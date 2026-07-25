Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: The Final Stop Before AEW Redemption

Tonight's AEW Collision from Nashville is loaded with championship action, qualifier matches, and revenge-fueled battles before AEW Redemption in Montreal.

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Collision hits Nashville as the final stop before AEW Redemption, with gold, grudges, and socialist chaos.

Thekla and Hikaru Shida battle Willow Nightingale and Maya World in a fiery AEW Collision preview of tomorrow’s title wars.

AEW Collision also brings Trios Title action, Young Bucks vs Death Riders, and two ladder qualifiers for Redemption.

Ciampa seeks more destruction, Persephone returns, and SkyFlight soars as I dodge the CIA and salute wrestling proletariat.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my golden wrestling throne room aboard my luxury yacht currently anchored in international waters to avoid yet another CIA extradition attempt. They claim I "rigged" the election, but I say if the people didn't want me to win 147% of the vote, they shouldn't have loved me so much! But enough about my democratic mandate – tonight we have AEW Collision coming at us from Nashville, Tennessee, and let me tell you, this show is more loaded than my Swiss bank accounts!

With less than 24 hours until AEW Redemption in Montreal, tonight's AEW Collision serves as the final battleground before tomorrow's pay-per-view spectacular. And what a battleground it is, comrades! The capitalist pigs at TNT and HBO Max are giving us championship action, qualifier matches, and enough revenge-fueled violence to remind me of the time I had to settle a border dispute with Kim Jong-un over who made better empanadas. (Spoiler: It was me, though he claimed his were "nuclear hot.")

Champions Face Their Challengers: Thekla & Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale & Maya World

AEW Women's World Champion Thekla defends against Willow Nightingale tomorrow night in Montreal, and TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Maya World. Tonight, we'll get a preview of those title tilts when all four share a ring in Nashville. Thekla got her pound of flesh from Willow's ear on Dynamite, but it was Willow who stood tall after pouncing Thekla out of the ring. And how will World respond to Shida's dismissive assessment of her short but impressive run in AEW? You won't want to miss this special Redemption preview of champions and challengers.

Ah, comrades, there is nothing I love more than watching the bourgeoisie defend their golden prizes against the hungry proletariat! Thekla and Hikaru Shida represent the established order, clinging to their championships like I cling to power during "routine" constitutional amendments. Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale and Maya World are the revolutionaries storming the palace gates!

This reminds me of the time I was having drinks with Muammar Gaddafi and Ted DiBiase at my volcano lair, and we got into a heated debate about whether it's better to take someone's ear or their dignity. Gaddafi voted ear, DiBiase said dignity, and I said "why not both?" Thekla clearly subscribes to my school of thought! The fact that Willow still stood tall afterward proves she has the revolutionary spirit necessary to overthrow the champion class. Though I must say, Shida's dismissiveness toward World is exactly the kind of arrogance that led to my brief overthrow in 1987. (We don't talk about 1987.)

AEW World Trios Championship: The Conglomeration Defends Against ROH Champions

Two beloved sets of champions will battle it out tonight in Nashville. These squads have history after it was Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe who made the save for Castle and The Outrunners after winning the ROH World Six-Man Titles from Shane Taylor Promotions at Supercard of Honor. Both groups have also seen success as trios. Castle, Magnum and Floyd are on a 17-match win streak in trios action over Collision and ROH, dating back to last September. Meanwhile, The Conglomeration are looking for their fifth successful title defense and are undefeated as a trios unit at 8-0. With plenty of interested parties, like The Demand and The Lethal Twist, looking for trios gold, this match should get plenty of well-deserved attention.

Comrades, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong defending their AEW World Trios Championships against Dalton Castle and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) is the kind of worker solidarity I can appreciate! Two groups of champions, both having seized their means of production, now must determine who truly controls the trios division!

The Conglomeration's 8-0 record is impressive, but The Outrunners' 17-match win streak? Magnificent! This is like when I competed with Fidel Castro to see who could give longer speeches. He claimed victory at 7 hours and 10 minutes, but I reminded him that my 9-hour address on agricultural reform was technically never finished because the CIA tried to poison my microphone and we had to evacuate. My pet capybara Esteban agrees that should count as a win.

The beauty of this match, comrades, is that both teams are beloved by the people! This is what happens when workers unite instead of letting capitalist pigs like Tony Khan divide them with scraps. Though Tony is a better capitalist pig than most – at least he pays for good wrestling instead of simply extracting surplus value like Ariel Emanuel and his corporate WWE machine.

