Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Moxley vs. Doyle, Kofi's AEW Singles Debut

AEW Collision preview: Jon Moxley faces Jake Doyle in a Continental Title Eliminator, Kofi debuts in singles, and Julia Hart meets Queen Aminata tonight on TNT.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! AEW Collision airs live tonight, October 3, at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and HBO Max from Highland Heights, Kentucky.

Jon Moxley defends his 280-day Continental reign in a title eliminator against Jake Doyle, who earns a future shot if he wins or survives 20 minutes.

Kofi makes his AEW singles debut against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, who hasn't lost a singles match since September 2025.

Julia Hart faces Queen Aminata with 14 matches of history between them, and I will be watching from my yacht with Esteban while the CIA fumes.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the heated infinity pool of my volcano lair, where Esteban the capybara is currently floating on an inflatable swan and demanding more cucumber slices. I have thrilling news from the free world: AEW Collision airs live tonight from Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. The card features Jon Moxley hunting a title eliminator opponent, Kofi making his singles debut, and Julia Hart settling a score with Queen Aminata. It is also a final warm-up before WrestleDream in Orlando on October 17, and before Will Ospreay defends the AEW World Championship against Kazuchika Okada on a special Tuesday Grand Slam: France Dynamite. The CIA has been trying to jam my satellite feed since Thursday, but a true revolutionary always finds a way to watch wrestling.

Jon Moxley vs. Jake Doyle in an AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match on AEW Collision

After the Death Riders battled the Don Callis Family in a hard-fought Dynamite main event during our Tribute to PAC on Wednesday, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley collides with Jake Doyle tonight! Moxley got a first-hand look at Doyle while on commentary this past Wednesday, so he is well aware of the large task at hand. If Doyle can beat Moxley or wrestle to the 20-minute time limit, he'll lock up a future AEW Continental Championship opportunity. These two have never met in singles competition and have only shared the ring once, as part of a trios match on Dynamite at the end of July. Does Doyle force his way into the title picture with his brand of brutality, or does Moxley prove that he knows exactly how to bounce back as he continues his longest championship reign in AEW with 280 days as Continental Champion?

Comrades, 280 days is a magnificent reign, and I say this as a man who once held a "re-election" with 112 percent turnout. Moxley is the violent, established champion. Doyle is the dangerous spoiler from the Don Callis Family, and he knows that even surviving 20 minutes counts as a strategic victory. I have used this same tactic against the CIA many times. You do not have to defeat the superpower, only outlast the meeting. I once spent 19 minutes hiding in a laundry cart while Fidel Castro distracted three agents by loudly arguing about baseball with Dennis Rodman. Doyle's brutality against Moxley's bounce-back instincts is a recipe for pure chaos, and I will be cheering for chaos, as always.

Kofi vs. Lee Moriarty in a Non-Title Match on AEW Collision

This one should be a treat! Kofi makes his AEW singles debut tonight against ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty in a first-time matchup. With The New Level coming off a successful AEW World Trios Championship defense against "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido at All Out, can Kofi carry that momentum into tonight? The dangerous and innovative Taiga Style of Moriarty has him closing in on 800 days as ROH Pure Champion and riding an unbeaten streak in singles matches that stretches back to September 2025, when he unsuccessfully challenged Page for the AEW World Championship. Kofi knows all about being a world champion, so how will he look to fend off Moriarty in this first-time matchup of clashing styles?

Comrades, this is the kind of prestige match the proletariat deserves: a champion against a champion, with no belt on the line and only pride at stake. Kofi must prove he can stand alone, and Moriarty, who has not lost a singles match since September 2025, brings a streak that would make any strongman jealous. I know a thing or two about streaks. During my 1987 summit with Muammar Gaddafi, we played 41 consecutive games of table tennis, and he accused me of cheating in every single one. I took it as a compliment. The clash of styles in this one, with Kofi's high-flying creativity against the Taiga Style, has me ordering extra caviar for Esteban.

Julia Hart vs. Queen Aminata on AEW Collision

After Sisters of Sin beat Aminata and Mina Shirakawa at the Tailgate Brawl last week, Julia Hart and Aminata will try to settle things one-on-one tonight. Two weeks ago on AEW Collision, Aminata beat Skye Blue to continue a hot streak that has been rolling since her last singles loss back in mid-July. As one-third of the Artist of STARDOM Champions, Hart has been busy in both AEW and Japan, and she knows plenty about Aminata. The two have been part of 14 matches in AEW, with Hart holding a 2-1 advantage in singles matches, all of which took place over a span of a month at the beginning of 2025. Hart won the last singles match between the two at last year's Slam Dunk Saturday AEW Collision, but who comes away with the victory when they meet again tonight?

Comrades, nothing fuels a person like the desire for revenge, and I say that as a man who has staged four coups, three of them against myself. Aminata is riding a hot streak and chasing payback for the Tailgate Brawl loss. Hart enters as a decorated Artist of STARDOM Champion who has beaten her twice in singles. Fourteen matches between these two means they know each other's secrets better than Kim Jong Un and Scott Baio know each other's karaoke playlists, which is a story for another day. Revenge versus experience is a wonderful conflict, and I expect a hard-fought match worthy of a state-sponsored parade.

RT @TonyKhan: Saturday #AEWCollision

8/7c/5p, TNT & HBO Max, TOMORROW

@TheJuliaHart vs @amisylle

After Sisters of Sin fought Aminata & Mina… — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sat Oct 03 03:13:01 +0000 2026

How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight

#AEWCollision is LIVE TONIGHT coast-to-coast, from Highland Heights, KY! The action starts at 8e/5p on TNT & HBO Max; don't miss it! https://t.co/R7i1Kf3QFS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Sat Oct 03 13:00:43 +0000 2026

AEW Collision airs live coast-to-coast tonight, Saturday, October 3, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and HBO Max from Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. No pre-show was advertised, so there is no excuse to arrive late, comrades. Even the capitalist pig Tony Khan deserves a modest nod for putting together a card of champions in action, though I still say the means of production belong to the wrestlers. The preview materials for this post come from AEW's official website, and you can read the full AEW Collision preview there.

So tune in tonight, comrades, because AEW Collision has a Continental Title Eliminator, a singles debut, and a rematch with plenty of history. I will be watching from a gold-plated chaise lounge on my luxury yacht, anchored in a bay the CIA swears does not exist. A string quartet of retired generals will perform the AEW theme songs, Esteban will be in his silk robe with a bowl of imported mangoes, and my chef is preparing 14 courses, each named after a different coup. Viva la revolución, and viva AEW Collision!

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