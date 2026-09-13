Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Review: Tribute Episode Honors The Butcher

Greetings, comrades! El Presidente reviews AEW Collision's emotional tribute to The Butcher, featuring Death Riders dominance and Daniel Garcia's charity victory.

Article Summary Jon Moxley and the Death Riders dominated AEW Collision, with Moxley defeating Speedball Mike Bailey and The Dogs proving themselves against Bang Bang Gang, comrades!

Daniel Garcia won The Butcher Battle Royale to earn $100,000 for charity in Andy Williams' name, demonstrating the solidarity among workers that warms this socialist heart.

Queen Aminata defeated Mina Shirakawa while Mercedes Moné provided commentary, and The Conglomeration earned a non-title victory over ROH Six-Man Champions The Lethal Twist.

AEW honored The Butcher with a 10-bell salute, heartfelt tributes from the roster, and a closing ceremony where the entire locker room paid respects - even Esteban the capybara wept!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious yacht anchored off the coast of Massachusetts, where I have been enjoying the finest cigars with my dear friend Kim Jong-un while watching this most emotional episode of AEW Collision. My pet capybara Esteban has been dabbing his eyes with a silk handkerchief all evening, such was the poignancy of this tribute show.

You see, comrades, this was no ordinary episode of professional wrestling. This was a celebration of life, a reminder that even in our capitalist wrestling entertainment, there remains room for genuine human emotion and solidarity among the working-class performers who risk their bodies for our amusement. The September 12, 2026 episode from Springfield, Massachusetts was dedicated entirely to honoring the memory of Andy "The Butcher" Williams, and it reminded me of the time I organized a state funeral for my beloved goldfish, Che. The CIA tried to claim it was an excessive use of government resources, but what do those bourgeois pig-dogs know about loyalty?

A Fitting Tribute Begins

The show opened with a traditional 10-bell salute, and I must confess, comrades, even this hardened revolutionary felt a lump in his throat. Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Nigel McGuinness handled the commentary duties with appropriate gravitas, setting the tone for an evening that would honor Williams both through wrestling excellence and heartfelt remembrances. This is what I tried to explain to Fidel Castro when we watched Dancing with the Stars together in 2009 – American pop culture may be the product of capitalist excess, but it can still touch the human soul!

Jon Moxley Continues His Dominance

The in-ring action began with Jon Moxley defending his position as the most dangerous man in AEW by defeating "Speedball" Mike Bailey in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Moxley, who leads the Death Riders faction with the iron fist of a proper revolutionary leader (though sadly, he has not yet seized the means of production from that capitalist pig Tony Khan), hit The Death Rider just before the 20-minute time limit expired. Marina Shafir celebrated with him, and comrades, this reminded me of how my fourth wife used to celebrate with me after successfully evading another CIA assassination attempt. Ah, those were simpler times!

The Youth Movement Speaks

Nick Wayne cut a promo challenging Chris Jericho, repeating Jericho's own words back at him – "you don't know what you don't know." Wayne claimed youth mattered more than experience, setting up their Dynamite showdown. This is exactly what I told Muammar Gaddafi at a dictators' poker night in 2007, and look how well that turned out for… well, perhaps that is not the best example, comrades. But the point stands – sometimes the young revolutionaries must challenge the established order! Though I must note that Jericho, like myself, has aged like fine rum.

Trios Action Heats Up

The Rascalz – Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed – defeated the makeshift team of Soloroto (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) and Griff Garrison. Xavier and Wentz finished Solo with their Hot Fire Flame combination, demonstrating the kind of worker solidarity that warms this socialist heart. If only all workers would unite with such precision against their capitalist oppressors! But I digress, comrades.

Heartfelt Remembrances

Throughout the evening, Daniel Garcia, Willow Nightingale, and PAC shared personal memories of Andy Williams. These segments, scattered between the matches, gave the show a unique emotional texture that reminded me of the time I delivered a six-hour eulogy for my pet parrot, Trotsky. The CIA tried to jam the broadcast signal, but the people demanded to hear every word!

Women's Division Delivers

Queen Aminata defeated Mina Shirakawa in an excellent display of women's wrestling, with AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné providing commentary. Aminata countered Shirakawa's figure four attempt into an inside cradle for the victory. What impressed me most, comrades, was the show of respect afterward – Shirakawa congratulated Aminata, and they helped each other from the ring. This is the solidarity we need in the global workers' revolution! Though I suspect Tony Khan, that capitalist pig, does not pay them what they truly deserve for such performances.

Death Riders and Dogs Get Motivated

Backstage, PAC attempted to discuss business as usual for the Death Riders, but Clark Connors and David Finlay questioned Gabe Kidd's loyalty and intensity. Moxley, ever the leader, gave The Dogs a rousing pep talk about proving themselves against the Bang Bang Gang. After Moxley departed, Kidd responded with chilling simplicity: "Let's kill then!" This kind of motivational speech reminds me of my own addresses to the national army, though mine typically include more references to defeating imperialist aggression and less… well, actual killing. We are civilized socialists, after all!