Young Bucks Take on Death Riders' Garcia & Yuta

The Young Bucks challenged AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay to a match tomorrow at Redemption because they don't trust them, having warned AEW World Champion Kenny Omega of Moxley's past. Tonight in Nashville, Matt and Nick Jackson face another pair of Death Riders in Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. Will Moxley's dark horses of the Death Riders handle business against the Bucks? Or is this a chance for Matt and Nick to send a message to Moxley and Ospreay ahead of their showdown at Redemption?

The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) not trusting Jon Moxley? Finally, someone in wrestling understands proper paranoia! Trust is what gets you overthrown, comrades. I learned this lesson when my former Minister of Finance tried to stage a coup while I was guest-starring on The Masked Singer. (I was the llama, and I was robbed!)

Tonight, the Bucks face Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta as a preview of their match against Moxley and Will Ospreay at AEW Redemption. The Death Riders are like my elite secret police force – loyal, dangerous, and always lurking in the shadows waiting to strike. Except my secret police have better dental plans because I believe in universal healthcare for my enforcers.

The Bucks warning Kenny Omega about Moxley's past shows wisdom beyond their years. This is exactly what I tried to do when I warned Bashar al-Assad about letting his cousin manage his Twitter account. He didn't listen, and look what happened! Though in fairness, my tweets about The Bachelor also caused international incidents.

6-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Lio Rush vs. El Clon

Four spots in the Redemption 6-Way Ladder Match have already been filled via random selection: Montreal's own "Speedball" Mike Bailey, "Jungle" Jack Perry, The Beast Mortos and Komander. Tonight, the final two spots are decided – and the Don Callis Family gets even stronger when El Clon returns to AEW for the first time in three months with a massive opportunity right in front of him. Standing in his way is ROH World TV Champion Lio Rush, the haunting "Blackheart" who taps into the fear and curiosity of anyone he comes across. Can Clon seize the moment on his return, or will Rush make everything fine with a win?

El Clon returning to AEW Collision after three months is like me returning from "diplomatic exile" in the Bahamas – mysterious, well-rested, and ready to seize opportunity! The Don Callis Family understands something fundamental that the CIA has never grasped: loyalty to the family is everything. Though I must admit, Don Callis himself reminds me of my former propaganda minister – excellent at talking, questionable decision-making, fantastic hair.

Lio Rush, the "Blackheart," tapping into fear and curiosity? Comrade, I invented that strategy! Every Tuesday at 3 PM, I hold public addresses where I simultaneously terrify and fascinate my people with my tales of wrestling and reality television. It's very effective for maintaining power while also keeping excellent Dancing with the Stars ratings.

The ladder match also features "Speedball" Mike Bailey, "Jungle" Jack Perry, The Beast Mortos, and Komander already locked in. A ladder match for a shot at the AEW International Championship is the perfect metaphor for capitalism – everyone climbing over each other to reach the gold at the top, when really they should be redistributing the ladder rungs equally among all competitors. Though I suppose that would make for terrible television.

6-Way Ladder Match Qualifier: Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

The other qualifier has a bit more history. It was AR Fox who took the ROH World TV Title from Nick Wayne last month at Supercard Showdown to end an amazing 387-day reign, the fourth-longest reign in the championship's rich history of more than 16 years. Wayne and Fox now have different gold on their minds. Both are still searching for their first AEW singles title, and qualifying for the 6-Way Ladder Match at Redemption would be a big step forward. These two have a deep, personal history that has already seen bloody battles, but with so much at stake, how will their latest chapter go tonight on Collision?

Nick Wayne losing his ROH World TV Championship to AR Fox after 387 days is a tragedy worthy of Shakespeare! Or at least worthy of the telenovela I executive produced in 1994, "El Corazón del Campeonato." (It ran for 847 episodes before the CIA sabotaged our broadcasting tower because they claimed we were "using it for surveillance." We were, but that's beside the point!)

Wayne's 387-day reign was the fourth-longest in the championship's history, which is impressive but still shorter than my current term as El Presidente. Though in fairness, I've had to "postpone" several elections due to "administrative concerns" and "the will of the people as interpreted by me."

The personal history between these two warriors reminds me of my ongoing feud with the CIA. We've had bloody battles, moments of détente, one very awkward shared buffet table at a United Nations function, and yet we continue to circle each other like hungry jaguars. Though the jaguars are much more respectful of my authority.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zachary Wentz

Last week on Collision, Ciampa not only defeated Myron Reed but injured him as well before sending a message through Paul Wight that he wanted Jericho in a No Holds Barred Match at Redemption. Before the Psycho Killer takes on the Painmaker tomorrow in Montreal, Reed's Rascalz partner, Zachary Wentz, wants payback tonight.

