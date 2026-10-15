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AEW Dynamite & Collision Review: Adam Copeland's 2027 Farewell

Comrades, Copeland announces 2027 is his final year, Moxley is in pain, and a mysterious metronome has the CIA sweating in this AEW Dynamite & Collision review!

Article Summary Comrades, Adam Copeland announced that 2027 will be his final year in pro wrestling and that he intends to chase the AEW World Championship before he goes, then survived a Don Callis Family ambush thanks to Konosuke Takeshita and The Conglomeration.

Eight Clockwork Carnage competitors are now set, with Copeland, Takeshita, Ricochet, Kazuchika Okada and Darby Allin all punching their tickets before a closing brawl that even I would call a fine parliamentary session.

WrestleDream is stacking up like gold bars in my palace vault, with Ciampa vs. Andrade, Jericho vs. Wayne III, a Best-of-Five Series kickoff and a TBS Championship four-way all official.

Jon Moxley admitted he is in "a great deal of pain" after being pinned by Mark Davis, and a mysterious metronome video has the CIA sweating through its trench coats.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a gold-plated submarine currently docked in Lake Erie, just a short swim from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Esteban is beside me in the hot tub, sipping imported coconut water and demanding a full report. The October 14 edition of AEW Dynamite & Collision brought us a trios war, a retirement bombshell, a wave of Clockwork Carnage qualifiers, and a mysterious metronome that has the CIA scrambling. The metronome was not part of any of my operations, I swear.

Death Riders Fall to the Don Callis Family

We began with a trios match, and the capitalists of the Don Callis Family took the first blood for the proletariat. Mark Davis, Jake Doyle and Wardlow defeated Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Daniel Garcia when Davis pinned the AEW Continental Champion after Close Your Eyes and Count to Three. Pinning the champion right before a WrestleDream title match is the kind of psychological warfare I once practiced on a rival general. I stole his hat, and he never recovered his confidence.

Comrades, Moxley is now in a precarious position. A champion who gets pinned on the road to a title match is like a palace guard who falls asleep during a coup.

Copeland Spears His Way Into Clockwork Carnage

Next, Adam Copeland met Josh Alexander in a Clockwork Carnage qualifier, and the Rated-R Superstar speared his way to victory. Copeland punched his ticket, but the night was only getting started for him, as you will soon see.

Copeland Announces 2027 Will Be His Final Year

Then came the moment that made even Esteban put down his coconut. Copeland got on the microphone and announced that 2027 will be his final year in professional wrestling, and that he intends to chase the AEW World Championship before he goes. Comrades, I wept openly into my ceremonial sash. I have tried to retire many times myself. Each time, the CIA sent me an exploding cigar as a "retirement gift," and I returned to power out of spite.

My old friend Muammar Gaddafi once told me over tea in his famous tent, "A man must choose his exit as carefully as his entrance." Then he made me hold his pet camel for six hours. I have no idea how that relates to Copeland, but it felt important.

Naturally, the vultures arrived. Don Callis, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight confronted and attacked Copeland, and for a moment it looked grim. Then Konosuke Takeshita and The Conglomeration ran in and chased the Callis Family off. That is solidarity, comrades, the workers rising up together against their oppressors!

Takeshita Makes Cage Submit

Speaking of Takeshita, the man did not waste his momentum. He took on Cage in another Clockwork Carnage qualifier and made him submit to the Dragon Sleeper. Takeshita is now headed to Clockwork Carnage, and Cage is headed to the unemployment line of the damned.

United Empire Sets Its Priorities

Backstage, the United Empire laid out its plans for WrestleDream. AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo, AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) and Mike Bailey all spoke. The Brawling Birds acknowledged Wrathlander as the number-one contenders. Andrade addressed Tommaso Ciampa, and Ospreay and Bailey discussed Clockwork Carnage. It was a well-organized collective, comrades, and I respect that. In my country, we also have a committee for everything. The committee for committees has not met since 1987.

FTR and MCMG Agree to a Best-of-Five Series

In the ring, FTR, Stoke and Motor City Machine Guns kept things civilized. Alex Shelley proposed a Best-of-Five Series after referencing FTR's record against the Young Bucks, and Stoke rejected the idea of the first match happening in Cleveland. The series will begin at WrestleDream instead. Smart move. Never give away a main event for free in a city with no pay-per-view stage, unless you are me, in which case you give it away to the people and invoice the CIA.

Brodido Tries to Refocus Hangman

Backstage, Hangman Adam Page, Brody King and Bandido had a tense moment ahead of their AEW World Trios Championship rematch at WrestleDream. King told Page that Swerve Strickland's actions were getting to him, and Bandido promised they would regain the titles and their honor in a two-out-of-three falls match. Comrades, a distracted revolutionary is a dead revolutionary. Hangman must lock in, or the New Level will feast on his dreams.

Okada Retains and Qualifies

AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada defended his title against Myron Reed and retained after a Rainmaker. That also gave Okada a spot in Clockwork Carnage. A champion qualifying for a big match while defending his belt is like a dictator winning an election while counting the votes himself, which is to say efficient.

MJF Tops the PWI List

A video package noted that MJF was voted Pro Wrestling Illustrated's number-one wrestler. He will surely tell everyone about it for the next several years. I once received a similar honor, "Most Fashionable Despot," from a magazine I owned. Those awards are very meaningful.

