Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Review: Omega Reclaims the Gold

Kenny Omega defeats MJF to become AEW World Champion again, Kyle Fletcher wins the International Title, and Willow Nightingale returns at Beach Break!

Article Summary Comrades, AEW Dynamite: Beach Break crowned Kenny Omega again as AEW World Champion after crushing the capitalist MJF.

Kyle Fletcher seized the AEW International Championship, while Don Callis schemed like the CIA at a socialist buffet.

Willow Nightingale returned to win the Casino Gauntlet, then chaos erupted as Thekla and Mercedes Moné struck.

From Ciampa’s ultraviolence to exploding skateboards, AEW Dynamite: Beach Break delivered glorious revolution on TBS.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored just off the coast of Clearwater, Florida, where I have just witnessed one of the most glorious nights of professional wrestling this year! Last night's AEW Dynamite: Beach Break delivered revolution, championship changes, and more explosions than the time I accidentally triggered the fireworks display at Bashar al-Assad's birthday party. He forgave me eventually, but only after I sent him a fruit basket and a signed photo of John Cena.

My pet capybara Esteban and I watched AEW Dynamite: Beach Break from the comfort of my yacht's screening room, surrounded by my revolutionary council and enough premium rum to fuel a small Caribbean nation. And what a night it was, comrades!

Kenny Omega Sets the Revolutionary Tone

The show opened with Kenny Omega being interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette and Michael Nakazawa, and let me tell you, comrades, the determination in Omega's eyes reminded me of the time I told the CIA they could never stop me from building a water park on top of my presidential palace. They said it was impossible. I said, "Watch me." Today, that water park has a five-star rating on TripAdvisor and only twelve people have died in "accidents" on the slides!

Omega declared that he does his best work with his back against the wall, which is precisely the revolutionary spirit we need! The proletariat wrestler, facing elimination from ever challenging for the AEW World Championship again, showed no fear. He closed with his signature "Goodbye and good night, bang!" and I raised my glass of rum in solidarity. Esteban nodded approvingly from his silk cushion.

Tommaso Ciampa Brings Violence to Paradise

Tommaso Ciampa faced Jericho in what can only be described as a brutal display of sandy vengeance! Ciampa used a metal bucket as a distraction, threw sand in Jericho's eyes like a true revolutionary guerrilla fighter, and hit a Bicycle Knee for the victory. This reminded me of the time Saddam Hussein and I got into an argument over whose beach volleyball team was superior, and things escalated to the point where someone threw sand. It was Saddam. I'm still finding grains in my ears.

But comrades, Ciampa was not finished! He attacked Jericho after the match with a steel chair and pulled out a power drill from his toolbag. A POWER DRILL! This is the kind of commitment to craft I appreciate. Referees and security had to intervene before Ciampa could renovate Jericho's face. This is what happens when you invite someone's family to watch their humiliation, comrades. The Psycho Killer does not forget!

MJF and Will Ospreay Nearly Start World War III

In a backstage segment that had more tension than the time I accidentally sat in Vladimir Putin's reserved seat at the United Nations cafeteria, Will Ospreay told Renee Paquette he was rooting for Kenny Omega because Ospreay already has his AEW World Championship shot locked in for All In: London on August 30. This is smart socialist strategy, comrades! Support your fellow worker against the bourgeoisie champion!

But then that capitalist pig MJF interrupted and mocked Ospreay, saying he would break Ospreay's neck at All In. When Ospreay fired back with insults about MJF's status as "the best," MJF did the most disrespectful thing imaginable—he spat in Ospreay's face! Comrades, I have only seen such disrespect once before, when Kim Jong-un spit out my grandmother's famous empanadas at a state dinner. The diplomatic incident lasted for months, and I still haven't forgiven him.

Ospreay attacked MJF, security had to separate them, and MJF blamed Ospreay while declaring that Omega was a dead man. Little did MJF know, comrades, that his reign of bourgeoisie terror was about to end!

Kyle Fletcher Seizes the Means of Championship Production

The AEW International Championship match between Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher was a masterclass in betrayal and capitalist manipulation! Don Callis, that snake in a suit, distracted Takeshita during the match, allowing Fletcher to target Takeshita's injured arm like a CIA operative targeting my coffee supply chain.

Fletcher hit a SheerDrop Brainbuster that Takeshita somehow survived—the man has the resilience of my regime after twelve coup attempts!—but then Fletcher hit a Turnbuckle Brainbuster for the victory. The Don Callis Family celebrated while The Conglomeration checked on their fallen comrade.

Comrades, this is what happens when workers are divided by their capitalist masters! Instead of uniting against the bourgeoisie, they tear each other apart while Callis counts his money. It's disgusting! Although I must admit, the match itself was more entertaining than the time Nicolas Maduro and I tried to start a boy band called "The Dictators." We only made it through one rehearsal before creative differences destroyed us.

Mick Foley Makes His Dynamite Debut

After Fletcher's victory, AEW Dynamite: Beach Break gave us the Dynamite debut of hardcore legend Mick Foley, who interviewed the new champion! Fletcher declared that Takeshita was never his friend and that he had brought the AEW International Championship back to the Don Callis Family. Kevin Knight, the TNT Champion, appeared and reminded everyone he's still owed an AEW World Title shot.

Then Andrade El Ídolo came out and said Callis had promised HIM the AEW World Championship! Callis, being the capitalist weasel he is, said Andrade could get a shot at Mark Davis and the AEW National Championship if he beats Jake Doyle first. Always moving the goalposts, these bourgeoisie pigs!

But then, comrades, we got the moment of the night! Andrade lured Doyle, Knight, and Brian Cage into a trap, Darby Allin appeared with a skateboard, Cage grabbed it, and IT EXPLODED! Andrade was shown with a detonator, looking like he had just graduated from my School of Revolutionary Tactics with honors, and spouting his beloved catchphrase of the people: "how you know?!"

