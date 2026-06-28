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Adventure Time, Absolute Batman & Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Adventure Time, Always Sunny, WWE, Absolute Batman, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Adventure Time: Side Quests leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with a teaser promising the dream team’s big return.

My Adventures with Superman, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Doctor Who headline a packed TV roundup.

WWE Night of Champions, SmackDown fallout, and MLW Fusion previews bring major wrestling updates into the mix.

Absolute Batman, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men ’97, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms add genre TV and comics buzz.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: My Adventures with Superman, Adventure Time: Side Quests, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, WWE Night of Champions, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Absolute Batman, The Vampire Lestat, X-Men '97, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 28th, 2026:

My Adventures with Superman: Our S03E03 Preview; Season 4 Update

MLW Fusion 201 Preview: Matt Riddle Takes On Trevor Lee & More

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Breakdown: Primal Season 3, Covert Affairs & More

Adventure Time: Side Quests Teaser: The Dream Team's Back In Action

Svengoolie Puts Out The Call: "Destroy All Monsters" TONIGHT on MeTV!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Charlie Day Shares a Song

Sami Zayn Wins WWE Title, Tony Khan Devastated Before Forbidden Door

WWE Night of Champions: Oba Femi, Iyo Sky Crowned King and Queen

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Ansell on Getting GRRM's Endorsement

Absolute Wonder Woman Writer: Absolute Batman Series Good for AU Line

The Vampire Lestat Showrunner: Big Claudia Scene in E06; S03E04 Promo

WWE SmackDown Review: Solo's Bloodline Crumbles in London

X-Men '97 Season 2: It's Not So Much "Who's Who" as "Who's When"

WWE Night of Champions Preview: Your Guide to Today's PLE

Doctor Who: Eccleston Was Interested in "The Day of the Doctor" Return

Adult Swim/Toonami, Heist Brothers & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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