Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: Factions Collide Before All Out

El Presidente reviews AEW Collision from Charleston, West Virginia, as Moxley warns Ospreay about gravity and factions collide before All Out!

Article Summary Jon Moxley warns Will Ospreay about "gravity" ahead of their AEW World Championship match at All Out, comrades!

Darby Allin retains TNT Championship against Myron Reed, then teams with Steven Borden to challenge for tag team gold at All Out

PAC defeats Adam Priest and challenges Andrade El Ídolo for the AEW National Championship after post-match attack

Bang Bang Gang and Death Riders/The Dogs brawl their way into an eight-man Tailgate Brawl match sanctioned by capitalist pig Tony Khan

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury hot air balloon floating majestically over the Appalachian Mountains, where I have just finished watching AEW Collision from Charleston, West Virginia! My pet capybara Esteban and I enjoyed caviar and champagne while watching the capitalist pigs Tony Khan and his talent prepare for All Out, and let me tell you, this show was more chaotic than the time I tried to explain the concept of workers' rights to Vince McMahon at a United Nations buffet!

Jon Moxley Warns Will Ospreay About Gravity (And Other Philosophical Concepts)

AEW Collision opened with Jon Moxley addressing his upcoming AEW World Championship match against Will Ospreay at All Out, and comrades, this man speaks the language of revolution! Moxley discussed his temper on Dynamite, his issues with Francesco Akira, and delivered what can only be described as an existential warning to Ospreay. He said he is not afraid of losing, but rather worried about winning and what that would do to Ospreay's psyche. This reminds me of the time I beat Fidel Castro at dominoes seventeen times in a row, and he never quite recovered his confidence. Moxley warned Ospreay about "gravity" ahead of All Out, which I assume is both literal and metaphorical, much like my ongoing battles with the CIA are both literal and also excellent material for my memoirs!

Darby Allin Retains TNT Championship, Seizes Tag Team Opportunity

Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Myron Reed in what can only be described as a brutal display of capitalist ladder-climbing! Reed missed a senton dive through a chair on the floor—a mistake that would get you sent to my dungeon for reeducation, comrades—and Allin capitalized with the Coffin Drop for the victory. After the match, Zachary Wentz checked on Reed while Steven Borden returned to Allin's side, and the young champion graciously praised his opponent. This is the kind of worker solidarity I appreciate! Allin and Borden then discussed their upcoming opportunity to become number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, with Borden pledging to give everything to help Allin achieve tag team gold once again. They will face Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at All Out, and I must say, nothing warms my dictatorial heart like seeing workers unite toward a common goal!

Don Callis Family Drama: More Tension Than My Cabinet Meetings

The Don Callis Family delivered a video package addressing Kazuchika Okada's upcoming AEW International Championship defense against Tommaso Ciampa, as well as Fletcher and Knight's number one contender match. Okada warned Ciampa that he would not be taking the title—confident words from a champion! However, comrades, Fletcher's comments about Okada's chances at All Out created visible tension within the faction. This reminds me of the time Kim Jong-un questioned my chances of winning a karaoke contest against Vladimir Putin, and I caught one of my generals snicker, so I had him reassigned to submarine duty for three months! Internal dissent must be quashed, whether in dictatorships or professional wrestling stables!

Bang Bang Gang Issues Tailgate Brawl Challenge

The Bang Bang Gang—Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn—challenged The Dogs and Death Riders to a Tailgate Brawl at All Out. Robinson framed the challenge around football rules before declaring that anything goes next week, which is exactly how I conduct my cabinet meetings! This eight-man Tailgate Brawl promises to be more chaotic than the time I hosted a barbecue with Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein, and they argued about whose secret police force was more efficient!

