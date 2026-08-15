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AEW Collision Preview: Continental Cup, Trios Title, and More

Comrades! Tonight's AEW Collision from Las Vegas brings Continental Cup battles, Trios title defense, and Mercedes Moné vs. Zayda Steel!

Article Summary Tonight's AEW Collision from Las Vegas wraps up the Continental Challenge Cup first round with three dream matches, including friends colliding and legends meeting for the first time

Hangman Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King make their first AEW World Trios Championship defense against The Lethal Swirl with Swerve Strickland lurking in the background

Mercedes Moné vows to teach Zayda Steel respect after Steel criticized the CEO's attack on AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale

The Hurt Syndicate and Shane Taylor Promotions team together for the first time following their business merger announcement on last week's Collision

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury suite at The Bellagio where I have just finished teaching my pet capybara Esteban the finer points of card counting at the blackjack tables. The casino has asked us to leave, but no matter! We have more important business tonight – AEW Collision Preview: August 15, 2026 – Final Three Continental Challenge Cup First Round Matches, Hangman & Brodido Defend Trios Titles, More is upon us, broadcasting from The Pearl Theater at the Palms right here in Las Vegas!

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision promises to be more explosive than the time I accidentally triggered the self-destruct sequence in my volcano lair while showing Kim Jong-un and Nicolas Maduro my wrestling memorabilia collection. We escaped with only minor singed eyebrows, comrades, and I suspect tonight's action will be equally hair-raising! With just 15 days until AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium, the stakes have never been higher, much like the stakes when the CIA tried to replace my entire palace staff with their agents. I caught them because none of them knew how to properly prepare Esteban's favorite imported Belgian chocolates!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: The Conglomeration's Roderick Strong vs. The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly

Close friends, longtime tag partners and fellow Conglomeration members Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly find themselves on a collision course tonight after the Continental Challenge Cup's blind draw matched them up in the first round. This will be their first meeting since Strong successfully defended the AEW International Championship against O'Reilly at AEW Dynasty 2024. While the two have spent much of their careers on the same side, Strong owns a 5-1 advantage all-time in singles matches, and O'Reilly's only win came almost 12 years ago. Will O'Reilly turn his fortunes around against the man who knows him the best, or will Strong's dominance against his teammate continue en route to the Quarterfinals?

Ah, comrades, nothing tears at the heart quite like watching friends forced to battle one another for advancement! This reminds me of the time Bashar al-Assad and I were both vying for the last bottle of 1947 Château d'Yquem at Vladimir Putin's birthday party. We settled it with arm wrestling, and I let him win because I am magnanimous. But Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly will have no such luxury tonight! The Continental Challenge Cup's blind draw has created this beautiful tragedy, much like when the socialist revolution requires difficult choices. Strong's 5-1 singles advantage is more dominant than my approval ratings in elections I personally supervise! But O'Reilly, he has the heart of a revolutionary, no? Perhaps tonight he channels the spirit of workers seizing the means of production and takes what is rightfully his!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: "The Wrestler" Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nigel McGuinness

A dream matchup that once didn't seem possible will be a reality under the bright lights of Las Vegas as two wrestling legends collide for the very first time when Katsuyori Shibata battles Nigel McGuinness in the Continental Challenge Cup. Can McGuinness take the first step back to Wembley Stadium? Or will Shibata destroy McGuinness' homecoming dreams?

Comrades, this is what we call in my country "a meeting of the titans!" Katsuyori Shibata versus Nigel McGuinness for the first time ever? This is more unlikely than that time I shared a cigar with Fidel Castro, Dennis Rodman, and Steven Seagal on my yacht while discussing the philosophical implications of professional wrestling! McGuinness dreams of returning to Wembley Stadium, his homeland, much like how I dream of the day the CIA finally gives up trying to poison my morning café con leche. But Shibata, this man is a destroyer of dreams, a revolutionary force of nature! He strikes with the precision of my secret police rounding up dissidents – swift, merciless, and devastatingly effective! Tonight in Las Vegas, we discover whose dream survives and whose gets headbutted into oblivion!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: Don Callis Family's Brian Cage vs. Don Callis Family's CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero

The Don Callis Family's cohesion gets put to the test when Brian Cage and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero are forced to battle one another in the Continental Challenge Cup. The C3 is every man for himself, but if you ask Callis, no matter what happens, the Family wins. Who will come out of this first-time matchup to represent the Don Callis Family in the round of eight?

Ah, the classic dilemma of loyalty versus ambition! Don Callis reminds me of myself, comrades – he has built a family through strength and cunning, much like how I have consolidated power through totally legitimate democratic processes! But when Brian Cage faces Hechicero tonight, family unity must temporarily dissolve. This is like when my cabinet members compete for my favor by seeing who can applaud my speeches the longest without bathroom breaks! Callis says the Family wins either way, and this is the correct capitalist pig mentality to have, even though I normally despise such bourgeoisie thinking. In revolution, sometimes the collective must sacrifice individual glory. But in the Continental Challenge Cup? The individual must crush his brother for the greater good! Cage is a machine, but Hechicero brings the mystical lucha libre magic from CMLL! This will be more intense than the time the CIA tried to infiltrate my inner circle by sending an agent disguised as a professional wrestler. I caught him immediately because his dropkick form was atrocious!

