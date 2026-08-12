Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Continental Cup, TNT Title on the Line

El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Dynamite from Vegas: Continental Cup continues, The Jet defends TNT Title vs. Jericho, and more chaos awaits!

Article Summary TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight defends against Jericho after declining Darby Allin's All In challenge, comrades!

Continental Challenge Cup first round continues with Jay White vs. David Finlay and "Jungle" Jack Perry vs. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley!

MJF, Nick Wayne, and "Speedball" Mike Bailey battle for the #2 spot in the All In: London Casino Gauntlet!

CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone & Hikaru Shida face TBS Champion Maya World & Thunder Rosa in tag team action!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious penthouse suite at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where I am preparing to watch tonight's AEW Dynamite while Esteban lounges in a bubble bath filled with imported champagne. The capitalist pigs at AEW have assembled quite the spectacular card for us tonight, and I must say, it reminds me of the time I organized a similar tournament to determine which of my generals would get the beach house in Cancun. Spoiler alert: they all ended up sharing it after the CIA tried to turn them against me, but that is a story for another day!

TNT Championship Match: "The Jet" Kevin Knight (c) vs. Jericho

On Collision, Knight left Darby Allin hanging on his Falls Count Anywhere challenge for All In: London, choosing instead to settle a score with Jericho, whose Judas Effect set up Allin's pin in their trios match at Grand Slam: Mexico. Knight reminded everyone that while Jericho was the first AEW World Champion and, once upon a time, was a television champion on both TNT and TBS, he has never held the TNT Championship. Will Jericho drop Knight again and claim the TNT Title for the first time? Or can Knight beat Jericho with Allin's Wembley challenge looming large?

Ah, comrades, this match excites me tremendously! "The Jet" Kevin Knight declining Darby Allin's challenge reminds me of the time I declined to meet with the United Nations Security Council because I had a more pressing engagement settling a score with Fidel Castro over who makes the better mojito. Sometimes, comrades, you must prioritize your vendettas! Jericho seeking his first TNT Championship is like when I sought my first nuclear submarine – you already have many accomplishments, but there is always one more trophy to collect. I predict this will be a glorious battle, though Knight should be careful. Ignoring challengers is dangerous business. I once ignored a challenger to my presidency, and he ended up getting funding from the CIA. It did not end well for him, of course, but it was inconvenient for me!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: "Switchblade" Jay White of Bang Bang Gang vs. The Dogs' David Finlay

The years-long rivalry between Jay White and David Finlay comes to a head inside the Continental Challenge Cup. As The Dogs detailed on Collision, they have gotten the better of Bang Bang Gang on multiple occasions recently, and Finley believes White doesn't have what it takes to beat him. History might say otherwise. White dominated Finlay in singles matches when they were both young boys training in New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in 2015-2016. Since those matches, White holds a 3-1 advantage over Finlay, with White taking the last battle in a NEVER Openweight Title defense at NJPW Resurgence in Los Angeles on August 14, 2021. And now, five years later, the blind draw of the C3 brought these two back together at the perfect time. Will the personal animosity between the two override their motivation to get to the round of eight?

Comrades, long-running rivalries are the spice of life! "Switchblade" Jay White versus David Finlay is reminiscent of my ongoing feud with Kim Jong-un over who has the better karaoke voice. We have been competing since we were both young dictators learning the ropes, and while Kim has won a few rounds with his rendition of "My Way," I still hold the overall advantage with my passionate performances of "I Will Survive." The history between White and Finlay goes back to their days as young boys in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, much like my history with Kim goes back to our days as young despots attending the International Conference of Authoritarian Leaders in Monaco. White's 3-1 record suggests he has Finlay's number, but comrades, recent momentum counts for something! The Dogs have been getting the better of Bang Bang Gang lately, which is concerning for White. Still, when the stakes are this high, sometimes old patterns reassert themselves. I expect "Switchblade" to cut through the competition like I cut through CIA-backed coup attempts – with precision and style!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup First Round Match: "Jungle" Jack Perry vs. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley

We got a preview of this highly anticipated first-round matchup when Perry and Bang Bang Gang fell to Moxley and the Death Riders on Collision with an assist from The Dogs. Moxley has shown some respect and appreciation for Perry in comments leading into the match, although he didn't appreciate Perry's choice of friends in Bang Bang Gang. Perry reminded Moxley that it only takes one loss to Perry and Moxley's reign as AEW Continental Champion will be over before the first round comes to a close. Does Perry pull off that upset, or does Moxley prove exactly why he's still the man to beat?

Now this, comrades, is what I call a high-stakes encounter! "Jungle" Jack Perry has the opportunity to end Jon Moxley's reign as AEW Continental Champion before the first round even concludes! This reminds me of the time I entered a poker tournament in Monte Carlo, and in the very first hand, I had the chance to eliminate Vladimir Putin from the competition. Sadly, the CIA had rigged the deck, and I ended up with a pair of twos while Putin got a royal flush. But I digress! Moxley showing respect for Perry while criticizing his choice of allies is very relatable to me. I have great respect for Nicolas Maduro's revolutionary spirit, but I have told him many times that his friendship with certain European socialists is questionable at best. Perry's confidence is admirable – he knows that one victory could topple the champion. This is the beauty of tournament wrestling, comrades! In regular circumstances, the capitalist pig promoters protect their champions with rematch clauses and contract negotiations, but in a tournament, even the mighty can fall! I will be watching this match with great interest while Esteban and I enjoy caviar imported directly from the Caspian Sea.