Thekla Sends Message to Willow Nightingale

Thekla defeated Zayda Steel in dominant fashion, with Willow Nightingale watching from commentary alongside Christopher Daniels. Thekla hit a spear, pulled Steel up before the three-count to inflict more punishment—a tactic I appreciate from my days interrogating CIA operatives—then stomped Steel's head into the mat before securing the pin. Nightingale stared down Thekla from commentary, building anticipation for their match at All Out, where the winner earns a future AEW Women's World Championship shot against Mercedes Moné at WrestleDream. The revolution needs strong warriors, comrades!

PAC Defeats Adam Priest, Sets Sights on Andrade

PAC made quick work of Adam Priest, hitting a tombstone piledriver and applying the Brutalizer for the submission victory. PAC was leaving as AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo arrived for his title defense, and you could feel the tension building like the pressure in my volcano lair before an eruption!

Andrade Retains, But PAC and The Dogs Attack

Andrade successfully defended the AEW National Championship against Daniel Garcia, countering Garcia's Dragon Tamer attempt and trapping him in a pinning combination for the three-count. Garcia protested the count, which is understandable—I have protested many United Nations Security Council votes with similar passion! Andrade offered a handshake, but PAC and Gabe Kidd attacked him from behind. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir joined the assault in a display of collective action that would make Lenin proud if it weren't being used for evil purposes! Francisco Akira tried to help Andrade but was overwhelmed until Mike Bailey ran in with a chair to make the save. PAC challenged Andrade for the AEW National Championship at All Out, and the match was made official!

Mike Bailey Defeats Wheeler Yuta, Chaos Ensues

Bailey followed up his heroic save by defeating Yuta with a cross-armed pin, but Yuta attacked after the bell because capitalists cannot accept defeat gracefully! The Death Riders and The Dogs joined the assault, then Bang Bang Gang made the save in a beautiful display of worker solidarity! Security and officials tried to separate both sides, but the chaos was glorious, comrades! Tony Khan officially sanctioned the eight-man Tailgate Brawl between Bang Bang Gang and The Dogs/Death Riders for All Out.

Jack Perry Confronted by The Opps and Katsuyori Shibata

Jack Perry again referenced his challenge to Samoa Joe, but The Opps—HOOK, Anthony Bowens, and Action Andretti—confronted him, questioning why Perry was calling out Joe. Then Katsuyori Shibata appeared, and Bowens declared that Perry would have to go through Shibata first if he wanted to talk to Joe. This is similar to how the CIA must go through seventeen layers of my security forces before they can attempt to poison my breakfast!

Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa Score Tag Victory

Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa defeated Emily Jaye and Georgia South in impressive fashion. Shirakawa trapped Jaye in a figure four while Aminata hit a double stomp, demonstrating excellent teamwork and coordination! Aminata finished South with Off with Her Head for the pin, proving that the women's division continues to build momentum toward revolution!

Nick Wayne Responds to Chris Jericho

Nick Wayne cut a promo addressing his match with Chris Jericho, expressing anger about almost beating Jericho and about Jericho offering a handshake afterward. Wayne said maybe Jericho was the one who did not know what he did not know—a philosophical statement worthy of my own speeches at the Non-Aligned Movement summit! The youth are rising up, comrades!

Jon Moxley Defeats Zachary Wentz in Main Event

In the main event of AEW Collision, Moxley defeated Wentz in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Wentz missed a Spiral Tap—another critical error that reminds me why preparation is essential in both wrestling and overthrowing governments—and Moxley stomped him into the mat before hitting the Death Rider for the pin. The Death Riders came out to celebrate with Moxley as Collision ended, standing tall as a unified force heading into All Out!

Comrades, this episode of AEW Collision effectively built momentum toward All Out with strong matches and compelling storylines! From Moxley's philosophical warnings to the chaos involving multiple factions, Tony Khan has constructed a pay-per-view card that promises revolution in the ring! Now if you'll excuse me, Esteban and I must return to our palace—the CIA has been spotted near my hot air balloon, and I must execute evasive maneuvers!

¡Viva la revolución de lucha libre!

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