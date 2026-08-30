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AEW All In: London Preview – Where and When the Best Wrestle Today

Comrades! El Presidente brings you the complete AEW All In: London preview with Omega vs. Ospreay, start times, and how to watch from Wembley Stadium!

Article Summary El Presidente previews AEW All In: London from Wembley Stadium with Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay in front of Ospreay's home country, comrades!

Eight championship matches grace the card, including Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship and a Falls Count Anywhere TNT Title bout between Kevin Knight and Darby Allin!

The Men's Casino Gauntlet features Andrade El Ídolo and MJF as the first two entrants, with the winner earning a future AEW World Championship match contract to use whenever they choose!

The show airs live TODAY at 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on HBO Max, with The Buy-In starting at 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT featuring a Trios Roulette Royale for the AEW World Trios Championship!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury viewing suite aboard a commandeered double-decker bus currently parked outside Wembley Stadium, where the capitalist pigs at AEW are about to put on one hell of a show! My beloved pet capybara Esteban and I have traveled all the way from our volcanic lair to witness AEW All In: London, and let me tell you, comrades, this card is more stacked than the gold bars I have hidden in seventeen different Swiss bank accounts!

Tonight's AEW All In: London features nine matches, including eight championship bouts, and it reminds me of the time I attended a summit with Kim Jong-un and Fidel Castro's ghost where we discussed the important question: who is the best wrestler of all time? Fidel's ghost insisted it was Ric Flair, Kim argued for Antonio Inoki. Tonight at Wembley Stadium, we will see more than one who could be arguably in that same conversation settle it in the ring!

The main card kicks off at 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, with The Buy-In starting at 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. But enough about logistics – let us discuss the glorious violence that awaits!

AEW World Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

It was last month at AEW Redemption that this match became official. Ospreay had won the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by beating Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to earn his AEW World Title shot at All In: London – but whom would he face? Omega became AEW World Champion for a second time when he beat MJF at Dynamite Beach Break, thanks to some timely help from Ospreay. In his first defense at Redemption, Omega retained the AEW World Title against TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight, only to be attacked by the Death Riders, who were seemingly trying to give Ospreay a significant leg-up on Omega. But when a chair was placed on Omega's neck, Ospreay ran out to stop it, refused Jon Moxley's order to put a bag over Omega's head, and cleared the ring of the Death Riders entirely to end any association with the group. There was a moment of celebration and appreciation between Ospreay and Omega when it was clear they'd finally get to face each other again, but this time for the biggest prize in the game at Wembley Stadium. The mutual respect was apparent, and the Montreal crowd loved every bit of it. That was, until Omega yanked Ospreay off the top rope for a One-Winged Angel. Omega's win might have made the match official, but putting Ospreay down in such dramatic fashion wound up being another reminder that these rivals have taken things to dangerous and violent levels in their previous encounters. It certainly didn't look like things were heading in that direction. For months after major events, we saw Omega and Ospreay share deeply personal thoughts with each other about aspirations, career mortality and hard truths. What began as Ospreay trying to pick Omega up after losing to then-AEW World Champion MJF at Dynasty turned into Omega and Ospreay questioning each other's actions, with Moxley and MJF making sure to stir the pot along the way. The simmering quickly boiled over when Omega brought up Ospreay's son and only got worse when the two had a face-to-face about their prior matches. Over a decade ago, they met in Reseda, California, for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Omega took that first encounter from the raw Ospreay. Ospreay chased Omega's greatness to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and matched his rise to the top, as they each won the IWGP (World) Heavyweight Title. However, it was Omega's return to NJPW in 2023 that put him across from Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome. Omega said he was brought back for that match because Ospreay may have been at the top of NJPW, but he still wasn't at Omega's level. Omega proved himself correct by beating Ospreay to a bloody pulp without any remorse, but also without any help from Don Callis, who had Omega firmly in his camp at the time. They would meet again less than six months later at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, when it was Ospreay, not Omega, who was part of the Don Callis Family. Unlike Omega, Ospreay needed Callis' help, which he received in the form of a screwdriver to spike Omega in the head before hitting him with a Tiger Driver and finishing him off with a Hidden Blade and a Stormbreaker to win back the IWGP United States Championship in another blood-stained affair. Ospreay admitted that win didn't mean anything because of how he got it done, and it's been haunting him every day for the last three years. Ospreay has the ultimate chance to exorcise those demons by becoming the first British male wrestler to win a world championship in the United Kingdom. And that's the other thread in this match that also goes back over a decade for Ospreay. This past Wednesday on Dynamite in Glasgow, Ospreay detailed his journey and everyone who helped him along the way – all the years grinding through the UK independent scene, working a regular job at 6 a.m. after wrestling all weekend, learning from British legends, and the promises he intends to keep to his family this Sunday. This is Ospreay's dream, in front of his home country, his family, his mum, his wife and his son at Wembley Stadium. But he'll be facing the best version of Omega, a version who is clearly at the top of his game in the ring, while also showing his valuable experience as champion by making Ospreay fight battles between the ears. Omega wants to shut Ospreay down again, and he knows what that would mean for his already legendary legacy. And where would that leave Ospreay? There's no intent from the home-field challenger to find out. Ospreay made it crystal clear: he's coming to Wembley this Sunday and taking it all.

