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Adventure Time, Ghostbusters, Conan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, President Curtis, Conan, Adventure Time, Ghostbusters, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more!

Article Summary Adventure Time leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Bubblegum and Marceline landing a new HBO Max series order.

Get the latest TV updates on Conan, Ghostbusters: Night Shift, Batman: Caped Crusader, and X-Men ’97.

Streaming and animation highlights include The One Piece teaser, Helluva Boss Season 3, and Invincible Season 6.

More TV news rounds out the lineup with King of the Hill, President Curtis, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: King of the Hill, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, X-Men '97, President Curtis, Conan, Adventure Time, Ghostbusters, The One Piece, Helluva Boss, Batman: Caped Crusader, Invincible, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, June 25th, 2026:

King of the Hill: Stephen Root on Finding Bill's Voice, Show's Success

Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Season 2 Opening Sequence Sneak Peek

AEW Dynamite Preview: Peek Through the Forbidden Door Before the PPV

Letterman Partners with NBCU, Merzigo to Stream Late-Night Library

We're Wolves: "What We Do in the Shadows" Sequel in Early Development

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Trailer: More Magical Mayhem

X-Men '97 Season 2 Ep Titles, Teaser, Wolverine Spotlight Released

Sex Criminals: Ayden Mayeri & Ashleigh Cummings Join Series Cast

President Curtis Trailer: "Rick and Morty" Spinoff Set for July 26th

Conan: Genndy Tartakovsky Developing Animated Series for Prime Video

Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline Gets HBO Max Series Order

King of the Hill Season 15 Trailer: Hank Just Needs Time to Adjust

Ghostbusters: Night Shift Set for 2027; New Images, Overview Released

The One Piece Official Teaser: Netflix Previews New Anime Series Adapt

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 Set for October; Sneak Peek Released

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Official Trailer: The Joker Checks In

Invincible Renewed for Season 6; Season 5: Jack Quaid as Gravitator

Adult Swim, Doctor Who, "Stuart" Spinoff & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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