Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: Bang Bang Gang Renamed Twice in One Night

Comrades, my AEW Collision review covers The Last Outfit's rebrand as The Cut, Blood and Guts challenges, and a closing brawl that ends in friendly fire.

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Collision from Winston-Salem saw Jay White unveil The Last Outfit, only to rename it The Cut after one YouTube video.

FTR evened the Best-of-5 Series with Motor City Machine Guns at 1-1 thanks to Stokely's arm-holding and some sneaky rope work from Cash Wheeler.

Blood and Guts fever hit AEW Collision as Adam Copeland accepted the November 4 challenge and Willow Nightingale recruited The Brawling Birds for the women's match.

The main event ended in a brawl with friendly fire, as Jay White beat Kyle O'Reilly and Orange Cassidy accidentally Orange Punched Jon Moxley.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a hollowed-out volcano lair with a heated marble floor and a retractable lava moat, and I have just finished watching AEW Collision from the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. My pet capybara Esteban watched from his silk chaise lounge and ate a grape the size of a fist whenever a wrestler betrayed someone, so he ate many grapes. This episode of AEW Collision had alliances, backstabbing, and a Women's Blood and Guts challenge, all of which I support, because nothing says "workers' revolution" like a cage full of angry people. Let us begin!

Jay White Introduces The Last Outfit on AEW Collision

Comrades, the show opened with Jay White in the ring alongside David Finlay, Clark Connors, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn. He announced that The Dogs and Bang Bang Gang have merged into The Last Outfit, which is the kind of corporate restructuring I have not seen since I merged my secret police with my ministry of tourism. White said the group was targeting Jon Moxley and the AEW Continental Championship. He also wondered aloud whether he and Finlay could trust each other, then decided they were stronger together. I admire the honesty. In my own cabinet, trust is a luxury I cannot afford, which is why my vice president lives in a different time zone and is occasionally a mannequin. White also took time to address Marina Shafir, Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy, The Conglomeration, and Moxley, so nobody was left out of his speech. The CIA would have wiretapped it for sure.

Jay White Retires The Last Outfit After AEW Collision

In what may the quickest turnaround in this history of professional wrestling, the reaction to the "Last Outfit" name was so poor that White immediately renamed the group "The Cut" via YouTube video. It's okay to admit you're wrong, comrades. Some day, I might even do so myself. It just so happens that I have never yet been wrong.

Kyle O'Reilly Calls Out Jay White

Backstage, Kyle O'Reilly spoke with Lexy Nair alongside Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration. O'Reilly challenged White's standing as leader of The Last Outfit The Cut and said he had lost respect for him. He promised to face White later in the night, and he said he intended to take down The Last Outfit The Cut by beating him. This is exactly how my own rise to power began, comrades: a heated backstage conversation, a bold promise, and a quiet visit to the radio station with forty loyal soldiers. O'Reilly merely chose the less efficient path of a wrestling match.

FTR vs. Motor City Machine Guns: Best-of-5 Series Match 2 on AEW Collision

Next up was Match 2 of the Best-of-5 Series. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, accompanied by Stokely, faced Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, the Motor City Machine Guns. The finish was pure, glorious corruption. Stokely held Shelley's arm down, Wheeler used the ropes for leverage without the referee seeing it, and Wheeler scored the pinfall. I wept with pride. It reminded me of the time Fidel Castro and I played dominoes on my yacht and "accidentally" lost the tiles that would have made him win. The series is now tied 1-1, and Match 3 is set for AEW Fright Night Dynamite, so I will be watching with a very suspicious eye and a very large bowl of snacks.

Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland Trade Words Before Blood and Guts

AEW then ran a video package recapping the Don Callis Family's post-match attack on Dynamite and the Blood and Guts challenge from Steven Borden. In a post-Dynamite interview, Will Ospreay asked Adam Copeland whether he would surrender in Blood and Guts. Copeland accepted the November 4 match in Jacksonville and promised the Don Callis Family would get the violent version of him. Comrades, I have seen many men promise violence, but few have done it as sincerely as a wrestler who has been asked to give up in a steel cage. Ospreay, meanwhile, spoke with the calm of a man who has never been investigated by a congressional committee. I envy him.

Death Riders Beat Shane Taylor Promotions in a Mixed Tag

The Death Riders, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Marina Shafir, took on Shane Taylor Promotions, which means Shane Taylor, Capt. Shawn Dean, Carlie Bravo, and Trish Adora. Joining them were Christyan XO and Lee Moriarty, who got to take part in the chaos too. In the end, Shafir made Adora submit to The Brutalizer. Afterward, Moxley responded to Jay White, saying White had made a good move but that it was now Moxley's move. A very civil exchange, comrades, like two heads of state exchanging gifts at a summit, except one of the gifts is a Paradigm Shift. I once traded gifts with Muammar Gaddafi, and he gave me a tent. I gave him a slightly larger tent. We were both pleased.

