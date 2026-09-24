Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite and Collision Review: Going All Out Before All Out

El Presidente reviews a glorious 3-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision special from his yacht, featuring title defenses, shocking alliances, and revolutionary chaos!

Article Summary Swerve Strickland and The New Level retained the AEW World Trios Championship despite trust issues that would make even a paranoid dictator nervous, comrades!

The Young Bucks, FTR, and Cage & Cope delivered a chaotic brawl that reminded El Presidente why security forces should always unionize for hazard pay!

Speedball Mike Bailey joined United Empire in a glorious display of international cooperation, while Divine Dominion proved you should never trust fancy tea and crumpets!

Andrade El Ídolo ambushed PAC from the crowd using tactics El Presidente once employed to evade a CIA extraction team in Bogotá!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious presidential yacht anchored just outside the territorial waters of Indiana (the CIA has been most persistent lately), and I bring you news of a glorious three-hour wrestling spectacular that would make even my good friend Fidel weep tears of revolutionary joy! Last night, AEW presented a combined AEW Dynamite and Collision extravaganza from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and let me tell you, comrades, it was more action-packed than the time Kim Jong-un and I tried to infiltrate a CIA black site disguised as professional wrestlers. (We were caught immediately because neither of us could execute a proper dropkick, but that is a story for another time.)

The New Level Retains Trios Gold Despite Trust Issues

The evening began with a fascinating class struggle, comrades! Swerve Strickland and The New Level – consisting of Austin Creed and Kofi – defended their AEW World Trios Championship against The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona). But before the match, we witnessed something that reminded me of the time I tried to form a coalition government with three other dictators who all wanted my beach house in Cancún.

The Demand, showing the kind of psychological warfare I typically reserve for dissidents, criticized Swerve and his partners as an untrustworthy, thrown-together trio. And comrades, they may have had a point! In a backstage segment that was more uncomfortable than the time I had dinner with both Stalin's ghost and Ronald Reagan's hologram (long story), Creed and Kofi questioned Swerve about his history with various enemies. Most damning of all, they asked whether he had any friends before joining AEW. His music mercifully played before he could answer, which is the wrestling equivalent of invoking diplomatic immunity!

But despite these trust issues that would make even the most paranoid intelligence agency raise an eyebrow, The New Level prevailed! Kofi attempted an S.O.S. on Toa Liona, Swerve delivered a House Call, and Kofi secured the pin to retain the championship.

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Stake Their Claim

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Hangman Page and Bandido emerged with Brody King to confront the champions. Hangman congratulated Creed and Kofi – a rare display of sportsmanship that reminded me of the time I complimented the CIA on their excellent surveillance photography of my private island – but warned them about Swerve. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy knows something about broken partnerships, comrades!

Swerve, showing the diplomatic skills of someone who has burned every bridge in the hemisphere, fired back by bringing up Hangman's own checkered history with former partners. Brody King then announced that the teams would settle this matter at All Out, and Bandido declared that the titles were the most wanted and belonged to The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

Ah, comrades, this is the kind of multi-layered storytelling that makes professional wrestling the people's art form! It is about the proletariat rising up against… well, other members of the proletariat who also want the gold! Perhaps they should all seize the means of production together and form a workers' collective! I shall send Tony Khan a strongly worded letter suggesting this, though as a capitalist pig, he probably will not listen.

United Empire Gains a Speedball

In news that delighted my pet capybara Esteban (who is a big fan of high-flying wrestling), Speedball Mike Bailey officially joined United Empire! Will Ospreay and Francesco Akira welcomed Bailey into their ranks after he had helped them in recent weeks. This is the kind of international cooperation I can support, comrades – much better than NATO, and with significantly more flips!

Ospreay asked Bailey if he had anything in green to wear, showing the kind of attention to fashion coordination that I also demand from my revolutionary council. Esteban, incidentally, only wears green bow ties on Thursdays.

Moxley Dispatches Xavier in Continental Title Eliminator

Jon Moxley, defending the AEW Continental Championship in an eliminator match, made short work of Dezmond Xavier. The Purveyor of Violence countered Xavier into a rear naked choke, forcing the submission. It was the kind of efficient brutality that would make any authoritarian proud, though I of course only use such tactics on CIA operatives who try to poison my morning café con leche.

