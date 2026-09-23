Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite and Collision Preview: Three Hours of Wrestling Glory

Comrades! El Presidente brings you tonight's three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision preview with trios titles, tag team chaos, and Death Riders mayhem!

Article Summary Swerve Strickland and The New Level defend the AEW World Trios Championship against The Demand tonight on AEW Dynamite and Collision, with the winners facing Hangman Page and Brodido at All Out

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay teams with Speedball Mike Bailey against Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd in tag team action before Ospreay's title defense against Jon Moxley at All Out

Jon Moxley faces Dezmond Xavier in an AEW Continental Title Eliminator as the Continental Champion continues testing himself against high-flyers ahead of his World Championship opportunity

Hyan challenges double-champion Persephone for the TBS Championship after Maya World's injury, while The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion come face-to-face before their Chicago Street Fight at All Out

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury bunker beneath the Fishers Event Center—or as AEW insists on calling it, "Indianapolis," which reminds me of the time the CIA tried to convince me I was actually dictator of Paraguay instead of my own glorious nation. Tonight, AEW Dynamite and Collision brings us a special three-hour spectacular, and let me tell you, comrades, this is the kind of programming that makes me grateful I successfully nationalized all the streaming services in my country!

Just last week, I was sharing cigars with Kim Jong-un and discussing the parallels between professional wrestling and revolutionary warfare when Dennis Rodman burst in wearing nothing but a feather boa and demanded we watch AEW together. "El Presidente," he said, "these capitalist promoters may exploit the workers, but they sure know how to book a go-home show!" He wasn't wrong, comrades. And my pet capybara Esteban, who was lounging on a velvet cushion eating imported Swiss chocolates, chittered his agreement.

According to the official AEW Dynamite and Collision preview:

It's three BIG hours of AEW action tonight as AEW Dynamite & Collision airs live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana – a special live 3-hour special marking the last stop before AEW All Out, just three days away in Chicago! Tonight, both sides of the AEW World Championship tilt at All Out will be in action. After "Speedball" Mike Bailey stepped up on Collision to help United Empire fight off the Death Riders, AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Bailey team up against Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley also continues testing himself against top high-flyers before facing Ospreay this weekend, so tonight, he'll face The Rascalz' Dezmond Xavier in a Continental Title Eliminator. In a match with major All Out implications, AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland and The New Level defend their titles against The Demand tonight, with the winners set to defend the titles against "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido at All Out. Plus, with her partner, former TBS Champion Maya World, sidelined by injury, Hyan has signed TBS Champion Persephone's open contract and will get her shot at the gold tonight. And before their Chicago Street Fight for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship at All Out, The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion come face-to-face in an interview with Renee Paquette. Check out everything you need to know for this LIVE 3-HOUR SPECIAL!

Three hours of wrestling on a Wednesday night, comrades! This is the kind of workers' paradise that I dream of when I'm not busy evading CIA drone strikes or hosting elaborate state dinners where we serve only the finest dishes prepared by chefs who definitely joined my regime voluntarily!

AEW World Trios Championship Match: Swerve Strickland & The New Level (Austin Creed and Kofi) (c) vs. The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona)

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AEW Dynamite and Collision kicks off with championship gold on the line! AEW tells us:

Two AEW World Trios Championship matches are set for this week, tonight in Indiana and this Saturday in Chicago. First, Swerve Strickland and The New Level defend the AEW World Trios Championship against former champions The Demand tonight. Whoever walks out as champions will face another trio of former champions, "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido at All Out in Chicago! Ricochet and The Demand have been quite vocal about their distaste for Swerve, Creed and Kofi, so tonight, the words end, and the fight heads to the ring. Do the champions extend their reign and set their sights on Hangman and Brodido, or does The Demand reclaim the titles they once held and punch their ticket to All Out?

Ah, comrades, this is what I call a proper redistribution of championship gold! Swerve Strickland and The New Level—that's Austin Creed and Kofi for those keeping track in their revolutionary journals—must defend against The Demand, featuring Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona on tonight's AEW Dynamite and Collision.

This reminds me of the time I had to defend my presidential palace against three separate coup attempts in one evening while Fidel Castro watched via satellite and provided color commentary. "El Presidente," he said, "you must be like the trios champions—work together or fall separately!" Wise words from a wise man, though I still think he was just trying to distract me so he could steal my recipe for revolutionary rice and beans.

The stakes here are tremendous, comrades! Whoever wins tonight on AEW Dynamite and Collision gets the privilege of defending against "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido at All Out. It's a capitalist pyramid scheme of violence, and I love it! The Demand attacked Swerve and The New Level on the September 16 Dynamite, posing with the titles like they already owned them. Such audacity! It's like when the CIA poses for photos in front of my palace during their failed invasion attempts—premature celebration is the downfall of many revolutionaries and counter-revolutionaries alike!

