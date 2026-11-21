Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, Continental Classic, Ilja Dragunov, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Continental Classic Battles Hit Green Bay

Three Continental Classic matches, an AEW National Championship defense, and a late women’s tag-team addition headline tonight’s live AEW Collision.

Article Summary Ilja Dragunov makes his first AEW National Championship defense against El Clon.

Daniel Garcia faces Brody King while Ricochet meets Jay White in Blue League action.

Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Knight open their Continental Classic Gold League campaigns.

Divine Dominion battles Viva Van and VertVixen ahead of Wednesday’s title opportunity.

Greetings, comrades! Tonight, AEW Collision brings the 2026 Continental Classic to Green Bay, Wisconsin, along with an AEW National Championship defense and one late addition to the card. Three tournament matches will begin with every competitor still on zero points, which is the brief and beautiful moment before the standings become as complicated as the voting map in one of my presidential elections.

Ilja Dragunov Defends the AEW National Championship Against El Clon

Ilja Dragunov became the AEW National Champion in just his third AEW match when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa last weekend at Full Gear. He's wearing gold, so of course Don Callis already wants a piece of him! On Dynamite, Dragunov rejected Callis' offer of a spot in the Don Callis Family. Dragunov told Callis that if he wanted the AEW National Championship so badly, he should pick someone to face him, and Callis answered by naming El Clon for tonight in Green Bay! Dragunov believes attack is always the best defense, and he's obsessed with turning pain into something greater, which might be the most logical way to handle El Clon. Does Dragunov make a successful first defense, or does the Family get its hands on the AEW National Championship? You won't want to miss this intriguing clash of styles!

Don Callis tried recruiting the new champion and, after being rejected, immediately arranged for someone else to attack him. Comrades, this man understands coalition government. Dragunov, however, appears immune to the usual incentives of gold watches, cabinet ministries, and a conveniently located offshore account. El Clon is a dangerous first defense, but if the champion truly turns pain into something greater, my finance minister would like to know whether he can do the same with sovereign debt.

Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King

Both men enter the Continental Classic battered after Full Gear! Brody King survived a brutal Texas Death Match, where he lost the AEW World Trios Championship alongside "Hangman" Adam Page and Bandido to The Dangerous New Level, while Daniel Garcia endured Anarchy in the Arena, where the Death Riders fell to The Cut. After Jon Moxley lost to Orange Cassidy in the opening match of the tournament, Garcia said that when it comes to the Continental Classic, the Death Riders ain't losing. Garcia and King are both in their third Continental Classic, and this is a rematch from 2023, when Garcia beat King. Garcia has won both of their singles matches in their careers, but King is 2-0 in his opening Continental Classic matches while Garcia (0-1-1) has yet to win his opening match in two previous appearances. Tonight, they're fighting for crucial points in what will be a highly competitive Blue League! Does Garcia stay perfect against King, or does King finally get the best of him and start his third C2 on a high note once again?

King, Page, and Bandido lost the Trios Titles to Swerve Strickland and The New Level at Full Gear, while Garcia entered the tournament after Anarchy in the Arena. Garcia owns two singles victories over King, yet King has never lost his opening Continental Classic match. One streak must bend, and neither man arrives in Green Bay fresh. This is where tournament wrestling becomes wonderfully cruel: no committee accepts your complaint that you were already thrown through furniture last weekend. My own regime once tried round-robin elections, but we abandoned them when Esteban finished atop the field on write-in votes and demanded the presidential sash.

Continental Classic Blue League: Ricochet vs. Jay White

After pinning Jon Moxley to win Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear, "Switchblade" Jay White enters the Continental Classic with momentum! On Dynamite, White said he'd already pinned the Continental Champion and now plans to win the Continental Championship himself. He's back in the C2 for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 2023, when he finished tied atop the Gold League with Moxley and Swerve Strickland at 12 points. This year, White and Moxley are in different leagues and can only meet in the semifinals or final at Worlds End. First up in White's journey, he meets The Demand's Ricochet in a huge Blue League matchup! Ricochet won the 2024 Gold League with 10 points before losing to Kazuchika Okada in the semifinals, and while he's been in the same ring as White, this will be their first singles affair. Does White or Ricochet find their way to the top of the Blue League?

White enters with the confidence of a man who pinned the champion; Ricochet enters as a former Gold League winner. Their first singles meeting should therefore feature enough self-belief to power every mirror in my palace. I favor no one here. The Demand sent me a fruit basket seeking an endorsement, while Switchblade sent only a smirk and the distinct feeling that my motorcade had acquired a new passenger. Diplomatically, I shall watch from behind reinforced glass.

Continental Classic Gold League: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kevin Knight

After leaving Full Gear without the AEW National Championship, Tommaso Ciampa seeks redemption in his Continental Classic debut! Ciampa won the title from Andrade El Ídolo on November 7 and defended it against fellow Gold-Leaguer Bailey on November 11, but lost it to Ilja Dragunov at Full Gear just a week after winning the championship. Before Full Gear was even over, Ciampa declared he would be part of the Continental Classic and said you would have to kill him to stop him. Standing in his way in their first-ever meeting is "The Jet" Kevin Knight, whom the Don Callis Family has chosen as its lone entry in this year's tournament! Don Callis wants all the gold, and he put the focus on Knight to win the Continental Classic after Knight went 2-2-1 in his first tournament last year. That included an opening-night victory that injured Darby Allin so badly that Allin was unable to finish the tournament. Knight also beat then-defending champion Kazuchika Okada, which was arguably the biggest win of his career up to that point. With Orange Cassidy and Nick Wayne already at three points each, who takes his first points in the Gold League to join them?

Ciampa had one week with the National Championship before Dragunov took it, and now redemption begins against a man who beat the defending Continental Champion during last year's tournament. Knight is the Don Callis Family's only entrant, meaning the Family has concentrated all its expectations in one portfolio. Even the most corrupt of my state banks calls that risky. Ciampa, meanwhile, has the energy of a general who lost the capital on Tuesday and announced a counteroffensive before dessert. This first meeting could become the night's most desperate fight for three points.

Divine Dominion vs. Viva Van and VertVixen

AEW also announced this women's tag match for tonight: former AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Megan Bayne and Lena Kross will face Viva Van and VertVixen before Divine Dominion challenges WrathLander for the titles on Wednesday.

Bayne and Kross need momentum, but Viva Van and VertVixen have been handed the delightful opportunity to sabotage an impending title match. This is precisely why I never announce a coup before the actual coup; someone always arrives early and steals the ceremonial tanks. Divine Dominion will want a statement victory. Their opponents can make a much louder statement by wrecking Wednesday's plans before Wednesday even arrives.

How to Watch AEW Collision

AEW Collision airs live tonight, Saturday, November 21, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Viewers in the United States can watch on TNT or stream on HBO Max. AEW supplied the match details in its official preview.

I will watch from the presidential cheese bunker, which my Wisconsin advisers assure me is a cultural necessity, with Esteban operating the remote and three guards posted to prevent the CIA from changing the channel during the Continental Classic. Join me for AEW Collision, comrades. The tournament points are real, the championship is at stake, and the dairy provisions are already nationalized.

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