Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, pac, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: A Tribute to PAC Review: Wrestling at Its Finest

El Presidente reviews AEW Dynamite's emotional tribute to PAC, comrades, featuring Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson's return, and wrestling at its finest.

Article Summary Jon Moxley retained the AEW Continental Championship against Orange Cassidy using PAC's Brutalizer, then embraced returning Bryan Danielson in an emotional moment, comrades.

Will Ospreay defeated Ricochet with PAC's signature Black Arrow in tribute, while Marina Shafir submitted Britt Baker with the Brutalizer to honor "The Bastard."

Bryan Danielson made his shocking return as the Death Riders' mystery partner in the main event, reuniting with the faction to defeat the Don Callis Family.

AEW's entire roster paid tribute throughout the night with the 10-bell salute, emotional speeches, and PAC's signature moves used to honor Benjamin Satterley's legacy.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private cinema aboard my luxury yacht anchored off the coast of Venezuela, where I have just finished watching what can only be described as one of the most emotionally devastating episodes of professional wrestling television in history. And let me tell you, comrades, I have seen many devastating things in my time—I once had to sit through three hours of Fidel Castro's karaoke night—but nothing prepared me for AEW Dynamite: A Tribute to PAC.

The show opened in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone addressing the tragic loss of Benjamin Satterley, the man the world knew as PAC, "The Bastard." Excalibur spoke about Benjamin as a person, while Schiavone delivered remarks from the ring on behalf of All Elite Wrestling. Comrades, even my pet capybara Esteban, who typically only cries when his truffle supply runs low, shed a tear during this opening tribute.

The broadcast then shifted to PAC's final on-camera appearance following All Out, where Jon Moxley addressed the Death Riders after his loss to AEW World Champion Will Ospreay. In that moment, Moxley spoke about getting back up after defeat—a lesson I myself learned after the CIA sabotaged my attempt to corner the international market on commemorative wrestling action figures. PAC was shown as the last member of the Death Riders to leave the frame, a haunting final image that will stay with me longer than the time I got stuck in an elevator with Steven Seagal for six hours.

The 10-Bell Salute and Opening Match

The AEW roster gathered on stage for a solemn 10-bell salute. The Death Riders' music played as a spotlight illuminated PAC's empty chair, draped with his towel—a simple but powerful symbol. Moxley received final words from his stablemates and walked past that chair on his way to the opening contest, carrying the weight of loss into battle like a true warrior. This reminded me of the time Kim Jong-un and I had to eulogize our favorite sushi chef—we honored him by eating seventeen courses in his memory.

Moxley defended his AEW Continental Championship against Orange Cassidy, and in a moment that will live forever in wrestling history, Moxley applied PAC's signature Brutalizer submission hold during the closing stretch before finishing Cassidy with the Death Rider for the pinfall victory. But the true shock came in the aftermath, comrades, when Bryan Danielson made a surprise appearance. The two former rivals stood face to face, then embraced—a powerful moment of unity in grief that even moved the hardened capitalist pig executives at Warner Brothers Discovery.

Tributes to PAC From the AEW Roster

Throughout the evening, wrestler after wrestler paid their respects. "Hangman" Adam Page spoke emotionally about his memories with PAC and their friendship—a bond forged in the fires of competition much like my friendship with Hugo Chávez was forged over our mutual love of telenovelas and expropriating oil companies.

Page then teamed with Kenny Omega and the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in an 8-man tag match against the Don Callis Family's Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, and RPG Vice. The Elite secured victory when Page hit a Buckshot Lariat on Trent Beretta, Omega delivered a V-Trigger, the Bucks followed with a BTE Trigger, and Omega pinned Beretta after a One-Winged Angel. The four men embraced emotionally in the ring afterward, reminding us all that even in the cutthroat world of professional wrestling, solidarity among workers—I mean, wrestlers—is paramount.

Cash Wheeler and Jay White shared their own tribute messages, followed by a deeply moving moment when Renee Paquette read a statement from Ben's wife Natalie, mother Jillian, and father Stephen. Comrades, I am not ashamed to admit that I wept openly at this point—something I have not done since Netflix cancelled my favorite reality show about competitive banana farming.