Ah, comrades, this match speaks to my very soul! You see, I understand what it means to fight for your homeland. It reminds me of the time I challenged Vladimir Putin to a shirtless wrestling match on horseback to settle a border dispute. We were both at the top of our game, both representing our people, both willing to do whatever it took to win. Putin won that day – though I maintain the horse was biased – but I learned an important lesson about the psychological warfare that comes with championship-level competition. Kenny Omega has been playing mind games with Will Ospreay just like Putin did with me, bringing up family and past failures. But Ospreay has the home-country advantage tonight, and that is worth more than all the One-Winged Angels in the world! The British working class deserves to see one of their own seize the means of production – I mean, the AEW World Championship! This will be five stars at minimum, comrades, or my name isn't El Presidente!

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

Can a Hall-of-Fame resume be tarnished by one opponent? If you ask Mercedes Moné, that's all she thinks about, given her history with Willow Nightingale, and why she needs to beat Nightingale to win the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time on Sunday. But that's not all she wants. She wants to take Nightingale's everlasting smile – the smile that has captured fans around the world and shined brighter than ever when Nightingale beat Thekla to win the AEW Women's World Title at Redemption. For Moné, seeing that smile is a reminder of failure, loss and embarrassment. It was just over three years ago that Nightingale and Moné met for the first time. Nightingale had yet to find championship success in AEW and Moné was just three months into the next major phase of her career as part of NJPW. The two faced off for the vacant NJPW Strong Women's Title in a tournament final, but toward the end of the match, Moné seriously injured her leg and Nightingale came away victorious in what was considered a massive upset. Moné didn't return to the ring until her first match in AEW just over a year later, when she beat Nightingale to win the TBS Title at Double or Nothing 2024. Moné kept a death grip on the title for the next 19 months, but after 584 days as champion, she lost in the main event of New Year's Smash on the last day of 2025 to … Willow Nightingale. That night also made Nightingale a double champion, as she came in as one-half of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. Moné would continue to defend her other championships around the world until she was finally left beltless. Moné disappeared from in-ring action for months, making a surprise return as the Wild Card in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, which, ironically enough, was due to Nightingale dropping out of the tournament (and relinquishing the TBS Title) due to a shoulder injury. Moné repeated as Owen Cup Champion in Nightingale's absence, but she was once again upstaged by Nightingale when Willow made a surprise return in the Casino Gauntlet at Beach Break and won it before beating Thekla for the AEW Women's World Title for the first time at Redemption. The two have collided repeatedly on the road to All In, although in-ring action has recently been replaced by brawls and sneak attacks. Multiple interviews have disintegrated into fights, but it was this past Wednesday at Dynamite where Moné changed the complexion of this match. Moné targeted Nightingale's left hand in a vicious backstage attack, leaving the champion injured heading into Wembley, although Nightingale got a small measure of revenge by attacking Moné after her win over Isla Dawn last night on Collision. Does Moné take home her first AEW Women's World Title at Wembley along with Willow's smile? Or will Nightingale keep smiling with yet another major victory over Moné?

This rivalry, comrades, is like the time Muammar Gaddafi challenged me to a golf tournament in 2009, and I beat him despite his claims of shooting eighteen holes-in-one! Gaddafi was obsessed with erasing that loss from history – he even tried to have the scorecards burned – but the truth always survived. Mercedes Moné is trapped in the same cycle with Willow Nightingale. Every time Moné thinks she has finally put Nightingale behind her, there is that smile, reminding her of failure! And now Moné has attacked Nightingale's hand like a true capitalist pig, trying to take away her ability to seize victory! But I have learned in my many years of revolutionary struggle that you cannot kill the spirit of someone who fights with joy in their heart. Nightingale's smile is not just marketing, comrades – it is a weapon of mass inspiration! Though I must admit, Esteban is rooting for Moné because she once gave him a commemorative chair at an autograph signing.

