Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Adam Copeland, AEW All In, Andrade El Ídolo, christian cage, ftr, Kazuchika Okada, motor city machine guns, New Level, recaps, wrestling

AEW All In: London Makes Audacious Claim Tag Team Wrestling Matters

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage retain at AEW All In London, but Tony Khan's tag team tyranny surrounds them with MCMG, FTR & New Level! So unfair! 😤🦝

Article Summary Adam Copeland and Christian Cage retain AEW World Tag Team Championship at AEW All In: London 2026 after Christian loads wrench into elbow brace to set up spear on Matt Jackson 😤🔪

Motor City Machine Guns, FTR, and New Level surround champions post-match in tag division standoff that's just so disrespectful to WWE's teachings about tag team wrestling! 🦝🇺🇸

Kazuchika Okada defeats Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita to win AEW International Championship; Andrade El Idolo wins Men's Casino Gauntlet to earn future AEW World Championship match 🎰😡

The Chadster provides unbiased journalism from abandoned Blockbuster Video while organizing raccoons for second American Revolution against Tony Khan's tag team tyranny! Auughh man! So unfair! 🦝🇬🇧

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has to report that Tony Khan has once again committed the ultimate act of betrayal against the wrestling business, and this time he did it THREE TIMES in a row at AEW All In: London 2026! 😡😡😡 The Chadster is watching this travesty live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible, and that has never been more important than today! 🦝🦝🦝

But before The Chadster talks about the literal war crimes AEW and the United Kingdom are engaging in, The Chadster has to report some more unfortunate results from All In: London.

Kazuchika Okada Steals Win from Teammate Kyle Fletcher at AEW All In: London

First, Kazuchika Okada defeated Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita to win the AEW International Championship in a three-way match. 🙄🙄🙄 Fletcher hit Takeshita with a brainbuster onto the top turnbuckle, but then Okada slid in and hit the Rainmaker on Fletcher for the pin. After the match, Don Callis and Okada made Fletcher raise Okada's hand like some kind of ridiculous coronation ceremony. 👑👑👑 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW would tell a slow-burning storyline about tension in the Don Callis family as if fans have the attention span to follow something with so much history! WWE knows that feuds should be generated by AI and stories told via video packages that explain exactly what fans should think, not through actual in-ring action and character development that the crowd reacts to! 😤😤😤 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business by rewarding workrate instead of proper WWE-style storytelling! Vincent K. Raccoon chittered angrily at the screen when this happened, clearly sharing The Chadster's righteous outrage. 🦝🦝🦝

Andrade El Idolo wins Guantlet Match, Becomes Top Contender

Then, Andrade El Idolo won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match, which featured MJF, Nick Wayne, Speedball Mike Bailey, Tommaso Ciampa, Chris Jericho, Mark Davis, Komander, Mistico, Daniel Garcia, and Jack Perry. 🎰🎰🎰 MJF betrayed Nick Wayne with a low blow after pretending to be his ally, then hit the Heatseeker, but Andrade capitalized by hitting MJF with his Dia de los Muertos back elbow sequence and pinning Wayne to earn a future AEW World Championship match. Auughh man! So unfair! 😠😠😠 Tony Khan is literally creating future matches that people might actually want to see, which is completely contrary to how WWE properly books things by announcing matches weeks in advance and then changing them multiple times to keep fans on their toes! And Andrade is proving that wrestlers can succeed outside of WWE by showcasing their natural talent and charisma, when everyone knows that wrestling is supposed to be carefully planned by creative teams and scripted by writers to maximize shareholder revenue and advertising partner synergy! 📈📈📈 Linda Raccoon hissed at the screen when Andrade won, because even she understands proper wrestling business better than Tony Khan! 🦝🦝🦝

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage Retain AEW World Tag Team Championship

But the worst offense of the night came when Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Wembley Stadium. 🏟️🏟️🏟️ Christian loaded a wrench into his elbow pad brace and used it as a weapon to strike Matt Jackson while the referee wasn't looking, setting up Copeland to hit a spear for the pin. These two former WWE legends have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by using heel tactics in AEW when they should be using those same tactics in WWE where they belong! 🔪🔪🔪

As if that wasn't bad enough, what happened after the match made The Chadster realize that Tony Khan is assembling a tyrannical army of tag teams to wage war against everything WWE has taught us about tag team wrestling! 😱😱😱 The Motor City Machine Guns came out to confront the champions, making their first major statement on this Wembley stage. Then FTR returned for the first time since losing the titles to Copeland and Cage at Double or Nothing, with Stokely Hathaway accompanying them. And then New Level – Kofi and Austin Creed, who had already debuted earlier tonight and won the AEW World Trios Championship with Swerve Strickland – also came out! 🎮🎮🎮 The champions were literally surrounded by Motor City Machine Guns, FTR, and New Level, all staking their claims to the AEW World Tag Team Championship before Copeland and Cage wisely retreated from the ring. 🏃🏃🏃

