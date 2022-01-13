AEW Dynamite: Lance Archer Returns to Attack Hangman Page

AEW Dynamite aired on TBS last night, and as much as The Chadster would prefer to pretend it didn't happen, it did, so The Chadster will have to talk about it. Lance Archer made his return on the show last night, setting up a program with AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page.

Archer has been absent from AEW since last October when he lost to Eddie Kingston in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament on AEW Dynamite. Archer injured his neck off a botched moonsault in that match. On Dynamite last night, Archer returned to interrupt a back-and-forth promo between Page and Dan Lambert. It's not clear if Lambert is Archer's new manager, but Jake "The Snake" Roberts was not present during his return.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lance Archer Makes a Huge Statement in His Return | AEW Dynamite, 1/12/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQ64nfgjmYg)

Personally, The Chadster doesn't see why Archer would bother returning to AEW. Maybe if Archer had laid low and stayed under the radar, Tony Khan might have forgotten to renew his contract and then he could go to AEW. But no, Archer just had to come back and decimate Hangman Page and now AEW has another hot title feud on their hands. Auughh man! So unfair!

Also on AEW Dynamite last night, CM Punk went one-on-one with Wardlow, and Wardlow absolutely dominated Punk in the match, delivering multiple powerbomb, including through a table, at the behest of MJF. But Punk still managed to pin Wardlow with a small package, maintaining his winning streak and breaking Archer's. MJF wasn't pleased and booked a match for next week between Punk and Shawn Spears.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CM Punk & Wardlow put Their Win Streaks on the Line | AEW Dynamite, 1/12/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wft5lNTcKkE)

Obviously, MJF doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business because he's dragging this feud out way too long. AEW fans are going to be absolutely rabid for Punk to finally get his hands on MJF after all this, which is just so disrespectful to WWE. Come on! How is The Chadster ever supposed to have sex with his wife again if AEW continues to engage its viewership and produce entertaining wrestling shows, rendering The Chadster sexually impotent again every time he watches AEW Dynamite?!