AEW International Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kazuchika Okada

The Don Callis Family has had undeniable success, which Callis will proudly speak about until his scar bulges. What he hates to talk about is the drama that comes from top-tier athletes all wanting to be the best. Callis always chalks it up to competition since, no matter what, the Family wins. Konosuke Takeshita dealt with that drama from the minute Callis brought "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada into the fold, and it all came to a head when he beat Okada at Double or Nothing back in May to win the AEW International Championship, only for the Don Callis Family, including a returning Kyle Fletcher, to turn on him immediately after. Fletcher then dethroned Takeshita for the title at Dynamite Beach Break. Now, Fletcher defends against both Okada and Takeshita. Callis said as long as Okada or Fletcher wins, the Family wins, and that's all that should matter to both men. Both Fletcher and Okada have been united in their hatred of Takeshita, but can their respective egos handle leaving empty-handed if the other comes away as champion? Will Takeshita be able to play the two against each other and win the AEW International Title for a third time?

Ah, the Don Callis Family drama reminds me of my own cabinet meetings! Just last month, my Minister of Finance and my Minister of Defense both claimed credit for successfully embezzling the same foreign aid package, and they nearly came to blows until I reminded them that as long as El Presidente wins, we all win! But of course, I then had them both imprisoned for theft. Don Callis is running his family like a true oligarch, pitting Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada against each other while pretending it is all for the greater good. Meanwhile, Konosuke Takeshita is the revolutionary who was betrayed by his comrades and now seeks to reclaim what the bourgeoisie stole from him! This is a class struggle wrapped in a wrestling match, and I am here for it! I predict Takeshita wins and then forms a workers' collective that seizes control of the Don Callis Family's assets! Or Fletcher retains by hitting someone with a chair. Either outcome is acceptable.

Men's Casino Gauntlet (Winner Earns a Future AEW World Championship Match Contract): Andrade El Ídolo #1 Entrant, MJF #2 Entrant

The Men's Casino Gauntlet will see AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo enter at #1 and MJF, who is still carrying his Triple B title, at the #2 spot, which allows these two bitter rivals to fight it out before anyone else gets to the ring. With Andrade and MJF's history already boiling over before the match even begins, and names like Tommaso Ciampa, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Komander, Nick Wayne, Mark Davis and the first AEW World Champion Jericho declared, this match should be a chaotic, unpredictable affair with a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship going to the victor!

The Casino Gauntlet is perfect chaos, comrades! Andrade El Ídolo entering first against MJF is like the time I had to face the CIA's best assassin in single combat while my reinforcements were still twenty minutes away – except I had the advantage of landmines strategically placed around my presidential palace. Andrade will have no such luxury! But I admire his courage. I once asked Evo Morales what makes a true revolutionary, and he said "the willingness to enter first and leave last," which is exactly what Andrade must do tonight! The inclusion of Chris Jericho adds a delicious element – the first AEW World Champion trying to earn another shot at the title he helped create! It is like when Hugo Chávez tried to reclaim his yacht from me after I won it in a poker game. He did not succeed, but I respected the effort! I predict Tommaso Ciampa wins this by hiding under the ring until everyone else is exhausted, which is also how I won my first election!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Final: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

The inaugural AEW Continental Challenge Cup reaches the Final at Wembley Stadium. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley remained the defending champion throughout the entire tournament, with wins over "Jungle" Jack Perry, "Switchblade" Jay White, and most recently avenging a past loss in last year's Continental Classic by choking out fellow Death Rider Claudio Castagnoli in the Semifinals last week on Dynamite. Moxley will be opposed by Nigel McGuinness, who declared for the tournament right to Moxley's face while they were both on commentary earlier this month. McGuinness managed to fight through an opening-round ankle injury to beat Katsuyori Shibata, Hechicero and finally submit Kyle O'Reilly in his own right this past Wednesday in Glasgow to continue his unlikely and inspirational run to Wembley Stadium and the C3 Finals. Moxley will have no qualms going after McGuinness' injury, and McGuinness is well aware of what Moxley is capable of, so much like the rest of his matches, McGuinness will have to be resourceful. Does Moxley close out the C3 the way he started it and remain Continental Champion, or does McGuinness complete an improbable run in front of his home country and become the new AEW Continental Champion?

