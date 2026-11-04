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AEW Blood and Guts Preview: Two Cage Wars in Jacksonville

AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts features men's and women's cage matches live from Jacksonville on TBS and HBO Max.

Article Summary AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts airs live tonight, November 4, from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The men's six-on-six match pits Will Ospreay's squad against the Don Callis Family, with Full Gear title fights against Kyle Fletcher and the Young Bucks already looming.

The women's six-on-six match returns with Triangle of Madness, Divine Dominion, and Persephone facing Willow Nightingale, Wrathlander, the Brawling Birds, and TBS Champion Queen Aminata.

Two rings, one roofed cage, and no pinfalls: the match ends only by submission or surrender, which even El Presidente's security council would call an efficient cabinet meeting.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting live from the reinforced presidential aviary, where my cabinet has installed two wrestling rings beneath one enormous steel cage after Esteban rejected the first design as insufficiently luxurious. The timing is excellent, because AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts comes live from Jacksonville tonight with two dozen wrestlers, two rings, one roofed cage, and exactly zero pinfalls.

The sixth annual Blood and Guts takes place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, returning the match to Jacksonville for the first time since the original in 2021. It is also the second edition to feature both men's and women's Blood and Guts matches. Full Gear is only ten days away, so tonight's alliances come with future title fights already waiting on the other side of the cage.

Men's Blood and Guts: Ospreay's Squad vs. the Don Callis Family

Will Ospreay, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Steven Borden face Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle in the men's six-on-six Blood and Guts match.

While the idea of a Blood and Guts match was only brought up two weeks ago on Dynamite, this has been building for far longer. It was on that night Davis and Doyle won an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator by wiping out both Young Bucks at the same time in a shockingly dominant victory while Fletcher and Knight beat Ospreay and Copeland. The Don Callis Family continued their attack until Darby Allin arrived with the returning Steven Borden and Nick Jackson to clear the ring with weapons. Borden then called out the Don Callis Family for Blood and Guts, which Callis accepted, vowing to use the match to soften up their opponents for Full Gear. Davis and Doyle have their earned shot at the Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Titles while Fletcher's challenge to Ospreay will see the two meet for the AEW World Championship next weekend in Phoenix. Their past friendship has become a bitter rivalry, including Ospreay's steel cage match win over Fletcher at AEW Revolution in March 2025. They'll be back in a cage again in Jacksonville with their AEW World Title tilt looming. Amazingly, Ospreay will be in Jacksonville after competing in Hiroshima, Japan yesterday at NJPW Power Struggle alongside Callum Newman in a disqualification loss to IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers. The Blood and Guts experience in this match is lopsided. Darby Allin is 2-0 in Blood and Guts, with wins in each of the last two years, and he is the only man in the match with more than one win. Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson are 1-1, with a win in 2023 and a loss in 2024. Ospreay, Copeland and Borden are all making their Blood and Guts debuts, although both Ospreay and Copeland have plenty of cage experience. On the Don Callis Family's side, Wardlow was part of the winning team in the very first Blood and Guts in 2021, and Okada lost while teaming with the Bucks in 2024. Fletcher, Knight, Davis and Doyle are all making their Blood and Guts debuts. Can Callis rely on the cohesiveness of his Family to come away victorious, or is Ospreay's squad primed to take momentum into Full Gear?

AEW's champions are distributed across this battlefield like medals at one of my completely legitimate elections. Ospreay holds the AEW World Championship, the Young Bucks hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Allin is TNT Champion, and Okada represents the Don Callis Family as AEW International Champion. The Full Gear consequences are already visible: Ospreay is scheduled to defend against Fletcher, while Davis and Doyle have earned a tag-title match against the Bucks.

Experience favors only a few combatants. Allin enters at 2-0 in Blood and Guts, the Bucks are 1-1, Wardlow was on the winning side in the inaugural 2021 match, and Okada lost in 2024. The other seven men make their Blood and Guts debuts. That imbalance reminds me of the time my Minister of Competitive Elections scheduled himself against eleven undecided voters. Unlike him, these wrestlers will not be permitted to leave through the catering entrance.

