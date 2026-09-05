Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Andrade vs. Kidd as All In Fallout Continues

Comrades! El Presidente previews AEW Collision 9/5/26: Andrade defends vs. Kidd, MCMG debut, Persephone's first TBS Title defense, and more revolutionary action!

Article Summary Andrade El Ídolo defends his AEW National Championship against Gabe Kidd after winning the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London, comrades!

Motor City Machine Guns make their AEW tag team debut against The Swirl's Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in what promises to be a glorious display of tag team excellence!

Persephone defends the TBS Championship for the first time against VertVixen with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. on commentary after Baker's shocking All In return!

Young Bucks begin their road to the All Out ladder match by facing Don Callis Family's Brian Cage and Jake Doyle in tonight's capitalist obstacle course!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious viewing palace in the heart of Texas, where Esteban the capybara and I have just finished our pre-show feast of caviar and championship-grade barbecue! Tonight, the working-class heroes of professional wrestling gather at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas, for what promises to be a glorious evening of athletic socialism—AEW Collision!

You know, comrades, this reminds me of the time I was discussing the importance of labor solidarity with Fidel Castro and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at a monster truck rally in Havana. Fidel was explaining the principles of revolutionary wrestling when suddenly the CIA burst in, attempting to disrupt our discourse with their capitalist propaganda! Naturally, Austin gave them all Stunners while Fidel and I escaped on jet skis. But I digress!

AEW Collision airs tonight, Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max, and the card is absolutely stacked with championship matches, debuts, and more drama than a politburo meeting where someone forgot to bring the good vodka!

Tomorrow, 9/5! Don't miss the first Saturday #AEWCollision after the monumental #AEWAllIn London! The action starts at 8/7c on TNT & HBO Max, TOMORROW! https://t.co/nWj8cTAoLN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sat Sep 05 03:00:30 +0000 2026

AEW National Championship Match: Andrade El Ídolo (c) vs. Gabe Kidd of The Dogs

AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo is riding high with a pair of victories already under his belt this week. First, he won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: London, guaranteeing himself a future AEW World Championship match. Then, he joined AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and United Empire to beat The Dogs and The Demand in the Dynamite main event on Wednesday. However, the hostilities didn't end at the bell in that match, and Andrade wound up brawling into the crowd with Kidd. These two have met before, when Andrade beat Kidd in February to become the #1 Contender to the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. Will Andrade do it again to continue his hot streak and keep the AEW National Championship, or does Kidd get one back for his first AEW singles gold?

Ah, comrades, this is what we call in the revolution business a "high-stakes encounter!" Andrade El Ídolo is riding higher than my approval ratings after I nationalized the chocolate factories—he has won the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London, securing himself a future AEW World Championship match, and now he must defend his National Championship against the vicious Gabe Kidd! This is like trying to protect your gold reserves while simultaneously planning to raid the Federal Reserve—a delicate balancing act, comrades!

What makes this particularly delicious is that Kidd has the opportunity to derail not just Andrade's National Championship reign, but also his momentum toward the world title scene. I approve of Kidd's tactics, even if his methods are brutally capitalistic. Sometimes you must fight fire with fire, or in my case, CIA drones with surface-to-air missile defense systems covertly sold by the CIA itself in an illicit arms deal!

TBS Championship Match: TBS Champion and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone (c) vs. VertVixen (Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. on Commentary)

It was just six days ago on the Buy In when Persephone won the TBS Championship from Maya World thanks in part to the shocking return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.! Tonight, Texas' own Persephone makes her first defense against VertVixen. Persephone and Baker have quickly become a cohesive unit, so what will Baker have to say when she's on commentary for this TBS Championship match? Does Persephone's reign continue, or does VertVixen find a way to upset the new champion?

Comrades, Persephone holds not one but TWO championships—the TBS Championship and the CMLL World Women's Championship! This is the kind of wealth consolidation that would make even the most ruthless oligarch jealous! However, unlike the capitalist pigs who hoard resources, Persephone must actually defend her property against challengers, which is the wrestling equivalent of redistributing wealth through violence. I admire the purity of this system!