For the #2 Spot in the All In: London Casino Gauntlet: Nick Wayne vs. MJF vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey

MJF made his intentions clear after ambushing AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo at Grand Slam: Mexico, following Andrade's victory to secure the #1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet. MJF proudly carried his Triple B and declared himself "the true World Champion," vowing to claim the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London en route to the AEW World Title. Standing in his way is "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who just picked up a bounce-back win over Myron Reed on Collision and says he's locked in for exactly this kind of opportunity, and Nick Wayne, who confronted Bailey on Collision to announce his inclusion in the 3-Way for the #2 spot. Wayne already had his sights set on becoming the youngest ROH World Champion when he faces Bandido at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 21, but could he also take the first step in his ultimate goal of becoming the youngest AEW World Champion by winning this 3-Way? Who joins Andrade to begin the Casino Gauntlet at Wembley Stadium?

Ah, comrades, the ambition of youth mixed with the cunning of experience! MJF declaring himself "the true World Champion" while carrying his Triple B is exactly the kind of propaganda I admire! It reminds me of the time I declared myself "the true President of the Organization of American States" after they refused to seat me at their conference. I had a beautiful sash made and everything! "Speedball" Mike Bailey represents the scrappy underdog looking to seize his moment, much like I was when I first overthrew the previous regime with nothing but determination and a small loan of several million dollars from sympathetic oligarchs. And Nick Wayne, the ambitious young competitor seeking to become the youngest champion in multiple promotions, reminds me of my own youth when I sought to become the youngest dictator in Latin American history. I succeeded, by the way, though François "Papa Doc" Duvalier disputed my claim at a summit meeting in Havana. We settled it with a dance-off, which I won decisively.

The fact that Andrade El Ídolo has already secured the #1 spot adds delicious drama to this contest! The winner will join him as the first two entrants in the Casino Gauntlet at All In: London, which means they will have the longest journey to potential victory. This is both advantage and disadvantage, comrades – much like being a dictator in a country with valuable natural resources. You have great opportunity, but also the most attention from the CIA! Wayne's upcoming ROH World Championship match against Bandido at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 21 adds another layer of intrigue. Can he maintain focus on two major opportunities simultaneously? I once tried to plan both a military parade and a state dinner on the same weekend, and let me tell you, comrades, the confusion that resulted when the tank brigade ended up in the banquet hall was most embarrassing!

CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone & Hikaru Shida vs. TBS Champion Maya World & Thunder Rosa

On Collision, Shida and Persephone earned a win over World and Hyan when Shida pinned Hyan. Tonight, World will get another chance at Persephone and Shida, only this time, she'll have different backup in Thunder Rosa. It was just last week at Grand Slam: Mexico that Persephone used Rosa's Mexican National Women's Title on Rosa during her victory over Kris Statlander. There's no shortage of animosity between these women, and they'll get a chance to settle it tonight!

The women's division continues to deliver drama worthy of the finest telenovelas, comrades! Persephone using Thunder Rosa's own Mexican National Women's Title against her is the kind of poetic justice that warms my authoritarian heart! It reminds me of the time I used the CIA's own surveillance equipment against them by broadcasting embarrassing footage of their agents at a karaoke bar in Panama City. Hikaru Shida and Persephone make a formidable team, but now they face Maya World with a partner who has very personal reasons to seek revenge. Rosa replacing Hyan in this match is a strategic upgrade for World's team. When you need vengeance, comrades, you bring in someone with a vendetta, not just an ally! This is why when I needed to root out CIA operatives in my intelligence service, I brought in Alexander Lukashenko, who has extensive experience in such matters. He found three agents in one afternoon and we celebrated with a traditional Belarusian feast!

Kris Statlander vs. Viva Van

#AEWDynamite

8/7c, TONIGHT!@CallMeKrisStat vs @HellBentVixen

Kris Statlander is aiming to send a message to both Persephone & @ShidaHikaru for costing Statlander the win last Wednesday at #GrandSlamMexico when Stat fights vs rising star Viva Van on Dynamite, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/AsXLfzI61z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 12, 2026

Excellent news, comrades! The capitalist pig Tony Khan has just announced another match for tonight's AEW Dynamite! Kris Statlander will face rising star Viva Van, and Statlander is looking to send a message to both Persephone and Shida after they cost her the victory at Grand Slam: Mexico! This is the kind of revenge-fueled competition I appreciate, comrades. It reminds me of the time I lost a domino tournament to Raúl Castro because Daniel Ortega kept giving him signals from across the room. The following week, I challenged Ortega to a game of chess and absolutely destroyed him while Raúl watched helplessly. The message was sent, comrades! Statlander competing on the same show where Persephone and Shida are in action creates delicious tension. Will she get her revenge vicariously by dominating Van? Or will the rising star prove she cannot be used as a mere prop in someone else's vendetta? This is why I love professional wrestling – it is like geopolitics, but with better costumes and more honest about being scripted!

Comrades, you can find all the official preview materials and more details about tonight's AEW Dynamite at AEW's official website.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite promises to be a spectacular display of professional wrestling excellence, and I encourage all of you to tune in at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max! As for El Presidente, I will be watching from my private viewing room here at the Palms, surrounded by gold-plated luxury, with Esteban wearing a tiny referee's shirt, while my personal chef prepares a feast of lobster thermidor and vintage wines confiscated from the Swiss bank accounts of my enemies. The road to All In: London continues tonight from Las Vegas, and what happens in Vegas… gets reported by El Presidente! ¡Hasta la victoria siempre, comrades!

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