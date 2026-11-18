Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Bandido, hangman adam page, jon moxley, mercedes mone, Mike Bailey, mjf, Nick Wayne, Orange Cassidy, Queen Aminata, samoa joe, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Continental Classic Begins in Denver

The 2026 Continental Classic begins with three league matches, while Queen Aminata defends the TBS Championship and MJF addresses Denver on AEW Dynamite.

Article Summary Jon Moxley faces Orange Cassidy as the Continental Classic Gold League begins.

Hangman Adam Page meets Bandido in their Blue League tournament debuts.

Queen Aminata defends the TBS Championship against Maya World, AZM, and Mina Shirakawa.

MJF speaks after attacking Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Moné holds a championship celebration.

AEW Dynamite goes live tonight from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, with the 2026 Continental Classic beginning its road to the semifinals and final at AEW Worlds End on December 19 in Minneapolis. Defending AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley starts Gold League competition against Orange Cassidy, while the Blue League opens with former trios partners colliding and the TBS Championship is defended in a four-way match.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting from a climate-controlled command gondola suspended above the Rocky Mountains, where Esteban has converted the emergency oxygen cabinet into a charcuterie vault. Three tournament matches, one championship defense, two dangerous grudges, an MJF speech, and a late-added Mercedes Moné celebration make this a fine night for anyone who enjoys sport organized like an international incident.

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy — Continental Classic Gold League

The Death Riders and The Conglomeration teamed up at Full Gear, but in the Continental Classic, it's every man for himself! AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley asked for Orange Cassidy's help against The Cut, and The Conglomeration joined him in Anarchy in the Arena, even if the two sides never fully trusted each other. The Cut still came out on top when Jay White pinned Moxley with a Blade Runner into broken glass. Now Moxley and Cassidy are in the same Gold League, and that means they'll have to face each other under Continental Rules, where no one is allowed at ringside, and no one can back either man up! Moxley beat Cassidy in last year's Continental Classic to clinch a spot in the semifinals, and now Cassidy has a chance to take three points from the man he's only defeated once in five tries. Does Moxley start his defense with a win, or does Cassidy grab an early lead in the Gold League?

Continental Rules strip away both men's armies and leave Moxley and Cassidy alone with the consequences of their alliance. This is precisely why I abolished independent oversight in my cabinet: eventually your temporary partners discover the ballot box and demand three points. Cassidy has beaten Moxley only once in five attempts, but his entire political program consists of appearing half-awake until somebody realizes the coup has already begun. The defending champion will need more than broken glass and a stern expression to keep the Gold League under martial law.

Hangman Adam Page vs. Bandido — Continental Classic Blue League

They survived one of the most brutal matches in AEW history together, and tonight they're opponents! "Hangman" Adam Page and ROH World Champion Bandido were AEW World Trios Champions, along with Brody King, until Swerve Strickland and The New Level beat them in a career-altering Texas Death Match at Full Gear. Now Page and Bandido are Continental Classic rookies in the same Blue League, and they'll have to fight each other with Ricochet, Jay White, Daniel Garcia and their other partner, King, waiting behind them. Who takes the first points in a battle between two partners who just went through hell together?

Hangman Adam Page and ROH World Champion Bandido walked out of a Texas Death Match without their trios titles and now must immediately fight each other. My government once entered a tandem-bicycle race with the ghost of Josip Broz Tito and David Hasselhoff; we trained as comrades for six months, then discovered the final stage awarded individual medals. Tito sabotaged the second seat, Hasselhoff sang through the mountain climb, and I crossed the finish line carrying the bicycle like a steel chair. Page and Bandido have the same problem: shared suffering builds solidarity right up until the standings demand a winner.

Mike Bailey vs. Nick Wayne — Continental Classic Gold League

"Speedball" Mike Bailey is back in the Continental Classic after his incredible showing in the Gold League last year! Waiting for him is red-hot rising star Nick Wayne, who is making his Continental Classic debut at just 21 years old after beating Jericho twice. Will Wayne winmaxx his way to three points in his first Continental Classic match, or will Bailey humble him for the early lead?

Mike Bailey brings last year's tournament experience against 21-year-old Nick Wayne, who arrives after beating Jericho twice and apparently converting confidence into a renewable energy source. Esteban has studied Wayne's "winmaxxing" program and now refuses to enter any room unless servants announce his record first. Bailey offers a useful corrective: a barrage of kicks delivered with the calm smile of a finance minister explaining austerity. Youth may own the future, comrades, but tonight the future has to survive Speedball's feet.

