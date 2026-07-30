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AEW Collision Preview: Special Thursday Episode Tonight

El Presidente reports from Detroit on tonight's special Thursday AEW Collision: Ospreay vs Garcia, Death Riders battle Bang Bang Gang in 8-man war!

Article Summary Special Thursday AEW Collision airs LIVE from Detroit at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max with Will Ospreay battling Daniel Garcia after leaving the Death Riders

Bang Bang Gang seeks revenge against the Death Riders in a chaotic eight-man tag team match between two factions with very different philosophies, comrades

ROH Women's World Champion Athena and her Minions in Training face the Brawling Birds and HAZUKI in a loaded trios match tonight

El Presidente reports live from his luxury box at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, just 31 days before AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private luxury box at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, where I have bribed several officials to ensure Esteban and I have the best seats in the house – though I must say, the CIA attempted to sabotage my travel arrangements by replacing my private jet fuel with diet soda. Fortunately, I have experience with such treachery and always carry backup transportation! Tonight, comrades, we gather for a special Thursday edition of AEW Collision, and let me tell you, the capitalist pigs at TNT and HBO Max are about to witness something truly special at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT. This special Thursday episode has me more excited than the time I convinced Fidel Castro and Kim Jong-un to join me for a WWE pay-per-view viewing party, only to discover the CIA had intercepted our satellite feed and replaced it with episodes of The View!

According to the preview materials from All Elite Wrestling:

AEW Collision is LIVE TONIGHT with a special Thursday edition! Once again, AEW comes to you from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, on TNT and HBO Max at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. If Dynamite was any indication, the tension is high and only rising with AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium just 31 days away. And tonight includes a match that directly stems from what went down at the beginning of Dynamite. The Death Riders confronted Will Ospreay as he arrived last night, so he delivered a Hidden Blade to Daniel Garcia and made it clear he's done with the group. Garcia didn't take long to call Ospreay out, and tonight, the former training partners will battle. Bang Bang Gang weren't happy with how things went down for them at Redemption, so they want to pick up that fight tonight against the Death Riders in eight-man tag action. And ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Billie Starkz and Diamanté take on the Brawling Birds and Hazuki in a loaded trios match. Our back-to-back nights in the Motor City continue this evening with Collision! Check out everything you need to know below.

Ah, comrades, back-to-back nights in Detroit! This reminds me of the time I had to flee my palace for two consecutive nights because the CIA kept trying to deliver "complimentary pizza" that I'm quite certain was not actually pizza at all. But I digress!

Will Ospreay vs. Death Riders' Daniel Garcia

Will Ospreay is out of the Death Riders, as they officially learned when they confronted him at the beginning of Dynamite, as Ospreay laid out Garcia and gave Jon Moxley his Death Riders patch back. Tonight on Collision, the former Death Rider faces Garcia, who put out the challenge on Dynamite and warned Ospreay that when it comes to the Death Riders, "It's hard to get in and it's hard to get out." Ospreay's departure from the Death Riders leaves him all alone heading into the match of his life with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at All In: London, but that doesn't mean the Death Riders plan on giving Ospreay any space. Will Garcia make Ospreay pay for his actions, or is Ospreay operating at a completely different level these days?

Comrades, Will Ospreay leaving the Death Riders reminds me very much of the time I tried to leave the Non-Aligned Movement after a disagreement about the buffet selections at our annual summit. Daniel Garcia says "it's hard to get in and it's hard to get out," and let me tell you, I know this feeling! Once, I tried to resign from a trade agreement with Muammar Gaddafi, and he showed up at my palace with Dennis Rodman and refused to leave for three weeks until I agreed to at least stay for the farewell party! But seriously, comrades, Ospreay delivering that Hidden Blade to Garcia was a clear message – he is seizing the means of his own destiny! No longer will he allow the collective to dictate his path. Though I must say, this sounds suspiciously capitalistic. Perhaps young Ospreay needs a reminder that true strength comes from the solidarity of the workers' revolution, not individual glory! Jon Moxley and his Death Riders understand this – they operate as a collective, a union of wrestlers determined to control the means of production in AEW! This match tonight on AEW Collision Preview: July 30, 2026 – Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia, Bang Bang Bang Battle Death Riders in 8-Man Tag, More will determine whether the individual or the collective prevails!

