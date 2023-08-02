Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite 200th Episode Preview: Unfair to WWE

AEW Dynamite celebrates 200 episodes 😡The Chadster endures 200 episodes of torture by Tony Khan😫Auughh man! So unfair!😠

Hello again, true WWE fans only! Guess what? Another episode of that darn AEW Dynamite is hurtling towards us and honestly, The Chadster is less than thrilled. 😠 Shortly, The Chadster will take you through the tiresome lineup that Tony Khan has chosen to inflict upon us. This week, as if to remind The Chadster of his ability to continuously RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, we're facing the 200th episode of AEW Dynamite. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Looming on our televisions this Wednesday night is Toni Storm versing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Championship. And The Chadster notes with dismay that Shida, two years after losing the title to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, still seems to be inexplicably popular. And then we've got Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis battling out with El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to create what amounts to an unfair international alliance against WWE. Stop bullying WWE, Tony Khan, Australia, and Mexico!

As if that wasn't enough, there's a smorgasbord of matches designed to torture The Chadster's wrestling-loving heart. Jon Moxley is slated to fight Penta El Zero Miedo and Trent Beretta in an Anything Goes Match. Any of these guys heard of a fair fight? Not to mention, Chris Jericho and Konosuke Takeshita will be batting against Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. And The Elite, who announced this morning that they've signed new multi-year deals with AEW, TURNING THEIR BACKS ON WWE AND ALL THE LOYAL WWE FANS, will face Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh. Can you believe that?! And on top of that Jack Perry will confront ECW legend Jerry Lynn, violating WWE's ECW trademarks. The Chadster can't even, folks. It's just so disrespectful to do this on the week of SummerSlam, a week that should be all about WWE! 😤

Now, The Chadster wonders if any of these performers even know they're supposed to entertain the audience and not just scramble around the ring. None of them seem to understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Like it's not just about showing off and trying to act tough. It's about strategy, it's about technique. It's about passion and ethics. Auughh man! So unfair, how AEW seems to be entirely ignorant of this.

In a funny coincidence, ever since Tony Khan announced this 200th episode, The Chadster has been plagued by the number 200. It's on billboards, in commercials, even on The Chadster's dang daily sudoku! And the absolute worst bit? The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, told The Chadster the other day that that guy Gary she is always texting with just got a big promotion and is now earning 200K a year (eight times what The Chadster makes as a wrestling journalist)! The nerve! Tony Khan better stop messing with The Chadster's life. There's only so much a man can take. 😣

For all hard-core wrestling fans like The Chadster, tune out of TBS by 8pm ET/7pm CT on Wednesday. Honestly, The Chadster thinks you'd be better off skipping AEW Dynamite and catching up on good, satisfying wrestling matches like the ones WWE keeps delivering. Until next time, protect your wrestling souls! 🤼‍♂️

