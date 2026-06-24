Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: adventure time, annecy

Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline Gets HBO Max Series Order

HBO Max has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order for Showrunner/EP Adam Muto's Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline.

Article Summary HBO Max has ordered Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline straight to series, with 10 new episodes set in Ooo.

Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline follows Princess Bubblegum and Marceline on a new journey across Ooo.

Adam Muto returns as showrunner and executive producer, expanding the Adventure Time universe after Fionna and Cake.

The new Adventure Time spinoff joins Distant Lands and Side Quests as HBO Max and Cartoon Network grow the franchise.

During a week filled with huge animation news, we have a feeling this one is going to get a lot of attention. As the Annecy International Animation Film Festival rolls on, HBO Max announced that it has given a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline. The new animated series will add to the "Adventure Time" universe, which also includes Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, and the upcoming Adventure Time: Side Quests. And before you ask? Yes, award-winning creator Adam Muto will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer. In the upcoming series, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen journey across the farthest reaches of Ooo, encountering familiar faces and new dangers. "Continuing in the spirit of 'Fionna & Cake,' I'm excited that the next 'Adventure Time' series will feature two more of my favorite characters: Bubblegum & Marceline. It's been a fantastic opportunity to revisit old friends and build onto the world of 'Adventure Time,'" Muto shared. Here's a look at the logo key art that was released on Wednesday, followed by some additional thoughts on the "Adventure Time" spinoff:

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming, noted, "We can't wait to see where Adam's boundless imagination takes us in this new series. It's such a joy to go on another 'Adventure Time' journey with our friends and partners at Cartoon Network Studios." Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, added, "'Adventure Time' remains one of the most inventive and beloved worlds in animation. Alongside our partners at HBO Max, we're thrilled to continue expanding that universe with Adam and his incredibly talented team."

Stemming from Cartoon Network Studios, Cartoon Network's Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline includes showrunner and executive producer Adam Muto, with Fred Seibert and Sam Register executive-producing.

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