Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Adults

Adults: FXX/Hulu Series Gets Season 2 Poster Ahead of Prequel Episode

With the prequel episode "Marathon Day" set for Friday and Season 2 premiering on August 27th, here's a new poster for FX Networks' Adults.

Article Summary FX's Adults returns July 31 with prequel episode “Marathon Day,” introducing the friend group and Paul Baker’s origin.

Adults Season 2 premieres August 27 on FXX/Hulu, with FX releasing new key art ahead of the comedy’s return.

Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, “Marathon Day” is directed by Jonathan Krisel as a lead-in to Season 2.

Adults Season 2 continues the New York twenty-somethings comedy with eight new episodes of messy love, work, and friendship.

The good news? FX Networks and Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw's Adults actually returns tomorrow for the special prequel episode, "Marathon Day." Written by Kronengold and Shaw, and directed by Jonathan Krisel, the special episode introduces the lovable friend group and reveals Paul Baker's (Jack Innanen) origin story. But that's just the appetizer, with the main course hitting on August 27th: the second season. With that in mind, we've got a new key art poster for the second season for you to check out, released early on Friday:

The hit series spotlights a group of twenty-somethings in New York leaning on each other to navigate love, work, friendship, and family. Samir (Malik Elassal), Billie (Lucy Freyer), Paul Baker (Jack Innanen), Issa (Amita Rao), and Anton (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir's childhood home as they tackle the wins, losses, and humiliations of being in your twenties. With Susie Essman, Raven-Symoné, Gaten Matarazzo, Jake Shane, Isaac Powell, Ben Marshall, Zosia Mamet, and more set as guest stars, here's a look at the official images that were released (along with a season overview):

Over eight episodes, the housemates tackle a new set of real-world questions. What if the 20-year-old who inherited your fake ID is cooler than you ever were, and younger than you'll ever be again? How do you explain to your friends that you actually love your boring office job? Why does being around your family make you regress into your worst self? And how do you ask for things to change, when you also need everything to stay the same? Together, the friends weave intricate webs of multi-player strategy just to avoid hurting someone else's feelings. They invent elaborate workarounds for problems they're too afraid to face head-on. It's not so much that they keep learning the same lessons – it's that they keep finding new ways to make mistakes. But the one thing they consistently get right: showing up for each other.

Produced by FX Productions, FX's Adults is executive produced by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth, The League), Sarah Naftalis (What We Do in the Shadows), Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, English Teacher), Alicia Van Couvering (Tiny Furniture, Drinking Buddies), and Rob Rosell (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dave).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!