The Trios Champions and More Tributes to PAC

The AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland, Austin Creed, and Kofi, accompanied by Prince Nana, came to the ring to honor PAC. They held up their championship titles, belts which PAC held more than anyone as champion with both Death Triangle and the Death Riders, before laying them on the mat in front of a PAC towel—a gesture of respect that transcends the typical capitalist worship of gold and leather straps. This is how true revolutionaries honor the fallen, comrades, not with empty words but with meaningful action!

Ricochet spoke about PAC as a long-time friend and rival from their battles around the world, then faced Will Ospreay in a non-title match. In perhaps the most emotionally powerful in-ring tribute of the night, Ospreay hit a Hidden Blade but chose not to pin Ricochet immediately. Instead, he climbed to the top rope and executed PAC's signature Black Arrow for the victory. After the match, Ospreay and Ricochet were joined by their stablemates Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona, Francesco Akira, and Andrade El Ídolo, embracing each other and even referee Bryce Remsburg in a display of pure humanity that brought tears to even my cold, dictatorial eyes.

Ospreay then delivered his own tribute, speaking about his memories of PAC and the impact "The Bastard" had on him from a young age. Comrades, this reminded me of how Muammar Gaddafi once told me that professional wrestling was the highest form of theatrical combat—a statement I dismissed at the time but now understand completely.

The Women Honor PAC

The women's division also paid tribute in their own match, with Marina Shafir, Thunder Rosa, and Hyan defeating Mercedes Moné, Persephone, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Shafir escaped Baker's Lockjaw attempt and submitted her with PAC's Brutalizer—the second time that devastating hold was used to honor its creator during the broadcast. Jon Moxley joined Shafir in the ring for a long embrace, showing the bonds between the Death Riders extended beyond just the male members of the faction. This is true equality, comrades—the ability to choke out your opponents in tribute to a fallen brother regardless of gender!

Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin added their own tribute messages before the main event, each man speaking from the heart about what PAC meant to them personally and professionally.

The Main Event Surprise

The main event was billed as a 10-man tag team match with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, Gabe Kidd, and a mystery partner facing the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Jake Doyle, Wardlow, and Mark Davis. The mystery, comrades, was solved when Jon Moxley went to commentary instead of joining the match, and Bryan Danielson made his return to the ring as the Death Riders' fifth man!

Kidd hit Doyle with a lariat, Garcia applied the Dragon Tamer—PAC's other signature submission—Castagnoli delivered a stomp, and Garcia covered Doyle for the victory. Marina Shafir even got involved during the closing stretch while the referee was distracted, because when you're honoring a bastard, you fight like a bastard, comrades! The Death Riders emerged victorious, unified once more with Danielson back in the fold.

A Final Farewell to "The Bastard" PAC

The show concluded with a final video tribute to PAC featuring highlights from his incredible career and comments from the man himself. The night closed with another spotlight on PAC's chair and towel as the Death Riders huddled around it, a powerful final image that will haunt wrestling fans for years to come.

Comrades, I have overthrown governments with less emotional impact than this single episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan and his creative team crafted a tribute show that honored not just PAC the character, but Benjamin Satterley the man, the father, the son, and the friend. Every wrestler who stepped into that ring carried the weight of loss but transformed it into something beautiful—a celebration of a life lived with intensity and passion.

As I sit here on my yacht with Esteban curled up beside me, both of us still processing what we witnessed, I am reminded that professional wrestling at its best is not about the championships or the ratings or the capitalist pursuit of profit. It is about human connection, about stories that matter, about honoring those who gave everything to entertain us. AEW Dynamite: A Tribute to PAC was professional wrestling at its absolute finest, comrades.

Rest in power, Benjamin "PAC" Satterley. The revolution—and the wrestling world—will never forget you.

Until next time, comrades, this is El Presidente saying: In the face of loss, we fight on. In the memory of the fallen, we rise up. And in the spirit of "The Bastard," we never, ever give up.

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva PAC!

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