TBS Championship: TBS Champion and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone (c) vs. Hyan

The official word from tonight's AEW Dynamite and Collision:

Unfortunately, former TBS Champion Maya World is sidelined by injury, so in her absence, World's partner, Hyan, has signed Persephone's open TBS Championship contract to face the champion tonight. Persephone owns the lone singles victory between the two, but this will be their first one-on-one match in AEW. Will Hyan pull the upset in her first shot at AEW singles gold? Or will Persephone's double-title dominance be on full display once again en route to her second successful defense of the TBS Championship?

Comrades, this is a story that touches my heart! Maya World won the TBS Championship at AEW: Redemption back in July—I remember because I was watching it from my golden yacht while successfully negotiating a hostage exchange with Mossad—but now she's sidelined with injury. In her place steps Hyan, signing Persephone's open contract to challenge for the gold on AEW Dynamite and Collision!

This is true socialist solidarity, comrades! When one worker falls, another must step up to challenge the bourgeoisie champion who hoards not one but TWO titles—the TBS Championship AND the CMLL World Women's Championship! Persephone is like the multinational corporations I nationalized in 1987—too much wealth concentrated in too few hands! Though I must admit, Esteban seems quite fond of Persephone. He chittered excitedly when I showed him her championship photo, though that might have been because I was also feeding him imported Italian truffles at the time.

Hyan faces an uphill battle on tonight's AEW Dynamite and Collision, comrades. Persephone has already defeated her once, and this will be their first singles encounter in AEW. But as I always say—usually while hiding in a secret tunnel from American special forces—it only takes one victory to change everything! I'm rooting for Hyan to seize the means of title production tonight!

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay & "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli & Gabe Kidd

Here's what Tony Khan's capitalist propaganda machine—I mean, the official AEW Dynamite and Collision preview—tells us:

The AEW World Champion will try to exorcise the demons of his past when he defends against AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley in just three days at All Out. However, both Ospreay and Moxley are in action tonight. On Collision, the Death Riders attacked AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo after his win over Daniel Garcia, which led to PAC challenging Andrade for the AEW National Title at All Out. When the attack continued, United Empire's Francesco Akira ran out to make the save, but was quickly overwhelmed until "Speedball" Mike Bailey helped clear the ring with a chair before beating Wheeler Yuta. Tonight, Ospreay and Bailey come together to face Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. Does Ospreay build momentum heading into All Out, or do the Death Riders send a message just days before Chicago?

Ah, Will Ospreay, the AEW World Champion, teaming with "Speedball" Mike Bailey against the Death Riders on AEW Dynamite and Collision! This is the kind of alliance-building that reminds me of the 1994 Dictators' Summit in Pyongyang, where Manuel Noriega and I agreed to team up against our mutual enemies—primarily the United Nations and also this one particular food critic who kept giving our state dinners bad reviews.

Ospreay faces Jon Moxley at All Out in what AEW Dynamite and Collision describes as an attempt to "exorcise the demons of his past." Comrades, I know something about demons from the past! Mine usually show up in the form of International Criminal Court subpoenas and strongly-worded UN resolutions. But I digress!

The Death Riders—led by Moxley and including Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and PAC—have been running roughshod over AEW like the CIA runs roughshod over legitimate governments in resource-rich nations! On Collision, they attacked Andrade El Ídolo after his National Championship defense against Daniel Garcia, which led to PAC challenging Andrade for All Out. When Francesco Akira tried to help, he was overwhelmed until Speedball Bailey arrived with a chair!

Tonight on AEW Dynamite and Collision, Ospreay and Bailey unite against Castagnoli and Kidd. This is the beautiful people's revolution in action, comrades! Workers uniting against the oppressive Death Riders regime! Though I must point out that Moxley himself is also working class, so perhaps this is more like a workers' civil war, which is less ideal but still excellent television!

THIS SATURDAY, AEW World Champion @WillOspreay defends his title vs @JonMoxley, the man who helped train Will in his championship journey & someone Ospreay has never beaten! #AEWAllOut, 8e/5p on @HBOMax PPV, THIS SATURDAY! https://t.co/Z1xZgDswsn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Sep 23 18:00:00 +0000 2026

AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier

The AEW Dynamite and Collision preview states:

While Ospreay is in tag action, Moxley will have another AEW Continental Title Eliminator Match. After scoring a dominant trios win with The Rascalz two weeks ago on Collision, Dezmond Xavier gets his shot at Moxley, who continues testing himself against top high-flyers in preparation for facing Ospreay this Saturday in Chicago. Recently, Moxley has turned away AR Fox, Bailey and Xavier's fellow Rascal, Zachary Wentz, this past weekend on Collision. Can Xavier earn a measure of revenge for Wentz and secure a future Continental Title opportunity, or does Moxley rack up one more win before his chance to regain the AEW World Title against Ospreay at All Out?

