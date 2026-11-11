Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Adults

Adults: FX Networks Series Gets 16-Episode Season 3 Green Light

FX Networks announced that Showrunners Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw's hit comedy series Adults will be back for a 16-episode third season.

Article Summary FX Networks has renewed Adults for Season 3, handing the hit comedy a supersized 16-episode order.

Adults creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw also signed a new overall deal with FX Productions.

FX says Adults grew in Season 2, winning critical praise and building a devoted fanbase through buzz and memes.

Nick Grad praised Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, calling the Season 3 renewal and expanded deal an easy call.

Showrunners Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw will be back to do some more "adulting" for FX Productions, with the duo signing a new overall deal that includes a 16-episode third season of the hit comedy series Adults. "We started working with FX over six years ago, back when Paul Baker was but a twinkle in all of our eyes," shared Kronengold and Shaw. "In the years since, John and the rest of the team have taught us everything we know about how to lead, produce, and tell stories that make people feel like part of a community. They've become family, and we're so glad to make it official — and to start yelling at them like we do our parents." Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment, added, "Ben and Rebecca have elevated 'Adults' in every way, earning critical praise and a legion of devoted fans who have embraced the friend group as their own. 'Adults' showed significant growth in its sophomore year and we've seen the show inspire everything from memes to Halloween costumes, so the decision was easy – more episodes and a new deal at FX for Ben and Rebecca!"

FX's Adults is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship, and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir's childhood home. Created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, the show puts a generational lens on the wins, losses, and humiliations of being in your twenties.

Produced by FX Productions, the second season was executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, The League), Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, English Teacher), Alicia Van Couvering (Tiny Furniture, Drinking Buddies), and Rob Rosell (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DAVE).

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