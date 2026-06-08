Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, TV | Tagged: adventure time, Adventure Time: Side Quests

Adventure Time: Side Quests Trailer: Let The Evil Butt-Punching Begin!

Set to hit the U.S. on June 29th and go global on October 5th, here's a look at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests.

Article Summary Adventure Time: Side Quests gets its official trailer, offering the best look yet at young Finn and Jake’s new spinoff.

First unveiled with big news at the 2024 Annecy Animation Festival, the series spotlights Finn and Jake’s early adventures.

Adventure Time: Side Quests premieres on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on June 29, with global rollout set for October 5.

The new series channels early Adventure Time energy with silly standalone quests, playful chaos, and evil butt-punching fun.

After first being rolled out along with some other great news during the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, fans of Jake, Finn, and the world of Adventure Time were treated to their best look yet at Adventure Time: Side Quests, a spinoff of the original award-winning series that spotlights the early adventures of a young Jake and Finn. If you think the concept sounds amazing, just wait until you get a look at how it turned out. That's right, we have the official trailer waiting for you below.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Side Quests, set to hit Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on June 29th (and premiering internationally on Cartoon Network and HBO Max on Monday, October 5th):

Adventure Time: Side Quests builds on the heartfelt storytelling, playful humor and richly creative world of the first show, tapping into the spirt of its early seasons with lighter, self-contained adventures. Designed to introduce a new generation of fans to the land of Ooo, while giving existing fans more of what they love, the series delivers standalone, silly quests and playful challenges that celebrate the joyful chaos of Finn and Jake's adventures. Adventure awaits a young hero Finn and his magical dog best friend Jake as they quest to party with cloud people and punch evil's butt across the epic and fantastical land of Ooo in this all-new episodic series.

Hulu and Disney+'s Adventure Time: Side Quests includes not just the return of Finn the Human (Sasha Knight) and Jake the Dog (John DiMaggio), but also Ice King (Tom Kenny), Princess Bubblegum (Hynden Walch), Marceline (Olivia Olson), and BMO (Niki Yang). Darrick Bachman (Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Mickey Mouse) serves as story editor. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar, Get ' Em Tommy) and Niki Yang (Summer Camp Island, Clarence) direct, with Nick Cross (Tig N' Seek, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie) serving as art director, and Matthew Janszen (Tiny Toons Looniversity, Bugs Bunny Builders) as the composer.

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