The addition of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. on commentary is particularly intriguing. Baker made her shocking return at All In: London to help Persephone capture the TBS Title, and now she will be watching from the commentary desk as her new comrade makes her first defense against VertVixen. This reminds me of the time I was providing "commentary" for a chess match between Vladimir Putin and Danny DeVito in Monte Carlo—my presence was felt, but my hands remained clean! The CIA suspected I was planning something, which of course I was, but that is a story for another day! As for Baker, the beloved AEW original has been away for a long time and now returns to find the women's division far deeper and packed with talent than ever before.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Swirl (Blake Christian and Lee Johnson)

The time has finally come, and you can't miss the AEW tag team debut of the Motor City Machine Guns! Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley made their presence felt at All In: London when they joined FTR and The New Level to confront Cage & Cope after their AEW World Tag Team Championship defense over the Young Bucks. Tonight, Sabin and Shelley finally step into the ring for tag team action against two-thirds of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson of The Lethal Twist. Christian has been relentless in his dismissals of MCMG, and The Swirl would love nothing more than to ruin such an anticipated debut. What will it be like when two of the most decorated tag team wrestlers in the world finally get to put their stamp on AEW?

Finally, comrades! The Motor City Machine Guns make their AEW tag team debut! Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are legendary workers who have spent years perfecting their craft in various wrestling territories—true proletarian heroes who have seized the means of tag team production across multiple promotions! Tonight, they face Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, two-thirds of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions known as The Swirl!

This is a classic case of established veterans versus hungry young champions looking to protect their territory. Christian has been dismissive of the Motor City Machine Guns, which is always a dangerous strategy. I once dismissed a group of CIA operatives who was disguised as a mariachi band, only to discover they had bugged my entire taco buffet! Never underestimate your opponents, comrades, especially when they have decades of experience in revolutionary tag team tactics!

ROH Women's World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Isla Dawn

Isla Dawn faces ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the champion's home state of Texas in a Proving Ground Match, where Dawn needs to win or survive the time limit to earn a future title shot. Does Dawn prove herself against Athena on the champion's home soil, or will The Forever ROH Women's World Champion turn Dawn's championship dreams into Saturday nightmares?

Ah, the Proving Ground match, comrades! This is one of my favorite stipulations because it gives the challenger two paths to victory: win the match outright, or simply survive like a revolutionary hiding in the mountains until the government forces give up and go home! Isla Dawn faces ROH Women's World Champion Athena in Athena's home state of Texas, which gives the champion a significant psychological advantage.

But Dawn should not be discouraged! I once had to survive a fifteen-hour interrogation by the CIA while they tried to determine if I had stolen their secret plans for a weather control device. (I had, of course, but I never admitted it!) Survival is sometimes the greatest victory, comrades. If Dawn can last until the time limit, she earns herself a future championship opportunity, which is like getting a promissory note for revolution—you cash it in when the time is right!

Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Don Callis Family's Brian Cage & Jake Doyle

With a 3-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship against champions Cage & Cope and former champions FTR now official for All Out, the Young Bucks begin their road to Chicago tonight against two bruising members of the Don Callis Family, Brian Cage and Jake Doyle! Can the Bucks handle Callis' heavies on their road to a tag team dream match?

The Young Bucks—Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson—are heading toward a 3-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out, but first they must navigate through the dangerous waters of the Don Callis Family! Tonight they face Brian Cage and Jake Doyle, two large and imposing workers who specialize in physical intimidation.

Don Callis, that capitalist manipulator, has positioned his family members as obstacles on the Bucks' road to Chicago. This is typical bourgeoisie strategy—use your resources to wear down the workers before they can reach their ultimate goal! The Young Bucks must remain focused and united, like a well-organized labor union, if they hope to maintain momentum heading into the ladder match. One misstep tonight could derail their entire revolution!

Don Callis Family's "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher & "The Jet" Kevin Knight vs. Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson & Ace Austin

"The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher and "The Jet" Kevin Knight both lost their championships at All In: London, and things got tense between them backstage on Dynamite when they called each other out for how they dropped the belts. Don Callis wants to encourage a healthier relationship between the two, so he's scheduled them to team up against the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Ace Austin tonight. Can Fletcher and Knight put their differences aside long enough to get a win, or will the more cohesive Robinson and Austin take advantage of their opponents' lack of chemistry?