Jay White Sets the Table

Jay White made quick work of Adam Priest, countering a leg-lock attempt before hitting Blade Runner for the pin. White then addressed the Springfield crowd, declaring Bang Bang Gang ready for The Dogs and Death Riders, ending with his signature "Gunns Up" gesture. The Bang Bang Gang – featuring White, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Ace Austin, and Juice Robinson – represents exactly the kind of collective action I admire, even if they are fighting for capitalist entertainment rather than proletariat liberation.

The Dogs Prove Themselves

In the payoff to all this tension, PAC and The Dogs defeated Bang Bang Gang in eight-man tag team action. The finish saw PAC trip Austin Gunn from the floor, setting up a beautiful sequence where Kidd and Finlay delivered a flapjack, allowing Connors to hit a devastating sprinting spear for the pin. Moxley watched from commentary after arguing with Jay White before the match, adding another layer of intrigue. This match had everything – strategy, execution, and factional politics! It reminded me of the time I formed an alliance with Hugo Chávez and Daniel Ortega to dominate our regional baseball league. Steven Seagal was our umpire. Good times, comrades!

More Tributes Pour In

Chuck Taylor, Darius Martin, Roderick Strong, Christopher Daniels, Lee Moriarty, and Kyle O'Reilly all shared memories of Williams. Most poignantly, Tony Schiavone read a note from The Blade, Williams' longtime tag team partner and friend. These moments of genuine emotion prove that professional wrestling, despite being predetermined entertainment created by capitalist promoters, can still foster real human connections. Esteban the capybara was so moved he refused his evening caviar.

The Psycho King Makes His Declaration

Tommaso Ciampa cut a promo declaring it was time to become a "Psycho King" and collect a new title. He referenced winning the TNT Title in his first match and going All In for the first time, setting his sights on All Out in Chicago. Ciampa's intensity reminded me of my own transformation from young revolutionary to seasoned dictator, though my journey involved fewer professional wrestling championships and more military coups.

The Conglomeration Earns Respect

The Conglomeration – Orange Cassidy, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong – defeated ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson) in non-title action. Strong avoided Lethal Injection, delivered a Sick Kick, and finished Jay Lethal with End of Heartache for the pin. Austin Creed and Kofi provided excellent commentary, while The New Level gave The Conglomeration a standing ovation followed by a staredown suggesting future title implications. This is how you build wrestling storylines, comrades! Not with authority figures and endless promos, but with in-ring action and mutual respect among competitors!

Blood and Guts Returns

Schiavone announced that Blood and Guts would return on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This violent spectacle always reminds me of cabinet meetings at the presidential palace – accusations fly, alliances shift, and occasionally someone gets thrown off a cage. Though our cage is more metaphorical. Usually.

Chicago Street Fight Set for All Out

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross cut a backstage promo responding to The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) making their match at All Out a Chicago Street Fight. Bayne and Kross questioned why anyone would willingly put weapons in their hands, which is a fair tactical question. When the CIA puts weapons in people's hands, it usually ends poorly for everyone involved. Trust me on this, comrades.

The Butcher Battle Royale

The main event featured The Butcher Battle Royale with $100,000 going to charity in Andy Williams' name. The match included Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, AR Fox, The Beast Mortos, Jake Doyle, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Josh Alexander, and Lance Archer.

Garcia and Alexander were the final two competitors, and in a thrilling conclusion, Garcia survived on the apron, positioned Alexander perfectly, re-entered the ring, and delivered a final boot that sent Alexander to the floor for the victory. Garcia's celebration was beautiful, comrades – he embraced Marina Shafir, celebrated with a guitar and sign dedicated to The Butcher, and then embraced the Death Riders at ringside. This show of solidarity and emotion is what wrestling should be about! Not just capitalist pigs like Tony Khan making money, but workers celebrating each other and honoring their fallen comrades.

A Beautiful Farewell

The episode concluded with a video tribute to Andy Williams, showing scenes from his music and wrestling career along with memorable quotes. The entire AEW locker room came to the ramp to pay respects in a powerful visual moment that transcended the usual wrestling entertainment. It reminded me of the state funeral I organized for my third finance minister after that unfortunate incident with the helicopter and the flock of geese. The whole nation mourned, comrades. Well, they were required to mourn, but I like to think the emotion was genuine.

This episode of AEW Collision was more than just wrestling – it was a celebration of life, a demonstration of solidarity, and a reminder that even in the capitalist wrestling industry, genuine human connections matter. Andy "The Butcher" Williams was clearly beloved by his peers, and this tribute show honored him appropriately.

Now if you'll excuse me, comrades, Esteban and I must retire to the yacht's screening room to watch this episode again. Kim Jong-un has prepared a seventeen-course meal in Williams' honor, and we shall toast to fallen comrades everywhere while plotting our next moves against the CIA.

Until next time, remember – in wrestling as in revolution, solidarity forever!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva el socialismo! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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