The brawl continued until security was called, and I stood up in my yacht's screening room and applauded! This was beautiful! This reminded me of the time I tried to prank Fidel Castro with an exploding cigar, except I forgot which cigar was which and we both ran screaming from the room. Good times, comrades, good times!

The Death Riders Continue Their March

Will Ospreay teamed with AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley as the Death Riders to face The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), and let me tell you, comrades, watching these two revolutionary forces work together was like watching Che Guevara and Fidel Castro plan the revolution, except with more suplexes and fewer beards.

Ospreay hit a Styles Clash on Drake after moving Moxley out of the way—teamwork, comrades!—then Moxley hit a Paradigm Shift, Ospreay followed with a Hidden Blade, and Moxley covered for the pin. The Death Riders improved to 2-0 as a team, and I predict they will be unstoppable! Unless, of course, they face the same fate as my 2018 National Basketball Team, which went 47-0 before I discovered they had been bribing the referees. I was so proud of their initiative that I promoted them all to my Ministry of Creative Solutions!

Hikaru Shida Declares Herself "The Ace of TBS"

New TBS Champion Hikaru Shida cut a promo declaring herself not "The Face of TBS" but "The Ace of TBS," explaining that TBS stands for "The Best is Shida." Comrades, this is the kind of confidence I displayed when I declared myself "Supreme Leader of Beach Volleyball" after winning a single match against my Minister of Tourism (who let me win because he valued his job). Shida has earned her confidence through actual talent and hard work, which I respect much more than my own methods!

Willow Nightingale Returns

The Women's Casino Gauntlet Match was more unpredictable than the time I tried to surprise Hugo Chávez with a birthday party and accidentally revealed the location of my secret escape tunnel. Willow Nightingale returned as a surprise entrant at #8 and immediately hit her Babe With the Powerbomb on Julia Hart for the victory!

But comrades, the chaos was only beginning! AEW Women's World Champion Thekla speared Willow after the match. AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion attacked Sisters of Sin on the ramp. Then Mercedes Moné hit Thekla with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Championship belt AND hit Willow, with Divine Dominion apparently aligning with Moné!

This was more confusing than the time I tried to form a military alliance with six different nations at once and accidentally promised them all the same offshore oil rights. That diplomatic incident required three summits, two international courts, and a promise to host the next Eurovision Song Contest to resolve! But at least we got a great show out of it, just like AEW Dynamite: Beach Break gave us a great setup for the women's division going forward!

Kenny Omega Defeats MJF and Reclaims the AEW World Championship!

And now, comrades, we arrive at the main event of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break—the match that would determine whether Kenny Omega would become AEW World Champion or be banned from ever challenging for it again! The stakes were higher than the time I bet my entire strategic coffee reserve against Daniel Ortega in a poker game. (I won, but it was close!)

MJF tried every dirty trick in his capitalist playbook! He attempted to use the Dynamite Diamond Ring, but Will Ospreay ran down and removed it from his finger—solidarity between workers, comrades! Omega considered using the AEW World Championship belt as a weapon but stopped himself, showing the moral superiority of the proletariat over the bourgeoisie!

But MJF, being the capitalist pig he is, low-blowed Omega and hit him with the title anyway! I jumped out of my seat, spilling rum on Esteban (he was not pleased), thinking the revolution had failed! But Omega kicked out at ONE! ONE, comrades! This man has the heart of a revolutionary leader who has survived seventeen assassination attempts and still shows up to work on Monday!

Omega hit three V-Triggers and the One-Winged Angel to finally pin MJF and win the AEW World Championship for the second time! The celebration was glorious! Fireworks exploded over Clearwater as Omega held the championship high! I wept tears of joy, similar to the time I successfully negotiated a trade deal for premium cheese with Alexander Lukashenko, except with more emotional investment!

In the exclusive post-match interview, Omega gave a victory speech that stirred my revolutionary soul! This is what happens when the proletariat refuses to accept defeat, comrades! This is what happens when a worker stands up to the bourgeoisie champion and seizes the means of championship production!

El Presidente's Final Thoughts on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

Comrades, AEW Dynamite: Beach Break was a triumph for the proletariat! We saw championships change hands, legends return, explosions, betrayals, and the ultimate victory of a revolutionary hero over a capitalist oppressor! This is the kind of wrestling that makes me proud to be a fan, even if the CIA keeps trying to intercept my TBS satellite signal (they have failed 127 times and counting).

The road ahead is clear: Willow Nightingale will challenge Thekla at AEW Redemption on July 26. Will Ospreay has his AEW World Championship shot locked in for All In: London on August 30, where he will face his comrade, the newly crowned Kenny Omega! Mercedes Moné has her own Women's World Championship match at All In after winning the 2026 Owen Cup. Speedball Mike Bailey has challenged Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship on Collision this Saturday!

And speaking of AEW Collision, it airs this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max from Berglund Center in Roanoke, Virginia! I will be watching from my volcano lair command center, where I am planning next month's state dinner and definitely not planning to redirect a CIA supply plane. (They are very sensitive about that.)

Jack Perry has re-signed with AEW, which is good news for the revolution! Kevin Knight still claims he is owed an AEW World Title shot and will be watching closely. And the Don Callis Family continues to manipulate and divide the workers, though I predict their capitalist empire will eventually crumble like the time Muammar Gaddafi tried to build a house of cards during an earthquake simulation drill. It did not end well.

Until next time, comrades, remember: the revolution will be televised, and it will air on TBS and HBO Max! Keep fighting the good fight, support your fellow workers, and never trust a man wearing a Burberry scarf!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW! ¡Viva Kenny Omega!

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