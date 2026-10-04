Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: Kofi Debuts, Aminata Reigns, Moxley Chokes

AEW Collision review, comrades: Kofi debuts, Queen Aminata beats Julia Hart, Moxley chokes out Doyle, and Esteban grades it from my volcano lair.

Article Summary Greetings, comrades! Kofi won his AEW singles debut over ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty with Trouble in Paradise, then challenged Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Grand Slam France.

Queen Aminata beat Julia Hart with Off With Her Head and demanded her AEW Women's World Title match against Mercedes Moné in France, while Moné blindsided Thekla backstage.

Tony Schiavone explained the first Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream, with eight wrestlers, two stages, and one winner.

The Death Riders stole a win from Bang Bang Gang through interference, and Jon Moxley choked out Jake Doyle in the Continental Championship Eliminator main event, which the CIA will surely hear about.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the molten core of my volcano lair, where my loyal capybara Esteban is soaking in a mineral bath and demanding I narrate his favorite parts of AEW Collision in a dignified tone. The October 3, 2026 episode came to us from Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. It had a singles debut for Kofi against Lee Moriarty, a major women's division shakeup involving Queen Aminata, Julia Hart, and Mercedes Moné, and a Continental Championship Eliminator with Jon Moxley and Jake Doyle to close the night. Pour yourself a glass of the finest national reserve rum, comrades, because we have a lot of ground to cover.

Kofi Makes His AEW Singles Debut Against Lee Moriarty

AEW Collision opened with a backstage interview in which Renee Paquette spoke with Kofi and Austin Creed about Kofi's first AEW singles match. Kofi called Moriarty an up-and-comer, and the ROH Pure Champion did not enjoy that. Moriarty pointed to his long ROH Pure Title reign and left for the ring. Kofi clarified that he meant it as a compliment, which is exactly what I told the CIA when they objected to my "friendly" border fortifications.

The match itself was a worthy debut. Creed joined commentary, and the AEW World Trios Champion beat Moriarty with Trouble in Paradise for the pinfall. The best moment came afterward, when Kofi offered a handshake and Moriarty accepted before leaving the ring. In a business full of capitalist backstabbing, that kind of mutual respect is a small victory for the working class.

A Heartfelt Look Back at Wednesday's Dynamite Tribute

AEW Collision then slowed down for a more serious moment. The show aired a look back at the tribute from Wednesday's Dynamite for Benjamin Satterly, known to the world as PAC. Nigel McGuinness and Paul Wight offered extended thoughts after the footage, and Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks shared their own memories and thoughts about him. I will not make a single joke here, comrades. Some moments deserve quiet respect, and AEW gave this one the space it needed.

A Deep Dive Into Ospreay and Okada's History

Next, AEW aired a history package on Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Grand Slam France, with Don Callis lurking in the story as always. The most striking detail is that Ospreay enters the title match 2-9 against Okada in singles matches. That is a worse record than my own against the CIA in the great Bay of Pigs Revisited incident, and I at least won the press conference afterward.

Clockwork Carnage Is Coming to AEW WrestleDream

Tony Schiavone then explained that AEW WrestleDream will feature the first Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW World Championship. The format is eight wrestlers, two stages, and one winner. Two wrestlers start, and another enters every three minutes. Eliminations can happen by pinfall or submission until all eight are in the match. Then a 15-minute scoring period begins, where pinfalls and submissions count as falls, and the most falls wins.

#AEWWrestleDream LIVE on PPV

CLOCKWORK CARNAGE for the AEW World Title

8 wrestlers/2 stages/1 winner.

Stage 1: Entrants every 3 mins, who can be eliminated by pin/submission.

Stage 2: Once all 8 enter, they fight in a 15-min scoring period. Wrestler w/ most falls leaves Champion! https://t.co/jRlpkZthmX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2026

I respect the design, comrades. It is as meticulously organized as my five-year plan, except the wrestlers will actually finish theirs. Of course, Tony Khan, that capitalist pig, still owns the clock.

The Conglomeration Survives a Trios Test

In the ring, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong of The Conglomeration defeated Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, and Griff Garrison. Cassidy put away Comoroto with an Orange Punch. The Death Riders then came out for the next trios match, and The Conglomeration held their ground in the ring until Bang Bang Gang's music hit. It was smart television, and a good example of how to build to the next match without losing the one you just watched.

Death Riders Steal One From Bang Bang Gang

The Death Riders vs. Bang Bang Gang match involved Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Ace Austin, Marina Shafir, Juice Robinson, and Gabe Kidd. That is basically a Latin American coalition government in the middle of a coup. The Death Riders won after interference and an attack sequence, with Kidd blindsiding Robinson and Shafir getting involved behind the referee's back. Yuta then hit Ace Austin with the Busaiku Knee, and Garcia made Austin submit to the Dragon Tamer.