AEW World Trios Championship Match: AEW World Trios Champions "Hangman" Adam Page, ROH World Champion Bandido & Brody King vs. The Lethal Swirl (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian and Lee Johnson)

"Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido and Brody King make the first defense of the AEW World Trios Championship since dethroning The Demand at Grand Slam: Mexico. Standing across the ring is The Lethal Swirl, who have been meddling in the champions' business as allies of The Demand. After a tense confrontation on Dynamite between all three squads and a returning Swerve Strickland, how will those feelings spill into this championship tilt?

The first title defense is always the most dangerous, comrades! I learned this when I first seized power and had to defend my presidential palace from a counter-coup organized by the CIA and funded with American tax dollars! Hangman Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King captured these titles from The Demand at Grand Slam: Mexico, and now they must prove they are worthy champions! But The Lethal Swirl – what a name! – they have been meddling like capitalist saboteurs trying to undermine the glorious workers' paradise! Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson represent the old guard, the allies of the deposed regime! And with Swerve Strickland lurking in the background like a CIA operative in the shadows, who knows what chaos will unfold? This match has more political intrigue than the time I hosted a summit of dictators and someone kept stealing Alexander Lukashenko's desserts from the buffet table!

Mercedes Moné vs. Zayda Steel of SkyFlight

Zayda Steel said she lost all respect for Mercedes Moné after Moné's attack on AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale this past Wednesday during an interview with Renee Paquette on Close Up. Now, the two will settle it in the ring in an intriguing one-on-one match that's going down for the first time. Moné has vowed to teach Steel some respect, so will she make good on that promise to continue her road towards Nightingale and the AEW Women's World Title at All In: London? Or can Steel deter Moné's momentum just 15 days from Wembley Stadium?

Respect must be earned, comrades, much like how I earned the respect of my people through inspirational speeches and the occasional disappeared dissident! Mercedes Moné, she understands power dynamics better than most – you take what you want and crush those who question you! Zayda Steel spoke out against the CEO after Moné's attack on Willow Nightingale, and now she must face the consequences! This is what happens when you challenge authority, comrades. I remember when a young journalist questioned my economic policies at a press conference. I had him… reassigned to covering the weather in our least hospitable region. Steel shows courage, I give her this, but courage without superior firepower is just foolishness! Moné marches toward All In: London like a general leading troops to glorious battle, and Steel is but a speed bump on this highway of destiny! Though I must admit, I respect Steel's revolutionary spirit – speaking truth to power is admirable, even if it results in a thorough beating!

AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion in Action!

Just a couple short weeks before their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship defense against Brawling Birds at All In: London, "Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross of Divine Dominion step into the ring tonight in Las Vegas. How will they look to exert their dominance and send another painful message, knowing Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor will be watching?

Divine Dominion! Now this is a name I can appreciate, comrades! Megan Bayne and Lena Kross rule their division with an iron fist, much like how I rule my nation with an iron fist, golden scepter, and an extensive network of informants! These champions must send a message tonight to the Brawling Birds before their title defense at All In: London. It is like when I must make an example of a minor province to remind the others of my absolute authority! With Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor watching from somewhere, Divine Dominion cannot show weakness. One time, Muammar Gaddafi and I attended a wrestling show together in Monaco – this was before his unfortunate ending, may he rest in power – and he told me that champions must always project strength, even when enjoying champagne and caviar in the VIP section. Divine Dominion understands this! They will dominate their unnamed opponents tonight like I dominate legislative sessions where I hold 100% of the votes!

The Hurt Syndicate & Shane Taylor Promotions in Action!

Fresh off Shane Taylor Promotions' business proposal to The Hurt Syndicate last week on Collision, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Shane Taylor and ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty team up for the first time tonight! What is this business partnership capable of? We'll find out as hurting people is on the menu in Sin City!

A business merger, comrades! This is capitalism at its finest – or worst, depending on your perspective! Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Shane Taylor, and Lee Moriarty have formed a partnership more powerful than when I formed an alliance with neighboring dictatorships to create a regional trade bloc that coincidentally made it harder for the CIA to operate in our territories! The Hurt Syndicate joining forces with Shane Taylor Promotions reminds me of when I merged my secret police force with my regular police force to create the super secret police force! Efficiency through consolidation, comrades! Tonight these four men team together for the first time, and I predict devastation for their opponents, whoever those poor souls may be. The menu says "hurting people," and in Las Vegas, the house always wins! Though I must note that while I appreciate their business acumen, true strength comes from workers collectively seizing the means of production, not from capitalist mergers and acquisitions!

Comrades, you can find all these glorious preview details at AEW's official website, where the capitalist pigs at Tony Khan's promotional machine have laid out tonight's spectacular card!

Do not miss AEW Collision Preview: August 15, 2026 – Final Three Continental Challenge Cup First Round Matches, Hangman & Brodido Defend Trios Titles, More tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max! I will be watching from my newly acquired penthouse suite at The Palms – I simply wrote them a check from my nation's treasury and they gave me the deed, no questions asked! Esteban and I have ordered every item from room service, filled the bathtub with Dom Pérignon, and installed a golden throne facing the largest television screen money can buy! The CIA will undoubtedly attempt to disrupt my viewing experience with some ridiculous assassination plot, but I have taken precautions – mainly, I have hired The Hurt Syndicate as my personal security for the evening. Let us see those American spies try something now!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Collision!

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