Comrades, this is what I call "involuntary teamwork therapy!" Kyle Fletcher "The Protostar" and Kevin Knight "The Jet" both lost their championships at All In: London, and instead of supporting each other like good socialist comrades, they turned on each other backstage on Dynamite! Don Callis, playing the role of benevolent dictator (a role I know well!), has forced them to team together tonight against Juice Robinson and Ace Austin of the Bang Bang Gang.

This reminds me of the time I forced two rival generals in my military to work together on a mission to retrieve my stolen collection of rare Elvis memorabilia from a CIA black site in Guatemala. They hated each other, constantly bickered, and nearly got us all killed when one of them accidentally triggered an alarm while arguing about who had better Revolutionary War strategies! The mission succeeded, but only because I threatened to reassign them both to latrine duty for the next decade.

Fletcher and Knight face a similar challenge tonight. They must overcome their mutual resentment and function as a cohesive unit, or the more unified Bang Bang Gang will exploit their dysfunction like a CIA operative exploits a poorly encrypted communication channel! Chemistry matters in tag team wrestling, comrades—without it, you are just two individuals wearing matching tights!

"The Prodigy" Nick Wayne vs. Komander

Nick Wayne's night got physical on Dynamite when a backstage conversation with Jericho about the Casino Gauntlet (and Wayne getting pinned in it) turned into a fight, ending with Wayne delivering a low blow to leave Jericho laid out. Tonight, Wayne turns his attention to a former rival in Komander, the man he dethroned for the ROH World Television Championship in April 2025 to begin his 387-day reign. Wayne holds a 3-1 singles record over Komander, but Komander is coming off an awe-inspiring performance in the Casino Gauntlet. You won't want to miss when these two special athletes mix it up again tonight on Collision.

Nick Wayne "The Prodigy" is in a volatile state, comrades! After getting into a physical altercation with Chris Jericho on Dynamite, which ended with Wayne delivering a low blow that would make even the most ruthless dictator wince in sympathy, Wayne now must refocus on Komander, a man he knows all too well.

The history between these two is extensive. Wayne dethroned Komander for the ROH World Television Championship back in April 2025, beginning a reign that lasted 387 days! Wayne holds a 3-1 singles record over Komander, which is the kind of dominance that normally ensures continued success. However, Komander is coming off an impressive performance in the Casino Gauntlet, riding momentum like I ride Esteban around my palace grounds after a successful diplomatic negotiation!

Wayne must regain control after the chaos of Dynamite, while Komander seeks to finally change the pattern and defeat his longtime rival. This is a clash of destiny versus determination, comrades—the kind of match that determines whether history repeats itself or revolution rewrites the narrative!

"Hangman" Adam Page, ROH World Champion Bandido & Brody King in Action!

The former AEW World Trios Champions will look to bounce back after losing the titles to Swerve Strickland and The New Level in the chaotic Trios Roulette Royale at All In: London, as tonight, Page, Bandido and King are in trios action in Allen!

"Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King are the former AEW World Trios Champions, having lost their titles to Swerve Strickland and The New Level in the chaotic Trios Roulette Royale at All In: London. Tonight, they look to rebound and prove that they are still a force to be reckoned with in the trios division!

AEW has not announced their opponents for tonight's match, which adds an element of mystery and danger. This is like when I plan a military operation without telling my generals the target until we are already in the helicopters—it keeps everyone sharp and prevents intelligence leaks to the CIA! Page, Bandido, and King must be prepared for anything as they seek to rebuild their momentum and potentially position themselves for another shot at the championships they recently lost.

How to Watch AEW Collision

Comrades, you do not want to miss this glorious evening of wrestling excellence! Here are all the details you need to join us in the revolutionary celebration:

Date: Saturday, September 5, 2026 Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT Location: Credit Union of Texas Event Center – Allen, Texas TV: TNT Streaming: HBO Max

The action on AEW Collision action begins promptly at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT with what promises to be a spectacular evening of championship defenses, debuts, and drama! So join me, comrades, as we watch the workers of AEW seize the means of athletic production and deliver another glorious evening of professional wrestling! Esteban and I will be watching from our custom-built viewing throne, which is upholstered in the finest leather and equipped with cup holders designed to accommodate both champagne flutes and commemorative championship belt replicas!

Until next time, comrades, remember: in wrestling as in revolution, it is not about the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of the fight in the dog! Unless the dog is actually a capybara, in which case it is definitely about the size, because Esteban is magnificent!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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