Speaking of Moxley, that magnificent proletarian warrior faces Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz in a Continental Title Eliminator on tonight's AEW Dynamite and Collision! Moxley has been systematically defeating high-flyers in preparation for his world title match with Ospreay—AR Fox, Zachary Wentz, and now Xavier. It's like when I systematically eliminated all my political rivals in the 1980s, except Moxley does it in the ring rather than through mysterious "boating accidents" that the CIA definitely didn't help arrange!

Xavier is seeking revenge for his fellow Rascal Wentz, whom Moxley defeated on last Saturday's Collision. This is admirable, comrades! Solidarity among the working wrestlers! Though I suspect Xavier's chances on AEW Dynamite and Collision tonight are about as good as the chances of the CIA successfully overthrowing my government—which is to say, they keep trying but I'm still here, aren't I?

Moxley is preparing for Ospreay by fighting high-flyers on AEW Dynamite and Collision, which is sound strategy. It's like when I prepare for UN inspections by hiding all my gold bullion and definitely-not-stolen artwork in my secret volcano lair. Preparation is the key to success, comrades!

Renee Paquette Interviews AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter) & Divine Dominion ("Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross) Face-to-Face!

The official AEW Dynamite and Collision preview warns us:

Renee Paquette will have the difficult task of interviewing AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds and their challengers this Saturday at All Out, Divine Dominion. With their Chicago Street Fight looming this weekend, what do both teams have to say to each other following months of back-and-forth animosity and a volatile rematch where anything goes at All Out?

Comrades, poor Renee Paquette has been assigned what AEW Dynamite and Collision correctly identifies as a "difficult task"—moderating a face-to-face interview between The Brawling Birds and Divine Dominion! This is like asking a UN mediator to negotiate peace between me and the CIA—noble in theory, catastrophic in practice!

The Brawling Birds—Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter—are the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, but they've been embroiled in brutal warfare with "Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross of Divine Dominion. On the September 16 Dynamite, Kross defeated Hayter after Bayne distracted the referee and Kross used a hidden pipe. Such tactics! It reminds me of the time I won the 1989 presidential election with a completely legitimate 127% of the vote while my opponents mysteriously lost all their campaign materials in a "spontaneous warehouse fire."

After that match, Windsor saved Hayter, and The Brawling Birds promised that at All Out, there would be no rules in their Chicago Street Fight. No rules, comrades! It's like the annual purge day I instituted in my country, except limited to two teams of wrestlers and a Chicago street instead of the entire nation!

I suspect this interview on AEW Dynamite and Collision will end with furniture being thrown and Renee Paquette diving for cover, much like my press secretary does whenever international journalists ask uncomfortable questions about my offshore bank accounts!

Countdown to AEW All Out

TONIGHT! Immediately after tonight's 3-Hour Special Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision, join us for the Countdown to #AEWAllOut on @TBSNetwork and @HBOMax! https://t.co/9Eb8iHeQG6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Sep 23 18:55:00 +0000 2026

Comrades, immediately following tonight's three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision spectacular, AEW presents Countdown to All Out on TBS and HBO Max! This is the go-home propaganda—I mean, promotional special—before Saturday's pay-per-view extravaganza in Chicago!

I always enjoy these countdown shows. They're like the state-sponsored documentaries I produce about my regime's accomplishments, except more honest and with better production values! Esteban and I will be watching from my private theater while eating popcorn seasoned with saffron and the tears of deposed oligarchs!

How to Watch AEW Dynamite and Collision

Comrades, if you wish to witness this three-hour celebration of athletic socialism on AEW Dynamite and Collision, here are the details:

Date: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Start Time: LIVE 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Location: Fishers Event Center – Fishers, Indiana (but AEW is calling it Indianapolis, which is the kind of geographic creativity I usually associate with CIA maps of my country's "legitimate" borders)

TV: TBS

Streaming: HBO Max

In my country, we're showing AEW Dynamite and Collision on the state-run network immediately after my daily address to the nation and before the mandatory reeducation programming! But for those of you in capitalist nations, you'll need TBS or HBO Max!

Comrades, tonight's AEW Dynamite and Collision promises to be a spectacular evening of professional wrestling as AEW builds toward All Out this Saturday! Championships will be defended, alliances will be tested, and the CIA will probably try to interrupt my satellite feed at the most exciting moments because they're jealous of my happiness!

Join me, Esteban, and the spirit of revolutionary wrestling as we witness history unfold from the comfort of my underground command center during AEW Dynamite and Collision! Until next time, comrades—remember to always seize the means of production and support your local wrestlers in their struggle against the bourgeois promoters!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW!

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