Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite & Collision Preview: 3-Hour Special, 5 Qualifiers

AEW presents a 3-hour special from Cleveland with 5 Clockwork Carnage qualifiers, 2 title matches, and WrestleDream preview action tonight, comrades!

Article Summary AEW Dynamite & Collision presents a live 3-hour special from Cleveland with five Clockwork Carnage qualifiers, including TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Hechicero and AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed, comrades!

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo seek revenge against Tommaso Ciampa and Samoa Joe before their respective WrestleDream championship challenges this Saturday in Orlando!

Former Don Callis Family teammates Brian Cage and Konosuke Takeshita collide in a Clockwork Carnage qualifier, while Adam Copeland battles Josh Alexander in a Canadian generational clash for a spot in the 8-man match!

AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné teams with Divine Dominion against Triangle of Madness days before defending her title against Thekla at WrestleDream, plus Death Riders face Don Callis Family in explosive trios action!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private screening room aboard my luxury yacht anchored just outside Cleveland, where I have stationed myself to enjoy tonight's spectacle of professional wrestling while safely beyond the reach of the CIA's latest drone surveillance program. Tonight, AEW Dynamite & Collision presents a three-hour extravaganza from the Wolstein Center, and let me tell you, the card is more stacked than the gold bars in my secret Swiss bank account!

This massive show serves as the final stop before AEW WrestleDream on Saturday in Orlando, Florida, and AEW has loaded tonight's program with five Clockwork Carnage qualifiers, including two championship matches. The winners will join AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, "Speedball" Mike Bailey of United Empire, and Samoa Joe in the eight-man Clockwork Carnage field. It reminds me of the time I had to select eight candidates for my cabinet position of Minister of Revolutionary Excellence – except in that case, seven of the candidates mysteriously withdrew after visiting my underground re-education facility. But I digress!

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AEW World Champion Will Ospreay & AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa & The Opps' Samoa Joe

Two current champions face two challengers tonight before their respective matches at WrestleDream. After Andrade retained the AEW National Championship against Michael Oku on Collision, Ciampa made his next title quest painfully clear. He shook Andrade's hand and planted a kiss on his cheek, then ambushed him with a knee to the head and a draping DDT on the National Title. Andrade and Ospreay responded by challenging Ciampa and any partner to a fight, so Ciampa is bringing Samoa Joe, who is already set to meet Ospreay, Speedball Bailey and five other wrestlers in Clockwork Carnage after beating "Jungle" Jack Perry in Paris. The champions have revenge on their mind, so will they get it heading into WrestleDream, or will the challengers take the momentum into their championship challenges in Orlando?

Ah, comrades, nothing warms my dictatorial heart quite like a good old-fashioned betrayal! Tommaso Ciampa kissing Andrade El Ídolo on the cheek before attacking him reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I attended a state dinner with Nicolas Maduro. Fidel kissed me on both cheeks in the traditional manner, then immediately ate the last empanada from my plate while I was distracted! The audacity! Of course, Andrade has enlisted Ospreay as backup, which is the smart move. Always have reinforcements, comrades. It is why I travel with no fewer than twelve bodyguards and my trusted capybara Esteban, who can sense CIA operatives from fifty meters away.

AEW Women's World Champion "The CEO" Mercedes Moné & Divine Dominion vs. Triangle of Madness

Thekla beat Willow Nightingale last month at All Out to get her shot at Moné and the AEW Women's Championship at WrestleDream. Now, Divine Dominion will join Moné to fight Triangle of Madness days before the first-ever meeting of Thekla and Moné. After Moné retained against Queen Aminata in Paris, Thekla stormed the ring, speared the champion and wanted to stomp Moné's masked face, but Moné escaped before meeting the mat the hard way. Of course, all that was Thekla's answer to Moné's blindside attack the week prior, outside her locker room on Collision. Which squad takes this trios tussle?

The escalating warfare between "The CEO" Mercedes Moné and "The Toxic Spider" Thekla is magnificent! These two have been trading ambushes like Vladimir Putin and I trade accusations about who cheated at our monthly poker games in my volcano lair. This trios match brings "Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross of Divine Dominion to aid Moné against Triangle of Madness members Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue. Six women ready to do battle! It is like the time I organized a cabinet meeting and three different factions tried to overthrow each other before we even got to the agenda. Beautiful chaos, comrades!

Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family Trios Match

It was just last week on Grand Slam: France that Davis and Doyle beat Moxley and Kidd in Paris, with Davis pinning Kidd – a win that helped earn Davis a shot at Moxley's AEW Continental Championship at WrestleDream. This past weekend on Collision, Moxley sent an ominous message to Davis that he's "in the game now," and Kidd challenged the Don Callis Family to bring Davis, Doyle and anyone else to Dynamite. Tonight, the Don Callis Family answers with Wardlow joining Doyle and Davis to form a wrecking crew of epic proportions against Moxley, Kidd and Garcia. Can Davis notch another win against Moxley before they leave their teams behind to go one-on-one for the Continental Title at WrestleDream?