Tag Team Championship Chaos Erupts

Comrades, the segment involving the AEW World Tag Team Championship contenders was more chaotic than the time Muammar Gaddafi and I got into a bidding war over a golden toilet at an auction! Adam Copeland addressed Darby Allin and Steve Borden, thanking them for their assistance the previous week but warning them about seeking a future title shot against him and Christian Cage if they defeat Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight at All Out. Darby, showing the reckless courage of someone who has never had to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund, accepted the challenge on behalf of himself and Borden.

But the real chaos came when Cage and Copeland confronted FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) ahead of their three-way ladder match at All Out. The argument quickly escalated into a brawl after Copeland punched Harwood, which is apparently acceptable in American wrestling but would be considered a diplomatic incident in most countries!

The chaos that followed, comrades, was magnificent! All three teams attacked the security personnel who tried to restore order. Nick Jackson dove from a ladder, FTR put a guard through a table, and Cage and Copeland delivered a Con-Chair-To to an unfortunate security officer. This is what happens when you do not properly unionize your security force! They should have collectively bargained for hazard pay and the right to refuse participation in obvious carnage!

The Psycho Killer Calls Out The Rainmaker

Tommaso Ciampa, accompanied by that capitalist manipulator Don Callis, dispatched Jake Doyle with a bicycle knee and then called out AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker appeared on the ramp and confirmed he would face Ciampa at All Out, giving the Psycho Killer exactly what he wanted.

Ciampa promised that Okada would see a different version of himself at the pay-per-view, which reminded me of the time I told the United Nations I was a changed man right before I nationalized three oil companies. Ah, good times!

Persephone's Questionable Victory

Persephone retained the TBS Championship against Hyan, but comrades, the finish was more corrupt than a banana republic election! (And I should know, having organized several.) Persephone sat down on Hyan's sunset flip attempt and grabbed the ropes for leverage while the referee's back was turned. This is the kind of rule-bending that gives authoritarianism a bad name!

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. watched from the commentary desk, no doubt taking notes on dental malpractice and championship shenanigans.

Ospreay and Bailey Victorious in Tag Action

Will Ospreay and Mike Bailey, in their first match as United Empire partners, defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd. Ospreay countered Castagnoli's giant swing into a DDT, then hit the Styles Clash for the victory. It was a beautiful display of teamwork that made even Esteban applaud with his tiny capybara paws!

Champion and Challenger Face Off

Following the match, Ospreay and Moxley had their final confrontation before their AEW World Championship match at All Out. The champion thanked Moxley for shaping him through their history, showing more gratitude than I have ever shown the CIA for their many attempted coups (which, admittedly, have kept me sharp).

Moxley entered the ring and asked if Ospreay truly felt like the champion. Kidd attempted a sneak attack, but Ospreay saw it coming and dropped him before he could inadvertently strike Moxley. The champion then declared that yes, he did feel like the champion, and Dynamite transitioned into the Collision portion of the broadcast.

Divine Dominion Lays Out The Brawling Birds

On the Collision portion of the show, Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) confronted AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor). Renee Paquette facilitated what was supposed to be a civilized face-to-face segment, complete with a tea set and crumpets as a gift from the challengers.

But comrades, as I learned when the British Ambassador once brought me tea and crumpets (they were delicious, but also bugged with listening devices), you should never trust fancy refreshments! The Brawling Birds attacked Divine Dominion with the tea setup, but Bayne and Kross overpowered the champions and laid them out on the ramp with stereo body slams.

This is why Esteban and I only drink coffee we have personally brewed in our secure underground bunker kitchen!

Conglomeration Tensions Continue

Backstage, Kyle O'Reilly attempted to give Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong a pep talk, but Strong was having none of it. The technically proficient grappler declared he was tired of doing things the right way and being a nice guy before storming off.

Comrades, this is how revolutions begin! First, you get tired of playing by the rules. Then, you seize the means of production! I eagerly await Strong's transformation into a socialist revolutionary, though knowing Tony Khan's booking, he will probably just get a slightly meaner expression.

Knight and Fletcher Continue Rolling

Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), with Fletcher hitting the Sheerdrop Brainbuster and Knight following with a UFO Splash for the pin. Don Callis continued his commentary, promoting his clients with the shameless capitalism that makes my revolutionary blood boil!