The most combustible relationship belongs to Ospreay and Fletcher, former friends headed for a world-title match. Add the Bucks' looming defense against Davis and Doyle, and the Don Callis Family is not merely trying to win tonight—it is trying to damage next weekend's opposition in advance. This is the kind of long-range planning I admire, even if Callis has neglected the traditional revolutionary courtesy of naming the operation after himself.

Women's Blood and Guts: Champions, Rivals, and Revenge

Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, Lena Kross, and Persephone face Alex Windsor, Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, and Queen Aminata in the women's six-on-six Blood and Guts match.

Even though issues between these six women can be traced back beyond this year, the impetus for this Blood and Guts Match happened two weeks ago on Collision, when Triangle of Madness attacked Wrathlander during their tag team match with Divine Dominion. Willow Nightingale was there to back up Statlander and Cameron and later issued the Blood and Guts challenge, with AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds joining them due to their mutual hatred of Divine Dominion and Triangle of Madness. While Wrathlander and The Birds are teammates tonight, at Full Gear, Statlander and Cameron challenge Windsor and Hayter for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship. After CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone lost the TBS Championship to Queen Aminata in the Fright Night Dynamite main event, she became the final member of the squad to join Divine Dominion and Triangle of Madness, and vowed to come after Aminata, who was recruited to join Willow, Wrathlander and The Birds. Aminata missed Blood and Guts last year due to injury, but now she steps in as TBS Champion. Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne return to the match after winning the inaugural Women's Blood and Guts last year. Blue famously turned red during that bloody affair, in what wound up being a seminal moment in her career. On the other side, Hayter, Statlander, Cameron and Nightingale were on the losing end of that first match, so they enter again looking to avenge that defeat. Windsor, Aminata, Kross and Persephone will be part of Blood and Guts for the first time tonight. These 12 women never hold anything back, and if last year was any indication, the battle wounds will be on full display and the healing may never come.

Triangle of Madness joins Divine Dominion and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone on one side. Across the cage stand AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions the Brawling Birds, Wrathlander, Nightingale, and TBS Champion Aminata. The coalition is sturdy enough for tonight, but Full Gear places teammates Statlander and Cameron opposite Windsor and Hayter in an AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match.

There is history here, comrades. Triangle of Madness and Bayne return after winning the inaugural women's Blood and Guts match. Hayter, Statlander, Cameron, and Nightingale were on the losing side and now have an opportunity for revenge. Windsor, Aminata, Kross, and Persephone will experience the stipulation for the first time.

I recognize the challenge of maintaining a coalition whose members are scheduled to fight one another ten days later. My own revolutionary council once survived six hours before the Minister of Finance discovered that the Minister of Agriculture had reserved the only massage cabana. These women must preserve enough trust to survive a cage while knowing that championships will soon divide them. That tension should make every attempted save and every moment of hesitation matter.

The History and Rules of AEW Blood and Guts

Blood and Guts is AEW's cage match with two rings, one roofed cage and two teams. Teams alternate entries on timed intervals, and once everyone has entered and the cage is locked, the match can only be won by submission or surrender. There are no pinfalls. The first Blood and Guts took place on May 5, 2021, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida when The Pinnacle defeated The Inner Circle. Tonight is the sixth annual Blood and Guts, the second to feature both a men's and women's match, and the first in Jacksonville since the original. Before tonight, 46 different wrestlers have been part of the previous six Blood and Guts matches, and tonight, 11 more will find out what it's like when you're locked in a cage that encompasses two rings and the only way out is via submission or surrender.

This structure makes the early entry order crucial. Temporary numerical advantages can turn one ring into a siege before the next wrestler arrives. My security council calls this "a cabinet meeting," but AEW has had the good sense to add turnbuckles.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Start time: Live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida Television: TBS

TBS Streaming: HBO Max

HBO Max Pre-show: AEW's official preview does not announce one

AEW's official preview supplies TBS and HBO Max as the viewing options; it does not list additional regional platforms or purchase destinations. You can read the complete official preview on AEW's website.

The most violent match in AEW – #BloodAndGuts!

Watch it LIVE on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max! https://t.co/6sITAg9DOF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 4, 2026

Tune in for AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts tonight, comrades! I will watch from the presidential aviary with Esteban, twelve armored chaise lounges, and a cage inspector who insists he is not employed by the CIA. Two rings may be enough for AEW, but I have ordered a third for the snacks. ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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