Mark Davis has already defeated AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley once, and now he seeks to do it again before their championship encounter! This is the correct revolutionary strategy, comrades. You must demoralize the champion before seizing their means of production – or in this case, their golden belt. Daniel Garcia and Gabe Kidd join Moxley against Davis, Jake Doyle, and the monstrous Wardlow. Speaking of monstrous forces, this reminds me of when I had to negotiate a trade agreement with Kim Jong-un while Steven Seagal provided security. The entire summit was just three large men glaring at each other while we ate caviar. Glorious!

TNT Championship & Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: Darby Allin vs. Hechicero

Darby Allin retained the TNT Championship in Paris last week in a breakneck, bloody battle with "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher, and now, he faces another member of the Don Callis Family in Hechicero, who is fresh off an impressive tour of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This clash of styles will determine who walks into Clockwork Carnage as the TNT Champion. Will Allin rack up another successful defense and take a big step toward regaining the AEW World Title? Or will Hechicero become a double champion with the chance to bring the crown of the crowns, the AEW World Championship, back to the Callis Family on Saturday night?

Darby Allin must defend his TNT Championship while simultaneously fighting for a spot in Clockwork Carnage against CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero! Two championships on the line in one match – it is the kind of high-stakes gambling I appreciate, though not as much as the time I bet Hugo Chávez that I could balance the national budget using only revenue from my state-run casinos. I lost that bet, but I simply had the accountant who calculated the deficit reassigned to lighthouse duty on our most remote island. Problem solved! Darby fighting with everything on the line embodies the revolutionary spirit of the proletariat, comrades. He must overcome the capitalist machinery of the Don Callis Family!

AEW International Championship & Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed

After taking just his third loss of the year in a classic main event against AEW World Champion Will Ospreay in Paris last Wednesday, Okada's lone path to Clockwork Carnage is to risk his AEW International Championship against The Rascalz' Myron Reed. Reed is coming off a victory over Dante Martin on Collision and had a spirited challenge for Okada's AEW International Championship back in April. Reed has everything to gain, but can he do the unthinkable and hand Okada back-to-back losses for the first time in AEW to win the International Title and a spot in Clockwork Carnage? Or will Okada right the ship just in time to earn his second shot at the AEW World Title in as many weeks?

"The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada comes into tonight wounded, comrades! He suffered only his third loss of the year against Ospreay in Paris, and now Myron Reed of The Rascalz smells blood in the water like a revolutionary smells the weakness of a corrupt regime! Reed has everything to gain and nothing to lose, the most dangerous position for any competitor. It reminds me of my early days staging my first coup – I had no palace, no yacht, no Swiss bank accounts, just ambition and a handful of loyal soldiers. Now look at me! I have three palaces, two yachts, and seventeen Swiss bank accounts! Reed could hand Okada back-to-back losses for the first time in AEW, which would be more shocking than the time the CIA tried to poison my cigars but accidentally poisoned Bashar al-Assad's cigars instead during our joint vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: Adam Copeland vs. Josh Alexander

It's a Canadian battle of generations when former TNT and AEW World Tag Team Champion Adam Copeland fights Josh Alexander, with the winner advancing to Clockwork Carnage at WrestleDream. Copeland lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the 3-Way Ladder Match at All Out and is looking for a new path to gold, while Alexander has already shared how he feels about the man standing in his way. When the match was announced, Alexander posted on X, "Watched & studied this man for 3 decades. Looked up to him. Felt the loss when he retired & the joy when he returned. I'm glad I get to see how good @RatedRCope is for myself. Sad that he has to be the one in my way. This is about the AEW World Championship! #ClockworkCarnage" Will Copeland turn away Alexander to get his first shot at the AEW World Title since March 2025, or will Alexander turn a dream match into the opportunity of a lifetime at WrestleDream?

A generational clash between two Canadians! "The Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland faces "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander, and Alexander's words reveal both respect and ruthless determination. This is the correct mindset, comrades! You can admire your opponent while still crushing their dreams. It is how I approached my meeting with Muammar Gaddafi at a United Nations after-party in 2009. I told him his fashion sense was impeccable while simultaneously undermining his olive oil trade routes. He never suspected a thing! Copeland seeks redemption after losing his tag team championship, while Alexander fights for his first opportunity at the AEW World Championship. Only one can advance, and both deserve it. This is why I prefer dictatorship to democracy, comrades – no difficult choices!

Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Konosuke Takeshita has made it clear that he wants in on Clockwork Carnage, and he won't stop until he has gold again. He believes Clockwork Carnage is the perfect match to show why he is "The Alpha." Standing in his way is Cage, one of Takeshita's former fellow Don Callis Family members, and the first man Takeshita ever beat on Dynamite in February 2023. Does Takeshita do it again tonight and earn his way into Clockwork Carnage for the AEW World Championship, or does Cage provide the Family with another path towards gold?

Former allies collide when "The Machine" Brian Cage battles "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita! They were once brothers in arms under the banner of the Don Callis Family, but now they must fight for their individual glory. This is the inevitable result of factional politics, comrades. I learned this during my brief alliance with Daniel Ortega in the Great Rum Smuggling Operation of 2019. We worked together beautifully until we both wanted the same beach-front property in the Bahamas. Our friendship ended with a midnight bidding war that I won by threatening to reveal his terrible karaoke performance of "Livin' La Vida Loca" at my birthday party. Takeshita was the first to defeat Cage on Dynamite, and history may repeat itself tonight!

Clockwork Carnage Qualifier: Ricochet vs. Ace Austin

Ricochet beat Ace Austin in Austin's AEW debut in Cincinnati last August and then again to keep his AEW National Championship from Austin last December. Now, Austin is aiming for payback in Cleveland with a spot in Clockwork Carnage on the line. Ricochet made his intentions clear on Collision, calling Clockwork Carnage an ideal match for "the greatest athlete in the entire world" and vowing to become the first Clockwork Carnage winner, just as he was the first National Champion. Does Ricochet make it three in a row against Austin to join the Clockwork Carnage field, or does Austin get his revenge and punch his ticket to Orlando?

Ricochet of The Demand has defeated Ace Austin of Bang Bang Gang twice already, and Austin is desperate for revenge! Ricochet calls himself "the greatest athlete in the entire world," which is the kind of confidence I admire. It reminds me of the time I declared myself "The Most Handsome Leader in the Western Hemisphere" at a regional summit, which led to a heated argument with Evo Morales that was only resolved when Rafael Correa judged a swimsuit competition between us. I won, obviously, though the CIA later claimed the judges were bribed with lifetime supplies of my nation's finest export coffee. Lies and slander! Ricochet seeks his third consecutive victory over Austin, but revenge is a powerful motivator, comrades. Just ask the seven coup plotters who tried to overthrow me in 2018. Oh wait, you cannot ask them, because they are currently enjoying extended vacations in my reeducation camps!

TBS Champion Persephone & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Dani Luna & Hyan

After Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. helped Persephone successfully defend her TBS Championship against the debuting Dani Luna at All Out, Luna gets another crack at the pair tonight when she teams with Hyan, who has her own score to settle with the TBS Champion after Persephone stole a win over Hyan with her feet on the ropes last month on Dynamite. Luna and Hyan now have a chance to take down the double champion and The Doctor. Will Persephone and Baker prove their partnership can handle all comers, or will Luna and Hyan use their common ground to exact revenge?

TBS Champion and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone teams with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. against the revenge-seeking team of Dani Luna and Hyan! Both Luna and Hyan have grievances with the champions, creating a united front of justified anger. This is revolutionary solidarity, comrades! When the workers unite against the oppressive bourgeoisie – or in this case, when wronged wrestlers unite against cheating champions – beautiful things can happen. It is like the time I organized a coalition of six different Caribbean nations to oppose American economic sanctions. We called ourselves "The Alliance of Extremely Handsome Leaders Who Are Definitely Not Dictators," and we would have succeeded if Dennis Rodman had not accidentally revealed our secret meeting location during a basketball exhibition in Pyongyang. Baker and Persephone represent the establishment that must be overthrown, comrades! Seize the means of championship production!

Comrades, you can find all the details about tonight's AEW Dynamite & Collision spectacular at AEW's official preview page, where the capitalist pigs have laid out their entire card for your viewing pleasure.

Tonight, I shall watch this three-hour AEW Dynamite & Collision extravaganza from my yacht's private screening room, which features a 150-inch television, surround sound that can be heard in international waters, and a full staff of chefs preparing my favorite snacks. Esteban and I will lounge on furniture made from the finest imported leather while sipping champagne that costs more than the CIA's annual budget for failed assassination attempts against me. The Wolstein Center in Cleveland will host an evening of incredible wrestling action starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max, and I encourage all of you to tune in and witness the final build to AEW WrestleDream! Five Clockwork Carnage qualifiers, two championship matches, and numerous battles between future opponents at WrestleDream await you tonight, comrades. Do not miss it, or you will regret it as much as that CIA agent who tried to infiltrate my yacht last week by disguising himself as a pool boy. He is now scrubbing the barnacles off my hull while Esteban supervises. Viva la revolución, and viva AEW Dynamite & Collision!

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