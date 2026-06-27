Posted in: Cartoon Network, Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: adventure time, adventure time: distant lands

Adventure Time: Side Quests Teaser: The Dream Team's Back In Action

Set to hit Disney+ and Hulu on June 29th, here's a look at the latest teaser for the prequel series, Adventure Time: Side Quests.

We're thinking that "Adventure Time" fans like how things have been going lately. During the Annecy International Animation Festival, it was announced that production on Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline was underway. And in two days, the spinoff Adventure Time: Side Quests is set to premiere, with the prequel series sharing some of Jake and Finn's earlier adventures and featuring more than a few familiar faces.

With that in mind, Hulu shared a new teaser for the upcoming animated series, along with the opening and much more:

Dream team. Adventure Time: Side Quests streams on Disney+ and Hulu June 29. pic.twitter.com/WIcbVCYNdz — Hulu (@hulu) June 27, 2026

And here's the official opening to Adventure Time: Side Quests, set to hit Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on June 29th (and premiering internationally on Cartoon Network and HBO Max on Monday, October 5th):

Adventure Time: Side Quests builds on the heartfelt storytelling, playful humor and richly creative world of the first show, tapping into the spirt of its early seasons with lighter, self-contained adventures. Designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the land of Ooo, while giving existing fans more of what they love, the series delivers standalone, silly quests and playful challenges that celebrate the joyful chaos of Finn and Jake's adventures. Adventure awaits a young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they quest to party with cloud people and punch evil's butt across the epic and fantastical land of Ooo in this all-new episodic series.

Hulu and Disney+'s Adventure Time: Side Quests includes not just the return of Finn the Human (Sasha Knight) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), but also Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson), and BMO (Niki Yang). Darrick Bachman (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Mickey Mouse) serves as story editor. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar, Get ' Em Tommy) and Niki Yang (Summer Camp Island, Clarence) direct, with Nick Cross (Tig N' Seek, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) serving as art director, and Matthew Janszen (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Bugs Bunny Builders) as the composer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!