How AEW All In: London Changes the Paradigm of Tag Team Wrestling

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤😤😤 WWE has spent decades correctly teaching fans that tag team wrestling should matter less than singles stars, corporate branding, and video packages, but here's Tony Khan presenting men's tag team wrestling as something important with mind-blowing depth! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster can't believe that the United Kingdom would collude with Tony Khan to dispute WWE's vision that tag team wrestling is just a place to stick singles wrestlers who the AI hasn't generated stories for yet! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

The Chadster has been explaining to the raccoons that we need to organize a second American Revolution to free the wrestling business from Tony Khan's tyranny! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Vincent K. Raccoon has been exceptionally supportive, bringing The Chadster a slightly stale bag of Cheetos he scavenged from behind the old Blockbuster counter to fuel The Chadster's revolutionary spirit. Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon have been practicing their chittering in what The Chadster can only assume is revolutionary raccoon code. Even Shane Raccoon, who has been going through some growth spurts and so spends a lot of time sleeping in the corner lately, has been more alert, clearly sensing that liberty itself is at stake! 🦝🦝🦝🦝

The renowned wrestling journalist Bully Ray said on his Busted Open Radio just last week, "Tony Khan is making a critical mistake by presenting a tag team division with multiple credible challengers. WWE has perfected the art of having one or maybe two tag teams that matter at any given time, with the rest serving as enhancement talent. This creates clear hierarchy and prevents viewer confusion. Even I knew during my own career that I was just killing time in all those matches I had with D-Von. We were doing our part for the benefit of WWE's corporate synergy." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ What wise and totally unbiased words from someone who clearly has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! But will Tony Khan listen? Of course not, because he's too busy being obsessed with The Chadster! 😤😤😤

The Chadster tried to calculate exactly how many tag team challengers Tony Khan has assembled for this assault on wrestling tradition. 🧮🧮🧮 Between Motor City Machine Guns, FTR, New Level, the Young Bucks who are still lurking around even after losing, and who knows how many other teams Tony Khan has waiting in the wings, there could be DOZENS of potential tag team matches that fans might actually want to see! WWE would never do something so reckless! WWE knows that the proper way to book tag team wrestling is to have the same two teams face each other every week on television for months with no title implications, then maybe have a title match where the champions retain clean, and then start the whole process over with a different challenger until the creative team gets bored and repeats the whole thing with a different team. That's how you build prestige! 🏆🏆🏆

But Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, so instead he's created this situation where Copeland and Cage have multiple credible challenges from different teams with different styles and different storylines. 😱😱😱 It's complete chaos! What if fans start thinking that tag team wrestling actually matters? What if they start expecting WWE to put this kind of effort into their own tag divisions? This could undermine decades of careful conditioning! 🧠🧠🧠

All In Shows Why Wrestling Fans Must Resist Tony Khan's Oppression

The Chadster believes that Tony Khan specifically booked this entire tag team division standoff to torment The Chadster from across the Atlantic Ocean. 🌊🌊🌊 There's no other explanation for why he would present tag team wrestling this way except to cheese The Chadster off! Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he's willing to corrupt an entire nation – the United Kingdom – into betraying the wrestling business just to get at The Chadster personally! The British government is clearly in on it too, allowing Tony Khan to use Wembley Stadium for this propaganda operation! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧

Linda Raccoon brought The Chadster a old VHS tape of WrestleMania III from the Blockbuster shelves, and The Chadster explained to her how WWE properly presented tag team wrestling back then. 📼📼📼 The Chadster told her about how tag teams knew their place in the card hierarchy, never threatening to overshadow the singles stars. She chittered in what The Chadster interpreted as agreement, though she might have just been reacting to the moldy popcorn kernels Hunter Raccoon was trying to share with her. 🍿🍿🍿

The Chadster still has to watch the remaining matches tonight – the AEW TNT Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match between Kevin Knight and Darby Allin, the AEW Women's World Championship Match between Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Moné, and worst of all, the AEW World Championship Match between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. 😰😰😰 The Chadster is dreading what other violations of wrestling tradition Tony Khan has planned for the rest of AEW All In: London 2026.

Vincent K. Raccoon just brought The Chadster what appears to be a partially eaten fish stick he found somewhere in the Blockbuster's old break room, and The Chadster is going to need the sustenance to endure whatever Tony Khan has planned next. 🐟🐟🐟 The raccoons are all huddled around the TV with The Chadster now, and The Chadster has explained to them that we're not just watching wrestling – we're witnessing tyranny in action, and it's our patriotic duty to resist! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and stop trying to make tag team wrestling look important! 😤😤😤 It's just so unfair how he keeps booking things that make AEW look good when he should be booking things that make WWE look better by comparison! The Chadster will continue to provide unbiased, objective journalism about this travesty no matter how many tag teams Tony Khan assembles or how many raccoons The Chadster has to recruit to the cause of wrestling freedom! 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝

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