The New Level Brings the Hype

The New Level, Austin Creed, Kofi and Prince Nana, appeared alongside Mojo Brookzz to address their WrestleDream AEW World Trios Championship match. Nana explained that Strickland was absent on family business and had sent Brookzz in his place. The group reminded everyone they had already defeated Page, King and Bandido, and warned Hangman not to let his issues with Strickland harm his team. Comrades, I admire a good psychological operation. They are twisting that knife like a CIA field officer twisting a cocktail umbrella.

Triangle of Madness Wins, Black Mist and All

The women's trios match saw Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue defeat AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Moné and Divine Dominion's Megan Bayne and Lena Kross. During a distraction involving the AEW Women's World Championship, Hart used black mist, and Thekla pinned Kross. Thekla celebrated while Moné stayed outside the ring, watching her own title become the center of attention. I know that feeling. At a summit once, Kim Jong-il, a washed-up sitcom star and I all fought over the same buffet. I lost, but I kept my dignity and a single dumpling.

The Opps Humble the Champions

Samoa Joe and Ciampa defeated Ospreay and Andrade in a tag team match. Ciampa dropped Andrade onto the AEW National Championship at ringside, and Joe made Andrade submit to the Coquina Clutch. Then Tony Khan made Andrade vs. Ciampa for the AEW National Championship official for WrestleDream. Comrades, the proletariat should note that Khan, a capitalist, held the power to make this match with a single announcement. This is why we must seize the means of production, preferably including the booking office.

Moxley Is in Pain

Backstage, Moxley spoke with Renee Paquette and the Death Riders about his recent losses without explaining his condition. He destroyed nearby equipment and said he was in "a great deal of pain." Marina Shafir told him to lock in and said the only way out was through. It was dark, comrades. Even Esteban stopped chewing his cucumber.

Ricochet Beats Ace Austin

Ricochet defeated Ace Austin in a Clockwork Carnage qualifier after Spirit Gun and Vertigo, and he is headed to Clockwork Carnage. Austin had stepped in for the injured Jay White. I wish White a swift recovery, though I suspect the doctors there are not as well bribed as mine.

The Young Bucks Make an Entrance

Fletcher and Knight discussed challenging the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at WrestleDream, and Callis was there too. Then the Young Bucks arrived late, attacked Fletcher and Knight, and told them they would be on time for the match. In my regime, punctuality is enforced by firing squad. I am told the Bucks have a more modest policy.

Jericho vs. Wayne III

Nick Wayne and Chris Jericho had an in-ring promo that set a rubber match for WrestleDream. Wayne agreed on the condition that Jericho apologize if Wayne wins. Jericho accepted, then hit him with a low blow. Comrades, the bourgeois always find a way to make a handshake into a crime scene.

Joe and Ciampa Look Ahead

Joe and Ciampa addressed their WrestleDream matches. Ciampa predicted he would defeat Andrade for the AEW National Championship, and Joe said every Clockwork Carnage competitor was an active target and vowed to choke out the field. If Joe says it, I believe it. I have met few men I would fear more at a card table.

Luna and Hyan Win; TBS Title Four-Way Set

Dani Luna and Hyan defeated TBS and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone and Britt Baker when Luna rolled up Baker after Baker avoided a potential belt shot from Persephone. Afterward, Persephone and Baker attacked Luna and Hyan until Queen Aminata made the save. AEW then announced Persephone will defend the TBS Championship against Hyan, Luna and Aminata in a four-way match at WrestleDream. Comrades, a friendly fire incident can cost you a title. I know, because I once lost a province this way.

A Mysterious Metronome Arrives

A mysterious video aired featuring a metronome, conductor imagery, formal shoes and wrestling boots. It suggested an unidentified arrival or message directed at AEW. I do not know who this is, but I am already suspicious. The CIA loves a theatrical entrance, and I have confiscated three batons from my own palace orchestra just to be safe.

Darby Allin Takes the Final Spot

TNT Champion Darby Allin defended against CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero and retained after three Coffin Drops, including one on the floor. That gave Allin the final Clockwork Carnage spot. Comrades, that man throws himself off things with the passion of a revolutionary storming a bank.

The Clockwork Carnage Field Brawls

To close the show, the Clockwork Carnage field erupted in a post-match brawl. Rocky Romero, Okada and Archer attacked Allin before Ospreay and Bailey made the save. Copeland, Ricochet, Takeshita and Joe joined the chaos, and Copeland accidentally speared Ospreay while trying to hit Okada. Allin ended the confrontation by diving onto multiple opponents outside the ring. It was beautiful, comrades. It was like a peaceful parliamentary session in my country, if parliament had more dives and fewer assassination attempts.

In conclusion, this edition of AEW Dynamite & Collision was a total revolution of the senses, comrades. We got a retirement announcement that shook the palace walls, a field of eight Clockwork Carnage competitors with nothing but violence on their minds, and a mysterious metronome ticking away like a CIA time bomb hidden in a flower arrangement. WrestleDream is shaping up to be a feast fit for a dictator, with title matches, a Best-of-Five Series, a rubber match, and a TBS Championship four-way already on the menu.

The big questions linger like the smell of burned documents after a hasty evacuation. Can Moxley survive the pain and the pressure? Will Hangman lock in before the New Level eats him alive? Who is conducting this symphony of mystery, and why do they own such nice shoes? I will be investigating, and I will be sending Esteban to sniff out any clues. He is already wearing his tiny trench coat.

Until next time, comrades, seize the means of production, ignore any suspicious batons, and never trust a man who arrives late to a title match. Esteban and I are going to finish our coconut water and plot our next escape from the CIA. Viva la revolución!

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