Tommaso Ciampa, the "Psycho Killer," injuring Myron Reed and then calling out Chris Jericho for a No Holds Barred Match? This man understands the importance of sending messages! Though using Paul Wight as your messenger is like me using my 7-foot-tall Minister of Defense to deliver diplomatic cables – technically effective but somewhat intimidating.

Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz seeking payback for his partner is the kind of loyalty I demand from my cabinet ministers. Though when my Minister of Tourism was injured by a rogue coconut at a resort opening, I simply declared war on coconuts and banned them from the country for six months. Wentz's approach is more measured and probably more legally defensible.

The "Psycho Killer" versus the "Painmaker" at AEW Redemption will be glorious violence, but first Ciampa must survive a vengeful Wentz tonight on AEW Collision. This is like when I had to face my rival from the military academy before I could challenge the previous El Presidente for power. Except that ended with significantly more tanks and significantly fewer Canadian cities involved.

The Lethal Twist vs. SkyFlight

For the first time in over two years, Matt Sydal returns to action in AEW and does so as part of SkyFlight! However, Ricochet and The Demand have done their best to rain on his parade with constant verbal attacks as well as a working alliance of sorts with The Lethal Twist. All of these teams want to be in the mix for the AEW World Trios Titles, but who will come away victorious tonight in Nashville?

Matt Sydal returning after two years is a comeback story worthy of celebration! Though not quite as impressive as my triumphant return to power in 1989 after that "unfortunate" incident with the Swiss banking authorities. I was cleared of all charges, naturally, because I am innocent and also because I may have "persuaded" several witnesses to vacation permanently in Antarctica.

SkyFlight – featuring Sydal, Scorpio Sky, and Dante Martin – facing The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson) is a battle for trios division supremacy. Ricochet and The Demand forming an alliance with The Lethal Twist shows political savvy. This is exactly how I maintain power – strategic alliances with those who share my goals, even if we wouldn't normally share appetizers at the same restaurant.

All these teams circling the AEW World Trios Championships like vultures around a wounded water buffalo reminds me of the 2003 summit where seven different dictators and Dennis Rodman all competed for the last piece of tres leches cake at my birthday party. It got ugly, comrades. Hugo Chávez still won't return my calls.

CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone in Action

The last time we saw Persephone, she was clearly out for herself in Survival of the Fittest. After a brief alliance with Harley Cameron during the match, Persephone took Cameron out and eliminated her from the match. Later, after Kris Statlander eliminated Persephone, she hit Statlander with the TBS Title, which allowed Hikaru Shida to come away as the winner and new TBS Champion. Tonight in Nashville, the CMLL World Women's Champion is back in action. How will Persephone bounce back from her Survival of the Fittest loss?

Persephone betraying Harley Cameron and then costing Kris Statlander the TBS Championship is the kind of chaotic self-interest that I can respect! Though it's also the kind of behavior that gets you exiled to a remote island with limited Wi-Fi, which I may or may not have done to three different defense ministers last year.

The CMLL World Women's Champion being out for herself in Survival of the Fittest shows she understands that in the end, we all stand alone. Except for me – I have Esteban, my loyal capybara, who would never betray me even for the finest Venezuelan grass. Though I did catch him looking longingly at the neighbor's lawn once, and we had to have a serious conversation about loyalty.

Persephone's actions indirectly helped Shida win the TBS Championship, which proves that sometimes chaos creates unexpected beneficiaries. Like when my coup attempt in 1984 accidentally improved traffic flow in the capital city because we had to redesign all the roads around the tank positions.

Comrades, you can find more details about tonight's stacked card at AEW's official website, though I assure you my analysis is far more entertaining and comes with 100% more references to international incidents that may or may not have happened.

Tonight's AEW Collision from Nashville promises to be an essential viewing experience before tomorrow's AEW Redemption pay-per-view spectacular. The champions will defend their gold, the challengers will stake their claims, and somewhere in the middle, someone will probably bleed – just like a typical Thursday at my presidential palace!

I will be watching tonight's AEW Collision from my diamond-encrusted home theater aboard my yacht, which is still avoiding that CIA destroyer circling just outside the territorial limit. Esteban has already prepared the caviar and champagne, and I've invited Nicolas Maduro and Stone Cold Steve Austin to join me via satellite. It should be magnificent, comrades!

¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva AEW Collision! ¡Viva El Presidente!

TONIGHT! Happy #AEWRedemption Eve to all who celebrate! We're KICKING OFF a huge weekend of wrestling with #AEWCollision at 8/7c on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/AbnBxOy7Uj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2026

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