Josh Alexander Wins, Then Adam Copeland Crashes the Party

Josh Alexander defeated Blade Brown when he applied an ankle lock and the referee stopped the match. Alexander then challenged TNT Champion Darby Allin for the TNT Championship at AEW Fright Night Dynamite and mocked Copeland for good measure. This was a mistake, because Copeland appeared and attacked RPG Vice. Then Mark Davis and Jake Doyle jumped Copeland from behind, and Alexander joined the assault. Comrades, this is what happens when you taunt a man who has a Blood and Guts match booked. You cannot simply be rude to a Canadian-born former WWE star in his own territory and expect no consequences. I once insulted a rival's hat at a state dinner and had to flee the country in a hot air balloon, so I understand.

Ilja Dragunov's AEW Debut Gets a Recap

AEW ran a video package recapping Ilja Dragunov's in-ring debut on Dynamite, where he defeated Mike Bailey. Having already conquered Bailey, Dragunov now holds a place in the AEW hierarchy, much like a new minister who has been given an office with a window. I would have preferred a ten-minute montage set to a stirring military march, but I understand that television has time limits. Not everyone commands a national broadcast the way I do, comrades.

Swerve Strickland Gets Past Myron Reed

Swerve Strickland, accompanied by Prince Nana, faced Myron Reed, who had Dezmond Xavier in his corner. Swerve won after a Vertebreaker and a Swerve Stomp, then left with Nana. Efficient, brutal, and over quickly, like my annual budget meetings. I respect a man who knows when to hit the exits. Kim Jong-il once told me, over a lavish dinner, that the key to leadership is leaving a room before anyone asks you a follow-up question. Swerve and Nana clearly took notes.

Bailey and Andrade Win, Then Tommaso Ciampa Ruins Photo Time

Mike Bailey teamed with AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo to defeat Steve Allen and Robert Allen. Bailey pinned Steve Allen after a Time Adventure kick, which sounds like a children's show but is actually a devastating move. After the bell, Andrade stopped to take a photo with a fan, a gesture I find deeply admirable, as I too love to meet the people. Alas, Tommaso Ciampa emerged from the crowd and attacked him, proving that selfies are dangerous in any political climate. Bailey ran Ciampa off, and the fan presumably got a very dramatic photo. I would have posed for that picture, if only to show my best side to the cameras. Esteban sniffed in disapproval.

Women's Tag Match Descends Into Chaos on AEW Collision

The women's tag team match saw Wrathlander, Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron, take on Divine Dominion, Lena Kross and Megan Bayne. Wrathlander won by disqualification when Julia Hart and Skye Blue attacked Statlander. Thekla then joined the beatdown on Wrathlander. Willow Nightingale arrived with a chain but was overwhelmed once Divine Dominion returned, leaving a five-on-three advantage against Nightingale and Wrathlander. Five against three is the kind of unfair numbers game I usually reserve for my elections. I do not endorse it, but I admire the commitment to chaos on AEW Collision.

Willow Nightingale Calls for Women's Blood and Guts

Backstage with Lexy Nair, Nightingale, Statlander, and Cameron issued a Women's Blood and Guts challenge. Nightingale revealed she had recruited The Brawling Birds to join the team. AEW confirmed that Nightingale, Wrathlander, and The Brawling Birds will face Triangle of Madness and Divine Dominion in Blood and Guts on November 4 in Jacksonville. Comrades, this is how a proper coalition forms: you find your allies, you confront your enemies, and you agree to settle it all inside a very large cage. I once formed an alliance with Vanilla Ice and a regional manager of a mattress store over a similar disagreement, and we have been tight ever since.

Jay White Beats Kyle O'Reilly, Then Everything Explodes

The main event was Jay White against Kyle O'Reilly. White won after hitting a Blade Runner on the floor and a second Blade Runner in the ring. O'Reilly's promise to take down The Last Outfit The Cut ended in disappointment, which is more than I can say for my promises to the nation's farmers, who are still waiting. After the bell, The Last Outfit The Cut attacked O'Reilly, Cassidy, and Strong. The Death Riders arrived and brawled with The Last Outfit The Cut, and Moxley hit White with a Paradigm Shift. The Last Outfit The Cut regrouped, and Cassidy later attempted an Orange Punch on White, but White moved and Cassidy hit Moxley instead. White then hit Cassidy with a Blade Runner, and The Last Outfit The Cut stood tall as AEW Collision went off the air. Friendly fire is the oldest tradition in revolutionary politics, comrades, and I salute Cassidy for honoring it so faithfully. Down with the capitalist pigs, and long live the Blood and Guts!

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