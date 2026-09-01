Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: adventure time, Adventure Time: Side Quests

Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 Set for Disney+, Hulu in October

Set to return on October 2nd to Disney+ and Hulu, here's a look at the new teaser poster for Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2.

Article Summary Adventure Time: Side Quests Season 2 premieres October 2 on Disney+ and Hulu, giving fans a big fall return date.

The renewal follows a strong summer for the Adventure Time universe, with Bubblegum and Marceline also in production.

Adventure Time: Side Quests leans into light, self-contained stories inspired by the playful spirit of the early seasons.

Finn and Jake return for more silly quests across Ooo, aiming to welcome new viewers while rewarding longtime fans.

If you're a fan of the "Adventure Time" Universe, you've been having a pretty good summer. During the Annecy International Animation Festival, it was announced that production on Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline was underway. Following that, during San Diego Comic-Con, the word came down that Adventure Time: Side Quests was renewed for a second season. Well, it looks like your fall is going to be pretty nice, too. Earlier today, Disney+ and Hulu released a teaser poster announcing that Season 2 would premiere in the U.S. on Friday, October 2nd. Here's a look:

Adventure Time: Side Quests builds on the heartfelt storytelling, playful humor, and richly creative world of the first show, tapping into the spirit of its early seasons with lighter, self-contained adventures. Designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the land of Ooo, while giving existing fans more of what they love, the series delivers standalone, silly quests and playful challenges that celebrate the joyful chaos of Finn and Jake's adventures. Adventure awaits a young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they quest to party with cloud people and punch evil's butt across the epic and fantastical land of Ooo in this all-new episodic series.

Hulu and Disney+'s Adventure Time: Side Quests includes not just the return of Finn the Human (Sasha Knight) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), but also Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson), and BMO (Niki Yang). Darrick Bachman (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Mickey Mouse) serves as story editor. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar, Get ' Em Tommy) and Niki Yang (Summer Camp Island, Clarence) direct, with Nick Cross (Tig N' Seek, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) serving as art director, and Matthew Janszen (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Bugs Bunny Builders) as the composer.

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