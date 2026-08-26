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AEW Dynamite Preview: Continental Cup Semifinals in Glasgow

El Presidente previews AEW Dynamite from Glasgow with Continental Cup semifinals, MJF vs. Andrade face-offs, and Swerve vs. Jungle Jack Perry!

Article Summary AEW Continental Challenge Cup semifinals determine Wembley finalists as Jon Moxley battles fellow Death Rider Claudio Castagnoli while injured Nigel McGuinness faces submission specialist Kyle O'Reilly

MJF and AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo both appear to exchange verbal fire before opening the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: London this Sunday

Swerve Strickland meets "Jungle" Jack Perry in their first-ever singles match after Swerve questioned whether Perry belongs in AEW World Title contention

TBS Champion Maya World and The Brawling Birds face AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion and Persephone in a trios match previewing multiple All In championship feuds

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private Highland estate in Scotland, where I am sipping 50-year-old single malt whisky with my dear friend Kim Jong-un while we prepare to attend AEW Dynamite tonight at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Kim has been practicing his Scottish accent all morning, though I must tell him it sounds more like a dying bagpipe than a proper Glaswegian. My beloved capybara Esteban is wearing a tiny kilt, and he looks absolutely magnificent, comrades!

Tonight is a glorious night for the workers of professional wrestling, as AEW Dynamite kicks off All In week from Glasgow, Scotland! The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max, and it is absolutely packed with revolutionary action that would make even Che Guevara himself stand up and cheer. We are just four days away from AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium, and tonight's Dynamite will set the stage for that capitalist spectacle… I mean, that glorious celebration of the squared circle!

TONIGHT! The final leg of the road to an absolutely epic #AEWAllIn London begins! Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite emanates from Glasgow at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! https://t.co/K8DxKY3Gh4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Aug 26 12:30:00 +0000 2026

The Death Riders Must Face Each Other in Continental Cup Semifinal

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that sometimes you must face your own comrades in combat to achieve the greater good. Tonight, we witness this very principle as Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, both proud members of the Death Riders, must collide in an AEW Continental Challenge Cup semifinal match!

A Death Rider rematch! The last time AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli faced each other, it was in last year's Continental Classic, and Castagnoli came out on top. In fact, only Castagnoli and Konosuke Takeshita have singles wins over Moxley since last December, and no one has beaten Moxley one-on-one in 2026. Now, with a spot in the C3 Finals at Wembley Stadium on the line, two men who have a bond forged in blood, sweat and a shared philosophy on professional wrestling will go to battle with huge stakes. Wheeler Yuta said the blind draw sucked and was bad luck for the Death Riders, but Moxley and Castagnoli both brushed off any concern. Does history repeat itself, or does Moxley keep his reign alive with a win to send him to Wembley this weekend?

This reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I had to arm wrestle to determine who would get the last Cuban cigar at a summit in Havana. We were comrades, brothers in revolution, but sometimes you must compete even with those you love! Fidel won, of course, but only because I graciously allowed it. The winner of tonight's match advances to the C3 Finals at Wembley Stadium, and the stakes could not be higher for these two warriors of the proletariat!

Nigel McGuinness Battles Through Injury Against Kyle O'Reilly

In the other Continental Cup semifinal, we have Nigel McGuinness facing Kyle O'Reilly of the Conglomeration, and comrades, this is a story of perseverance that warms even my cold, dictatorial heart!

Nigel McGuinness gutted through a painful ankle injury to shock Hechicero and reach the C3 Semifinals, but tonight, he faces a submission specialist in Kyle O'Reilly, who's had to go through two of his own Conglomeration stablemates – Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy – to get this far, including submitting Cassidy this past Saturday on Collision. After a chance meeting with Will Ospreay following last week's Dynamite, McGuinness received an emotional plea from his fellow countryman to finish what he started. Can McGuinness push through the pain once more and keep his Wembley dreams alive, or did the blind draw give O'Reilly an opponent prime for the (ankle) picking?

McGuinness is fighting on his home soil, comrades, with an injured ankle against a submission specialist! This is the kind of heroism that would make any revolutionary proud. It reminds me of when I had to escape from a CIA black site with a broken toe, carrying only Esteban and a satchel of diplomatic gold bars. The pain was immense, but the spirit of socialism carried me through!

O'Reilly has had to defeat his own Conglomeration brothers to reach this point, proving that even in a collective, individual excellence must sometimes shine through. This is dialectical materialism in action, comrades!