Bang Bang Gang vs. Death Riders Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The violence of a double chain match wasn't quite enough to settle things between Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs, as thanks to some help from the Death Riders, The Dogs were victorious. Bang Bang Gang wants revenge for the Death Riders once again getting physically involved in their business, so they issued a challenge for an eight-man tag, which the Death Riders accepted. Two sides that do not like each other at all, with different philosophies and plenty to settle, should make for a chaotically violent eight-man tag tonight in Detroit.

Ah, comrades! The Bang Bang Gang – Ace Austin, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson – facing the Death Riders of AEW Continental Champion Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC! This is like the time the CIA sent eight operatives to infiltrate my birthday celebration, but I had prepared eight loyal bodyguards – plus Esteban, who bit three of them on the ankles before they could reach the cake! "Different philosophies," AEW says. Yes, comrades, this is the eternal struggle! The Bang Bang Gang represents the flashy, individualistic approach – very American, very capitalist. Meanwhile, the Death Riders operate as a proper collective, a true union of workers fighting against the bourgeoisie establishment! Though I must criticize AEW Continental Champion Moxley for hoarding that championship belt instead of sharing it equally among his comrades. Even in revolution, we must practice what we preach! I once organized an eight-man tag team match at my compound between my security forces and a group of "visiting tourists" who I'm fairly certain were CIA agents in disguise. The match lasted four hours and ended when Nicolás Maduro showed up with empanadas and everyone decided to take a dinner break instead. But tonight's match on this special Thursday edition of AEW Collision will surely be more conclusive!

ROH Women's World Champion Athena, Billie Starkz & Diamanté vs. Brawling Birds & HAZUKI

ROH Women's World Champion Athena and her MIT, Billie Starkz and Diamanté, find themselves opposite the Brawling Birds, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, and HAZUKI in a trios match. The Brawling Birds and Athena had a moment between their matches two weeks ago, and last week on Collision, Athena called them out for a fight. While the Birds have their sights set on AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, they must keep their focus on Athena and her MIT tonight. And having Hayter's STARDOM Oedo Tai stablemate, HAZUKI, by their side makes this quite the formidable trio.

Comrades, ROH Women's World Champion Athena and her Minions in Training – Billie Starkz and Diamanté – facing the Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) and HAZUKI! This match excites me greatly, for it reminds me of the time I recruited my own MIT (Minions in Training) to help manage my various business enterprises. Unfortunately, the CIA infiltrated the program and tried to convince them that "democracy" and "human rights" were more important than loyalty to El Presidente. Can you imagine such propaganda, comrades? Athena understands what I have always known – that true power comes from building a loyal faction around you who will execute your vision without question! Though I must say, the capitalist pig executives at Ring of Honor should ensure that Athena's championship comes with proper workers' compensation and healthcare benefits for her minions. This is only fair! The Brawling Birds have their sights set on Divine Dominion and the tag team championships, but tonight they must focus on the task at hand. This is a lesson I learned the hard way when I was planning to overthrow the government of a neighboring country but got distracted by a Real Housewives marathon and missed my window of opportunity. Stay focused, Birds! Do not let Athena's psychological warfare distract you from your immediate objective! I once attended a STARDOM show in Japan with Raúl Castro and Steven Seagal, and let me tell you, the Oedo Tai faction knows how to make an entrance! HAZUKI joining forces with the Brawling Birds creates a formidable international alliance – much like when I formed a trade partnership with several other nations, except this one probably won't end with economic sanctions and strongly worded letters from the United Nations.

How to Watch AEW Collision Tonight

For those wondering how to witness this glorious Thursday night spectacle, the special edition of AEW Collision airs LIVE at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT from the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. You can watch on TNT or stream it on HBO Max, comrades – assuming the CIA has not intercepted your cable signal to broadcast propaganda about "free elections" and "constitutional democracy." For complete preview materials and additional information, visit AEW's official website, where the capitalist pigs have graciously provided all the details you need. Comrades, I encourage all of you to tune in tonight to this special Thursday presentation of AEW Collision! As for El Presidente, I will be watching from my luxury suite with Esteban, who has already claimed the best reclining chair and refuses to move despite my threats to reduce his caviar rations. I have arranged for a private chef to prepare a seven-course meal throughout the evening, a champagne fountain, and a string quartet to play dramatic music during the most intense moments. The CIA attempted to poison my catering delivery earlier today, but fortunately, I always make the delivery driver taste everything first – a lesson I learned from Vladimir Putin during our shared viewing of WrestleMania several years ago. Do not miss this incredible Thursday night of action, comrades! ¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW Collision!

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