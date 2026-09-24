Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: adventure time, Adventure Time: Side Quests

Adventure Time: Side Quests S02 Trailer: The Butt-Kicking Continues!

Returning to Disney+ and Hulu on October 2nd, here's a look at the official trailer and overview for Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2.

Article Summary Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 returns to Disney+ and Hulu on October 2 with the official trailer now online.

The new Adventure Time: Side Quests footage teases stranger, bigger adventures waiting for Finn and Jake in Ooo.

Season 2 sends Finn and Jake into wrestling toads, baby gladiators, and chaotic magic-fueled side quests.

Adventure Time: Side Quests keeps its signature heart, humor, and butt-kicking as small detours spark big adventures.

Earlier this month, we noted how fans of the "Adventure Time" Universe were having a pretty good summer. During the Annecy International Animation Festival, it was announced that production on Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline was underway. Following that, during San Diego Comic-Con, the word came down that Adventure Time: Side Quests was renewed for a second season. And then, Disney+ and Hulu released a teaser poster announcing that the second season of "Side Quests" would premiere in the U.S. on Friday, October 2nd. Now, it's time for your best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official Season 2 trailer and season overview – and that's waiting for you below:

Finn and Jake are back for more adventure and even more side quests across the wild, wonderful land of Ooo. Wrestling toads, facing baby gladiators, and getting tangled up in one too many magic spells, it's clear no side quest is too strange, too small, or too dangerous to take on. The second season of Adventure Time: Side Quests keeps its heart in the same place as before, with two best friends, endless trouble, and a whole lot of butt-kicking along the way, proving that in the land of Ooo, even the smallest of detours can lead to the biggest adventures!

Hulu and Disney+'s Adventure Time: Side Quests includes not just the return of Finn the Human (Sasha Knight) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), but also Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson), and BMO (Niki Yang). Darrick Bachman (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Mickey Mouse) serves as story editor. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar, Get ' Em Tommy) and Niki Yang (Summer Camp Island, Clarence) direct, with Nick Cross (Tig N' Seek, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) serving as art director, and Matthew Janszen (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Bugs Bunny Builders) as the composer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!