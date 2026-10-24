Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: FTR Stop the Bleeding, Jay White Speaks

Comrades, this AEW Collision preview has FTR facing MCMG, Swerve vs. Myron Reed, Wrathlander vs. Divine Dominion, and Jay White speaking tonight!

Article Summary Comrades, tonight's AEW Collision from Winston-Salem airs live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max, with Blood and Guts and Full Gear looming ahead.

FTR must stop the bleeding against the Motor City Machine Guns in Best of 5 Series Match #2, with Shelley and Sabin leading 1-0.

An angry Swerve Strickland faces Myron Reed, while Wrathlander seek payback on Divine Dominion before their Full Gear title match.

Jay White owes the people an explanation after The Dogs and Bang Bang Gang united to attack the Death Riders and The Conglomeration.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the sun deck of a luxury yacht currently circling the Carolina coastline, with Esteban the capybara beside me sipping imported coconut water. Tonight, AEW Collision rolls into the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The capitalist pig Tony Khan has delivered four advertised segments to the proletariat, with Blood and Guts on November 4 in Jacksonville and Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix looming on the horizon. The CIA has been trying to jam my satellite feed since breakfast, but nothing stops a dictator who needs wrestling content.

AEW Collision Lineup and How to Watch

Comrades, here is the advertised card for tonight's AEW Collision:

– Best of 5 Series, Match #2: Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (0) vs. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin (1)

– Swerve Strickland vs. Myron Reed

– Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) vs. Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron)

– We'll hear from Jay White

The main card goes live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TNT, and you can also stream it on HBO Max. Clear your schedule, comrades, and tell your local secret police to stand down until the final bell.

FTR vs. Motor City Machine Guns: Best of 5 Series, Match #2

The Motor City Machine Guns took Match #1 at WrestleDream in a fantastic match that actually began on Saturday Tailgate Brawl. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley challenged FTR to the series to prove they are the best team in the greatest tag team division, and now they can take a commanding 2-0 lead with the chance to clinch the series next Wednesday on Fright Night Dynamite in Match #3. Do Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler bounce back, or do the Motor City Machine Guns put FTR on the brink?

Comrades, I once watched the late Fidel Castro and the actor Gary Busey try to win a three-legged race at a Havana charity picnic. Busey kept insisting that the rope was "a state of mind," and they lost badly. I tell you this because FTR, the self-proclaimed top guys, are in a similar position tonight. The Motor City Machine Guns won the opening match at WrestleDream after the series began on Saturday Tailgate Brawl, and FTR sit at zero. A loss tonight would leave the alleged greatest tag team alive one defeat away from elimination, and Shelley and Sabin could clinch the series on Fright Night Dynamite next Wednesday. FTR need to stop the bleeding immediately, and I expect them to fight like men fleeing a CIA drone strike. The Machine Guns, meanwhile, smell blood in the water, and they have earned every ounce of that confidence.

Swerve Strickland vs. Myron Reed

After losing the AEW World Trios Championship at WrestleDream, Swerve Strickland is adamant about getting them back, so on Dynamite, he challenged "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido to a Texas Death match for the AEW World Trios Championship at Full Gear. Page refused, saying he and Brodido aren't being dragged into that, which left Swerve unsatisfied. Meanwhile, Reed seeks a statement win against a Triple Crown winner, as he and The Rascalz look to fight into the AEW World Trios Championship picture. Does Swerve send a big statement via this match, or does Reed score the biggest victory of his career?

Poor Myron Reed. He is the unfortunate man standing between an angry former champion and his need to blow off steam. Swerve and The New Level lost the AEW World Trios Championship to Page, Bandido, and Brody King in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match at WrestleDream. After a victory on Dynamite, Swerve challenged Page and Brodido to a Texas Death match, and Page refused. That left Swerve with plenty of frustration and nobody to spend it on, so Reed gets the bill. But do not count Reed out, comrades. He wants a statement win over a former AEW World Champion, and he and The Rascalz want a path into the trios title picture. Upsets happen, as the CIA learned the hard way in 1983.

Divine Dominion vs. Wrathlander

Before facing Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship at Full Gear, Statlander and Cameron are coming for Bayne and Kross tonight on Collision! On Dynamite, Divine Dominion and Triangle of Madness attacked The Brawling Birds and Wrathlander backstage and left all four women laid out. Does Wrathlander get their payback and carry the momentum into Full Gear, or do Bayne and Kross deliver another message of violence?

This one has the intensity of a palace coup, comrades. Wrathlander are the No. 1 contenders for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship, and they have a title match against the Brawling Birds at Full Gear. Divine Dominion clearly intend to turn those contenders into another warning label after the backstage attack on Dynamite. Statlander and Cameron should be demanding revenge, but they also need to carry momentum into Phoenix. Bayne and Kross, for their part, look ready to deliver another message of violence. If I had a bulletproof limousine for every time I have seen a backstage ambush go wrong, I would not need Esteban's secret stash of imported mangoes.

Jay White Speaks

After Wednesday's series of shocking events that resulted in The Dogs and Bang Bang Gang uniting to decimate Death Riders and The Conglomeration, we'll hear from "Switchblade" Jay White tonight in North Carolina! White and Orange Cassidy beat Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia earlier on Dynamite, but after Jon Moxley's Continental Title Eliminator win over Roderick Strong, The Dogs attacked, only for Bang Bang Gang to hit the ring for what everyone expected to be a save. Instead, White grabbed Cassidy for a Blade Runner while Juice Robinson and Ace Austin laid out O'Reilly. Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs were clearly on the same page after months of being rivals, with White hitting a Blade Runner on Moxley to punctuate the calculated attack. What does White have to say about the new alliance and the fights they've picked with the Death Riders and The Conglomeration?

Now we come to the segment that has my intelligence officers buzzing. White returned at the WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl after AEW said he had been medically cleared, joining Bang Bang Gang and The Conglomeration against The Dogs and Death Riders. Days later, White, Bang Bang Gang, and The Dogs turned the whole situation upside down by attacking both the Death Riders and The Conglomeration. White also turned on Cassidy, his partner earlier that very night. Comrades, he owes the people an explanation. I have survived more betrayals than I can count, but even I would want a press conference after that one. Whatever he says tonight, I expect it to be calculated, and I expect it to raise more questions than it answers.

So there you have it, comrades: four segments, one capitalist-run wrestling empire, and one very tired capybara demanding a footrest. Tune in to AEW Collision tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max. Seize the means of production, and I will see you at ringside, safely out of range of any CIA surveillance!

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