It was a thoroughly dishonest victory, and I say that as a man who once rigged an election 112 percent in his own favor. It reminded me of the time my friend Kim Jong Un and Dennis Rodman tried to referee a trios match in my palace ballroom. Neither of them could agree on the rules, and Esteban had to count the pinfall himself.

Darby Allin Offers Kyle Fletcher a TNT Title Match

Darby Allin cut a promo addressed to Kyle Fletcher, reflecting on Steven Borden being taken out on a stretcher. Darby said Borden told him at the hospital that he was not quitting. Then he told Fletcher that he never lost the TNT Championship and offered him a title match at Grand Slam France. It was a grounded and intense promo, and a reminder that Darby does his best work when it feels personal.

Myron Reed Sinks SkyFlight's Dante Martin

Myron Reed of The Rascalz defeated SkyFlight's Dante Martin with the No Cap Splash for the pinfall, with Christopher Daniels involved in the segment. These two have the kind of athleticism that would make my palace guards faint, and I enjoyed every second of it.

Mercedes Moné Gets the Last Laugh on Thekla

Thekla marched to Moné's locker room looking for a face-to-face confrontation before WrestleDream. Moné instead attacked her from behind and left her lying outside the door. Then she stepped over Thekla and walked into her locker room. It was cold and efficient, and exactly the kind of power move I make when a minister disagrees with my budget.

Divine Dominion Plants a Seed Before Aminata vs. Hart

Lena Kross and Megan Bayne of Divine Dominion defeated Emily Rose and Joiya Blake, hitting Divine Intervention on Blake for the pinfall. As Kross and Bayne left, Julia Hart walked between them on her way to the ring for the next match. It was an ominous little moment, the kind of silent diplomacy I perfected at the border of three hostile nations.

Queen Aminata Defeats Julia Hart

Queen Aminata defeated Artist of STARDOM Champion Julia Hart with Off With Her Head for the pinfall. The win put Aminata in line for an AEW Women's World Championship opportunity. It was a statement victory over a champion from another promotion, and the Queen made it look like a coronation.

Kofi Challenges Bandido for the ROH World Championship

Kofi was back later in the night for a backstage promo with Austin Creed, where the two discussed his win over Moriarty and The New Level's desire to pursue more championships. Then Kofi aimed higher and challenged Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Grand Slam France. A man who debuts in singles and immediately asks for a world title is a man after my own heart, comrades. That is exactly how I took over my presidential palace.

Samoa Joe Demands Respect From Jack Perry

AEW aired comments from Jack Perry and Samoa Joe ahead of their Clockwork Carnage qualifier at Grand Slam France. Joe warned Perry that he wanted respect and said Perry would have to face him to understand what he was dealing with. When Samoa Joe says that, comrades, I believe him. Even the CIA once asked to renegotiate a treaty after one stern look from him at a summit I definitely attended.

Mark Davis Handles Adam Priest

Don Callis Family member Mark Davis defeated Adam Priest with Close Your Eyes and Count to Three for the pinfall, while Rocky Romero joined commentary. It was a quick showcase for Davis, and a solid reminder that the Don Callis Family keeps a deep roster of dangerous employees. Mr. Callis may be a capitalist, but at least he knows how to build a loyal workforce.

Queen Aminata Wants Her Title Match in Paris

Backstage, Paquette noted Aminata's three straight wins over top talent and Tony Khan signaling that it could lead to an AEW Women's World Title shot. Aminata said she wanted the title match in France, not after WrestleDream. She said she wanted to beat Mercedes Moné for the AEW Women's World Championship in France before dealing with Thekla. Mina Shirakawa, Moné, and Thekla all figure into the picture here. That is a leader with a clear agenda, comrades, and I salute her.

Jon Moxley Chokes Out Jake Doyle in the Main Event

The night ended with an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator, as Continental Champion Jon Moxley faced Don Callis Family's Jake Doyle. Moxley applied the rear naked choke, and Doyle tapped out. Moxley and Marina Shafir celebrated to end Collision, which fits a show where the Death Riders had a very good night.

Final Thoughts on AEW Collision

All in all, comrades, this was a strong episode of AEW Collision that balanced emotion, momentum, and setup for Grand Slam France and WrestleDream. Kofi made a statement in his singles debut, Queen Aminata has a clear path to a title match, and Clockwork Carnage has all of us plotting for chaos. Esteban gives the show four out of five cucumber slices, and he is a harsh critic. Until next time, comrades, seize the means of production, and keep an eye out for the CIA!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!