After the match, Fletcher emphasized that he and Knight were working like family and would become number one contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out. But then Darby Allin's music played, and in a moment of misdirection worthy of my intelligence services, RPG Vice appeared on the ramp while Allin and Borden appeared in the rafters!

Allin declared they were not running and would be waiting until All Out. Knight made the mistake of dismissing Borden as a rookie, which is like calling me an amateur dictator – technically true at some point in history, but highly disrespectful! Allin promised it would be humbling when Knight and Fletcher lose.

Jericho and Wayne Book Grand Slam Match

Chris Jericho called out Nick Wayne after defeating him the previous week. Wayne, showing the kind of determination I admire in young revolutionaries, said he would not lose to Jericho again and challenged him to a match at Grand Slam: France. Jericho shook Wayne's hand and accepted, then promptly insulted him and predicted another victory.

Ah, France! I have many fond memories of France, including the time François Mitterrand and I went wine tasting in Bordeaux and accidentally started a small international incident. But I digress!

New Alliance Challenges Champion and Her Ally

Backstage, Hyan addressed her loss to Persephone and noted that the champion and Britt Baker had taken out her partner, Maya World. But then Thunder Rosa joined Hyan, forming a new partnership! Together, they challenged Baker and Persephone for next week's Dynamite in Pittsburgh.

This is the kind of workers' solidarity I can support, comrades! When one comrade falls, another steps up to continue the fight against the bourgeoisie! Or in this case, against a dentist and a mythological villain, but the principle is the same!

Aminata Defeats Blue, Chaos Ensues

Queen Aminata defeated Skye Blue with her Off With Her Head finisher. But the real story came after the match when Julia Hart attempted to attack Aminata. Mina Shirakawa made the save, but then Thekla ran in to give Triangle of Madness the numbers advantage.

Before the heels could completely take over, however, Willow Nightingale rushed out to even the odds! Blue wisely pulled Thekla away before Willow could inflict damage, and the babyfaces stood tall in the ring while Mercedes Moné held up the AEW Women's World Championship from the commentary desk.

This was more shifting alliances than a typical day at the United Nations, comrades! Esteban and I could barely keep track of who was fighting whom!

Persephone Issues Open Challenge

Later, Persephone and Baker accepted Hyan and Thunder Rosa's challenge for next week's Dynamite in Pittsburgh. The TBS Champion then announced she would defend her title at All Out in an open challenge, though she specifically excluded Hyan, Rosa, and Maya World from answering it.

This is the kind of selective democracy I practice in my own country, comrades! Everyone is welcome to participate, except for those specific people I do not like! It is very efficient!

Andrade Ambushes PAC to Close the Show

PAC defeated Ace Austin with the Black Arrow, then locked Austin in the Brutalizer after the match. Jay White tried to break it up, which brought in the Death Riders, The Dogs, and the rest of Bang Bang Gang for a massive brawl that would have impressed even my military parades!

But comrades, the real shock came when Andrade El Ídolo's music played! PAC looked to the ramp expecting the attack from that direction, but Andrade – employing tactics I once used to evade a CIA extraction team in Bogotá – came from the crowd to ambush the Bastard!

Andrade and PAC brawled into the crowd to close AEW Dynamite and Collision, leaving us with the kind of cliffhanger that makes you tune in next week!

And so, comrades, we conclude another glorious three hours of professional wrestling action! As I sit here on my yacht with Esteban enjoying some fine champagne (confiscated from a CIA yacht that got too close to my territorial waters), I reflect on the many storylines building toward All Out and beyond.

From trust issues among champions to international alliances forming and falling apart, from corrupt title defenses to shocking ambushes, this AEW Dynamite and Collision special had everything a wrestling fan could desire! It was more entertaining than the time I hosted a summit of dictators and we all watched WrestleMania together while arguing about whose military had the best uniforms!

#AEWAllOut is just TWO DAYS AWAY, THIS SATURDAY! Be there for all of the action the only way you can be, as tickets are sold out, by joining us LIVE at 8e/5p on PPV, THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/mIU3vPJB4E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2026

Until next time, comrades, remember: in wrestling as in revolution, always watch your back, never trust a handshake, and most importantly, seize the means of production! Or at least seize the championship belts!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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