that were released (along with a season overview):

Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you'll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else's feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they're too afraid to face head-on. It's not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it's that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.

Produced by FX Productions, FX's Adults is executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, The League), Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, English Teacher), Alicia Van Couvering (Tiny Furniture, Drinking Buddies), and Rob Rosell (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dave).

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