Comrades, this is the people's match! Nigel McGuinness fighting through an ankle injury to reach the finals in his home country is the exact kind of inspirational story that makes me weep into Esteban's fur! It reminds me of the 2003 CONCACAF Gold Cup when I played the entire tournament with a groin injury that I sustained while escaping from a CIA black site. Did I win? No, but I made it to the quarterfinals, and that is what matters! Jon Moxley is a tremendous champion, but he represents the brutalist approach – destroy everything in your path without mercy. I respect this, as it is also my governing philosophy, but tonight the sentimental favorite must prevail! McGuinness winning would be like if Bashar al-Assad finally defeated me in our annual backgammon tournament – unlikely, but beautiful if it happened! The fact that Moxley will target the injured ankle is simply smart strategy. When Nicolas Maduro and I competed in a dance-off last year, I absolutely targeted his weak hip. He still won because the judges were Venezuelan, but I have no regrets!

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage (c) vs. Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland retained the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Redemption over the Death Riders' PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, only for the Young Bucks to confront them ahead of the announcement that the two legendary teams would meet for the first time at All In: London for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. While Cope has kept a mostly friendly demeanor with Matt and Nick Jackson, Cage has repeatedly questioned why there's any reason to be civil. They've been uneasy allies in multiple matches since Redemption, and miscommunication has resulted in not-so-friendly fire, including this past Wednesday when all four men came to blows after Cope and the Bucks beat the Don Callis Family. The Bucks have shown plenty of respect for the careers and accomplishments of Cage and Cope, although they have had no problem pointing out the age difference between the two and suggesting the elder champions retire. Cage and Cope believe they are the best of any generation and have the accomplishments to back it up, but even they know that they need to beat the Bucks to truly stake that claim. The Bucks would make history with a fourth AEW World Tag Team Championship, and it would be quite a personal achievement to beat a pair of the best ever to do it. Who takes this long-anticipated tag team dream match?

The generational warfare in this match is spectacular! Christian Cage and Adam Copeland refusing to accept that age might be catching up with them reminds me of when I attended a summit with Raúl Castro and he challenged Justin Trudeau to an arm-wrestling contest to prove that the old guard was still strong! Raúl won, but only because Trudeau was distracted by his own reflection in a nearby mirror. The Young Bucks represent the new generation that must overthrow the old order – this is basic Marxist dialectics, comrades! Matt and Nick Jackson going for their fourth tag team championship would cement their legacy as perhaps the greatest tag team in AEW history, but Cage and Copeland have the wily veteran tricks! I learned this lesson when I wrestled Danny DeVito at a charity event in 2015 – he may have been smaller and older, but that man knew every dirty trick in the book! He defeated me in forty-seven seconds, and I have never fully recovered. Tonight, I predict the Young Bucks win, but only after Copeland accidentally spears Cage, leading to years of recriminations!

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Match: Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) (c) vs. Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor)

"Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross have been unbeatable in tag team competition, and the Brawling Birds enter with an undefeated record of their own. Divine Dominion have spent the lead-up to this match reminding the Birds of the dominance awaiting them, both verbally and physically, while Hayter and Windsor have made clear just how much home-country advantage means to them, taking it to the champions in multiple trios tags along the way. Something has to give when these two undefeated teams collide for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship in front of a crowd of rowdy fans expecting the Birds to bring it home. Can Divine Dominion keep their heads above the noise and notch their seventh championship defense in their toughest challenge to date? Or will the Birds leave the British crowd going bonkers?

An unstoppable force versus an immovable object – or in this case, two unstoppable forces crashing into each other like when I accidentally scheduled a state visit with both Xi Jinping and the Dalai Lama on the same day! That was a diplomatic nightmare, comrades, but it made for excellent television! Megan Bayne and Lena Kross have been dominant champions, but Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor have the advantage of wrestling in front of their countrymen! This is worth at least 30% more fighting spirit, according to my calculations. I once wrestled a grizzly bear in front of my people, and I lasted twelve seconds instead of my usual eight! The Birds will fly tonight, comrades, and Divine Dominion will learn that you cannot suppress the will of the British working class forever! Unless you have tanks. Tanks usually work for me. But there are no tanks allowed at AEW All In: London, so I give the advantage to the Brawling Birds!