MJF and Andrade El Ídolo Will Both Speak Before Casino Gauntlet

Before these two capitalist pigs enter the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: London, both MJF and AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo will appear on tonight's Dynamite to address the masses!

With four days before he enters the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: London in the #2 spot, MJF will appear in Glasgow tonight. Last week, MJF sent personal translator Jonathan Cruz to run down the #1 entrant, Andrade El Ídolo, but Cruz didn't know Andrade was in the building and wound up facing him in a match. That ended in short fashion when Andrade laid out Cruz with Día de los Muertos and finished him off with The DM. After the match, MJF mocked Andrade from the comfort of a hot tub back home, promising Andrade would be looking up at the lights of Wembley Stadium. So what does MJF have planned for tonight?

Ah, MJF! This bourgeois parasite sends his workers to do his dirty work while he lounges in hot tubs like some kind of… well, like some kind of dictator, but without the charm or the revolution! Meanwhile, "The Real Latino Man" Andrade has had enough of this cowardice:

"The Real Latino Man" has had enough of MJF hiding behind translators and video messages sent from the comfort of his hot tub. Before they open the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London, Andrade will speak his mind in Glasgow tonight.

As a fellow Latino leader, I must say that Andrade represents us with pride and dignity! MJF represents everything wrong with capitalism – exploitation of workers, hiding behind intermediaries, and an unwillingness to face your enemies directly. If MJF tried such tactics with me, I would have him… well, let us just say Esteban would have a new chew toy!

Swerve Strickland vs. Jungle Jack Perry in First-Ever Singles Match

Tonight we witness the first-ever singles match between Swerve Strickland and "Jungle" Jack Perry, and the implications are enormous for the AEW World Title picture!

Two weeks ago, after Jack Perry's loss to AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley in the C3, Swerve Strickland told Perry he wasn't ready to ascend to AEW World Title contention with other "killers" like Swerve. Perry spent a week thinking it over before responding with a challenge of his own to face Swerve tonight in Glasgow, a country where Perry says he's got a little blood of his own. Does Perry make a statement with the world watching, or does Strickland prove his point in their first-ever singles bout?

Comrades, this is about respect and the hierarchy of the working wrestlers! Swerve has questioned whether Perry belongs in the upper echelon of title contention, and Perry must now prove himself worthy. In my experience running a small Caribbean nation, I have learned that sometimes you must prove your worth through direct action. Once, Hugo Chávez questioned my ability to perform a proper military parade, and I responded by staging the most elaborate military demonstration Venezuela had ever seen! It involved synchronized tanks, Esteban riding on a missile, and Shakira performing the national anthem. Hugo never questioned me again!

Women's Trios Match Previews All In Title Matches

RT @TonyKhan: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT

TBS Champion @MayaWorldd & Brawling Birds Alex Windsor/@jmehytr vs AEW Wo… — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) Wed Aug 26 17:01:00 +0000 2026

In a brilliant piece of capitalist marketing… I mean, socialist programming, we have a women's trios match that ties together multiple championship storylines heading into All In: London! TBS Champion Maya World and The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter) face AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion ("Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross) and CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone!

This terrific trios tilt serves as an All In: London preview and puts two championship rivalries together! TBS Champion Maya World teams with The Brawling Birds to face AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion and Persephone. Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter get their shot at Megan Bayne and Lena Kross this Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Persephone, who's had her own issues with World over the TBS Championship, will get a chance to prove she should get another title shot.

This is the kind of match that makes sense, comrades! Why have separate segments when you can combine multiple feuds into one glorious battle? It is efficient, it serves the workers… I mean, the wrestlers, and it gives the people what they want! This is almost as brilliant as the time I consolidated three separate military coups into one mega-coup to save on resources. Nicolas Maduro was there, and even he was impressed!

Comrades, tonight's AEW Dynamite from Glasgow promises to be an incredible show as we build toward All In: London this Sunday at Wembley Stadium! The Continental Cup finalists will be determined, MJF and Andrade will engage in psychological warfare, and Swerve Strickland will attempt to prove that Jungle Jack Perry is not ready for the main event scene!

This is exactly the kind of revolutionary programming that Tony Khan should be delivering every week! Seize the means of production, comrade Khan! Give the power to the workers! And perhaps consider hiring me as a creative consultant – I have excellent ideas involving Esteban in various championship angles!

Until next time, comrades, this is El Presidente saying: join the revolution, watch AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max, and always remember that professional wrestling is the people's entertainment!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW! ¡Viva Esteban!

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