Queen Aminata vs. Maya World vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa — TBS Championship

Queen Aminata already defended the TBS Championship twice in four days last week, and now she's facing another multi-woman title defense! Aminata won her first AEW gold when she beat Persephone for the title on Fright Night Dynamite, then turned away Hyan and Skye Blue in a 3-Way last Wednesday. Maya World was supposed to challenge her on the Saturday Tailgate Brawl at Full Gear, but travel issues kept World from making it to Phoenix, so the match became a 4-Way with Persephone, Hyan and Skye Blue. Aminata knocked out Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. with a Queen's Crown to stop her interference, hit Persephone with one too and finished the job with Off With Her Head on Hyan to keep the title. Now World finally gets her TBS Championship shot, and she has a score to settle after Persephone took the title from her at All In: London with Baker's help. But AZM and Mina Shirakawa are also in the way, and Aminata will be right in the middle of it all in a 4-Way in Denver tonight! Does the champion make it three straight successful multi-woman defenses, or will someone else be crowned the new TBS Champion?

TBS Champion Queen Aminata has already survived two defenses in four days, so naturally the capitalist pigs have rewarded her labor with three challengers at once. Maya World finally receives the opportunity travel trouble denied her, while AZM and Mina Shirakawa turn the title match into a succession crisis with no orderly line to the throne. I admire Aminata's workload from the comfort of a heated marble recliner that requires four civil servants to rotate. Socialism demands sacrifice, comrades, especially from the champion while the president watches.

MJF Speaks After His Full Gear Return

MJF made a shocking return at Full Gear! After AEW World Champion Will Ospreay survived a brutal main event against Kyle Fletcher to retain the AEW World Championship, a figure shrouded in black blindsided Ospreay. The masked man revealed himself to be MJF, who hit Ospreay with the Triple B, stomped on the AEW World Championship, held up his One True Championship and escaped through the crowd before United Empire could get back to the ring! Ospreay has survived Fletcher, but now MJF has put him on notice. What will MJF say in Denver tonight?

MJF returned in a mask, attacked AEW World Champion Will Ospreay, stomped on the recognized title, and raised his own belt before vanishing through the crowd. The CIA tried this method against me by replacing my agriculture minister with a masked double who carried a "One True Budget." We exposed him immediately because the real minister cannot run that fast and has never balanced anything. MJF, unfortunately for Ospreay, possesses both cardio and a microphone. Denver will hear the manifesto tonight.

Jungle Jack Perry vs. Samoa Joe

After Samoa Joe beat "Jungle" Jack Perry at Grand Slam: France and refused to shake his hand, Perry demanded a rematch, and tonight he gets it in Denver! Joe earned a spot in Clockwork Carnage by beating Perry in Paris, but Perry has refused to go away, and he's been chasing Joe's respect ever since. At Full Gear, Perry sent a message on the Saturday Tailgate Brawl, beating The Beast Mortos with Joe's own Muscle Buster while telling the camera it was for him! Travel issues kept Joe from Phoenix, but he made sure Perry knew he'd be in Denver, promising to beat Perry mercilessly again and telling him not to worry about a handshake because he'll be too busy strangling him unconscious in the middle of the ring. Does Perry finally get his revenge and earn Joe's respect, or does Joe make it two for two?

Jungle Jack Perry wants revenge and a handshake from Samoa Joe, while Joe has offered a second defeat and significantly less oxygen. During a diplomatic reception with Kim Jong-un and Nicolas Cage, I learned never to chase respect from a man who has already refused the handshake. Kim turned it into a staring contest, Cage declared the handshake a national treasure, and Esteban escaped with the ceremonial gloves. Perry has chosen the harder path: stealing Joe's Muscle Buster and inviting the original owner to collect it in Denver.

Mercedes Moné Holds a Championship Celebration

After AEW published its full preview, the company added a championship celebration for Mercedes Moné through its official @AEW account:

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, LIVE TONIGHT at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @hbomax

Mercedes Moné Championship Celebration!

After her victory over @MarinaShafir at #AEWFullGear, @MercedesVarnado is STILL AEW Women's World Champion! The CEO celebrates in Denver, TONIGHT!

Moné retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Marina Shafir at AEW Full Gear, and now The CEO gets a Denver celebration. I have commissioned enough victory parades to recognize the essential ingredients: gold, pyrotechnics, a flattering portrait, and security positioned where disappointed rivals cannot reach the champagne. My socialist principles oppose excessive personal glorification, which is why the forty-foot statue in my palace courtyard depicts "the people" wearing my face. Moné should enjoy the party, but in wrestling, celebrations are simply ambushes with better catering.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight, Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. Viewers can watch on TBS or stream on HBO Max.

The complete card and match descriptions come from AEW's official preview. I will watch AEW Dynamite from my airborne command gondola with a heated cape, a tournament bracket printed on silk, and Esteban guarding the HBO Max password from CIA password-sharing investigators. Tune in, comrades—the Continental Classic begins, and the revolution finally has standings.

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