TNT Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Kevin Knight (c) vs. Darby Allin

This rivalry was born at Double or Nothing and has now escalated to a match that could end anywhere in Wembley Stadium or beyond! After Darby Allin lost the AEW World Championship to MJF in the main event of Double or Nothing, Knight hit the ring and blindsided Allin with a UFO Splash while he was still strapped to a stretcher. Knight went on to align himself with the Don Callis Family and wound up getting sent off the top of Death's Door when Allin's backpack exploded in his face at Forbidden Door. Knight then beat Allin last month on Dynamite after using the TNT Title. Allin refused to relent and stayed coming after Knight until the Falls Count Anywhere match was made. Even before that, these two had history in the ring. It was Knight who took Allin out of the Continental Classic after just one match last year, although Allin was able to get one back when he successfully defended the AEW World Title against Knight in May. But that was well before Knight's heinous choice at Double or Nothing. Much has changed since then, with Knight making it clearer by the week that he is only out to prove his greatness. Apparently, that greatness means burning Allin with pyro and nearly breaking his neck with a Coast-to-Coast dropkick to a chair. Knight started this all outside the ring, and now Allin wants to finish it there – or anywhere, in fact – to take the TNT Title. Does Allin get the ultimate payback he's been chasing since Double or Nothing, or does Knight prove once again that he'll do whatever it takes to keep his title?

Falls Count Anywhere is my favorite stipulation, comrades! It is how I settled a border dispute with Juan Manuel Santos in 2016 – we started in a boxing ring and ended up fighting across three countries before I pinned him in a Wendy's parking lot in Panama! Kevin Knight attacking Darby Allin while he was strapped to a stretcher is exactly the kind of ruthless behavior I admire in my own secret police! But Allin is like a cockroach – you can burn him, you can hit him with chairs, you can explode backpacks in his face, and he keeps coming back! Knight may be "The Jet," but Allin is a surface-to-air missile! This match will be absolute chaos, and I predict it ends with both men fighting on top of the Wembley arch while the British police try to intervene! Allin wins after Knight's Don Callis Family allies accidentally help the wrong person, teaching us all an important lesson: never trust anyone who works for Don Callis!

The Buy-In: Trios Roulette Royale: AEW World Trios Champions "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido & Brody King (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. The Dogs vs. The Conglomeration vs. The Demand vs. Death Riders vs. Wild Card Team

"Hangman" Adam Page challenged any trios team in AEW to meet him, Bandido and Brody King at Wembley Stadium, so at All In, we'll see the first Trios Roulette Royale on the All In Buy-In! Joining Page and Brodido in the field are five sets of former trios champions: The Demand, who lost the titles to the current champs, Bang Bang Gang, The Conglomeration, the Death Riders and The Dogs. Plus, there will be a wild card team. Can Hangman, Bandido and King outlast the cavalcade of challengers, or do the AEW World Trios Titles change hands amid the chaos at Wembley?

Seven teams entering a Trios Roulette Royale is like the time I hosted a summit with all the world's dictators and we played musical chairs to determine who got the seat at the United Nations Security Council! It ended with Teodoro Obiang sitting on Paul Kagame's lap while Alexander Lukashenko tried to steal the chair, and somehow Dennis Rodman won even though he was not supposed to be there! Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King have their work cut out for them against this field! The inclusion of a Wild Card Team adds beautiful unpredictability – it could be anyone! It might even be me, Esteban, and Fidel's ghost! I predict complete chaos, several injuries, and at least one team getting disqualified for attempting a coup! This is the perfect appetizer for the main card, comrades!

There are so many epic matches on this program that AEW didn't even bother to feature the rest of the pre-show bouts in their official preview material, which you can read at AEW's official website. But I assure you, there are more:

How to Watch AEW All In: London

Comrades, AEW All In: London Preview – Match Card, Start Time, How to Watch, More takes place TODAY, Sunday, August 30, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London, England! The Buy-In begins at 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT!

In the United States, you can order this spectacular event on HBO Max! Simply visit hbomax.com/aew to secure your viewing! The show is also available on Amazon Prime, MyAEW, YouTube, and other streaming and pay-per-view platforms around the world!

Do not miss this historic event, comrades! I will be watching from my luxury double-decker bus with Esteban, surrounded by seventeen different catering stations featuring foods from every nation I have ever invaded! We have hired Gordon Ramsay to prepare our British-themed snacks – fish and chips, bangers and mash, and of course, beans on toast (though I have instructed him to add some Venezuelan hot sauce because I am not a savage).

After the show, I plan to celebrate by firing my state-run fireworks into the London sky, much to the consternation of the British authorities who have already asked me to leave on three separate occasions today! But they cannot stop El Presidente from enjoying AEW All In: London!

Join me, comrades, as we witness history! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW! And most importantly, ¡Viva El Presidente!

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